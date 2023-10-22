SB Nation Reacts Results: Texans fans ‘99 percent’ confident in team

The Houston Texans are kicking their feet up this week on bye, but fans are still chiming in about the team.

Let’s see what SB Nation Reacts surveyors think.

A whopping 99 percent of surveyors approve the direction in which the team is going, a sign that the Texans are impressing.

The Texans come into the bye week at 3-3, with an argument to also be 4-2 after losing in heartbreaking fashion on the road against the Atlanta Falcons back in Week 5.

Considering it took all 18 weeks to get to the third Texans win of the year in 2022, having that mark hit by October is engineering one of the greatest turnarounds in franchise history.

It remains to be seen how far this Texans team will go in 2023, but it’s hard to imagine the vibes and momentum being killed.

