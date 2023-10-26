 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thursday Night Football Open Thread: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills

This is your Thursday Night Football Open Thread. Come watch the game with us!

By Patrick.H
Buffalo Bills v New York Jets Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images

Hello, good evening and welcome to Week 8 of the NFL season. The Houston Texans are back on the road for their five week NFC South gauntlet. But tonight we can watch the Texans’ last NFC South opponent take on a potential Super Bowl contender.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to the frozen reaches of upstate New York to take on the Buffalo Bills.

So sit on down and watch the Texans’ week 9 opponents for a bit of enemy reconnaissance.

Here’s what you need to know to watch tonight’s game:

Who: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3) at Buffalo Bills (4-3)

What: Thursday Night Football

Where: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:15 p.m. CST

Why: Because we should know what to expect from the Bucs even if the Texans are in Carolina.

Channel: Amazon Prime

Enjoy the game, y’all.

