Just because the Houston Texans are off this week, doesn’t mean we are. There’s still plenty of football to watch on Sunday.

In fact, here’s a quick look at which games will be playing in your area tomorrow, from 506 Sports.

CBS EARLY

Red: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis)

Blue: Washington Commanders at New York Giants (Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan)

Green: Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts (Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta)

Outside of the Midwest and Spokane for some reason, Houston is the only area that’ll get to watch Colts/Browns.

CBS LATE

Red: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo)

Blue: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green)

Looks like we’re pretty limited on options here.

FOX SINGLE

Red: Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens (Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen)

Green: Las Vegas Raiders at Chicago Bears (Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez)

Yellow: Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth)

Blue (LATE): Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams (Adam Amin, Daryl Johnston)

Orange (LATE): Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks (Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

And here are my can’t miss, won’t miss picks for Week 7, as promised, brought to you by Draftkings Sportsbook.

Go Texans (next week and forever).

Go Astros!