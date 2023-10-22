NFL Week 7 Games Open Thread

Good morning all you guys, gals, and non-binary pals, and welcome to Sunday. The Houston Texans are off today, but there are games relevant to the Texans interests going on today.

Did you think at Week 7 we’d be talking about the Texans postseason interests this year? I sure didn’t.

Anyway, here’s the schedule for everyone in the greater Houston area. For the rest of us who are part of the Texans diaspora, please feel free to consult Saturday’s picks list for 506 Sports’ maps.

CBS EARLY GAME 12 PM CDT/10 AM PDT

FOX SINGLE GAME 12 PM CDT/10 AM PDT

CBS LATE GAME 3 PM CDT/1 PM PDT

Kinda jealous y’all are getting to watch the Lions/Ravens game, I’m stuck watching Arizona Cardinals/Seattle Seahawks here. Wanna trade?

Go Texans.