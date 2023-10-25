Texans vs. Panthers injury report: starting defensive tackle misses practice

The Houston Texans are playing far better than previously expected by most around the league.

Houston has won three out of their last four games, brining their record to 3-3, with the winless Carolina Panthers up next.

Here is a look at Wednesday’s injury report:

Did Not Participate:

Defensive Tackle Sheldon Rankins (Knee)

Wide Receiver Robert Woods (Foot)

Limited Participation:

Wide Receiver Xavier Hutchinson (Foot)

Tight End Brevin Jordan (Foot)

Defensive Tackle Hassan Ridgeway (Calf)

Left Tackle Laremy Tunsil (Knee)

Safety Jimmie Ward (Rest)

Full Participation:

Linebacker Blake Cashman (Wrist)

Wide Receiver Tank Dell (Concussion)

Right Tackle Tytus Howard (Hand)

Right Tackle Josh Jones (Hand)

Linebacker Denzel Perryman (Hand)

Defensive Back Tavierre Thomas (Hand)

The Houston Texans are fresh off their bye week, and looking extremely healthy heading into this weekend’s matchup against the Panthers in Carolina.

Most of the players on Houston’s injury report should be good to go, but players like wide receiver Robert Woods, defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, and defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway will have to be monitored throughout the week.