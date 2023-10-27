Texans vs. Panthers: How to watch, TV schedule, and more

So did y’all have a good bye week? I hope so, because the real work begins now. The third leg of the Houston Texans NFC South gauntlet leads to Charlotte where they will take on the winless Carolina Panthers.

Soon, the Texans will play some non-NFC South teams, I promise, but until then, let’s take a look at the big map from 506 Sports to see who will get to watch Sunday’s game.

FOX SINGLE GAME

Red: Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys (Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen)

Green: Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders (Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth)

Yellow: Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers (Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma)

Orange: New Orleans Saints at Indianapolis Colts (Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez)

Light Blue: Houston Texans at Carolina Panthers (Brandon Gaudin, Robert Smith)

Dark Blue: Cleveland Browns at Seattle Seahawks (LATE) (Adam Amin, Daryl Johnston)

This week it’s just the greater Houston area and most of the Carolinas who’ll get to see the Texans and Panthers.

Here are the details you need in order to watch/listen to the game.

Who: Houston Texans at Carolina Panthers

What: Week 8 of the NFL season

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

When: Sunday, October 27, 12:05 CDT

TV: Fox (Brandon Gaudin, Robert Smith)

Radio: KILT Sports Radio 610 AM

Game Odds:

Houston Texans (-3.5) (opened at -3)

Carolina Panthers (+3.5) (opened at +3)

Over/Under: 43.5 (opened at 40.5)

Texans -180 (opened at -155), Panthers +150 (opened at +130)

(per DraftKings Sportsbook)