Texans vs. Panthers injury report: starting wide receiver ruled OUT

The Houston Texans are playing far better than previously expected by most around the league.

Houston has won three out of their last four games, brining their record to 3-3, with the winless Carolina Panthers up next.

Here is a look at Friday’s injury report:

Did Not Participate:

Defensive Tackle Sheldon Rankins (Knee)

Wide Receiver Robert Woods (Foot)

Tight End Brevin Jordan (Foot)

Full Participation:

Linebacker Blake Cashman (Wrist)

Wide Receiver Tank Dell (Concussion)

Right Tackle Tytus Howard (Hand / Knee) QUESTIONABLE

Right Tackle Josh Jones (Hand)

Linebacker Denzel Perryman (Hand)

Defensive Back Tavierre Thomas (Hand)

Wide Receiver Xavier Hutchinson (Foot) QUESTIONABLE

Defensive Tackle Hassan Ridgeway (Calf) QUESTIONABLE

Left Tackle Laremy Tunsil (Knee)

The Houston Texans are going to be without starting wide receiver Robert Woods, who is dealing with a foot injury. Expect Tank Dell, John Metchie III, Xavier Hutchinson and Noah Brown to step up in his place.

Starting defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins is going to miss his first game of the season, due to a knee injury that is not considered serious. Expect Kurt Hinish, Khalil Davis and Hassan Ridgeway to step up in his absence.

Houston is mostly healthy heading into their matchup with the Carolina Panthers at home.