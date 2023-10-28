Best NFL prop bets for Texans vs. Panthers

While there’s lots of Las Vegas side-buzz around the No. 1 and No. 2 NFL Draft 2023 picks facing off in this weekends Houston Texans vs Carolina Panthers matchup, we picked a few others for you. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Texans as 3-point favorites in this game.

The 3-3 Houston Texans are still chasing that elusive winning record, while the 0-6 Carolina Panthers are just chasing a singular win.

Carolina Panthers to Lose a Fumble +125

The Houston Texans are +6 in turnover differential with 9 takeaways by the hungry defense. DeMeco Ryans has instilled a “get me the ball” mindset in his defenders and they’re going to apply that mindset with the Panthers.

Houston Texans: Team Total Points - 1st Quarter over 3.5 +110

C.J. Stroud is going to want to make a statement early and the rest of the Texans are going to want to help him. So, it's a pretty safe assumption that Houston will nail a touchdown in the first 15 minutes of play.

Houston Texans: Team Total Points - 1st Half over 10.5 -110

As stated above, Stroud and the Texans are likely wanting to make a statement here to show the world that general manager Nick Caserio and DeMeco Ryans made the right choice by taking Stroud.

Houston Texans Total Points Bands 21-30 +150

The Texans are averaging 22.5 points per game so far, but may very well up that number this weekend. Seeing them put up 28-30 points isn’t hard to imagine.

If you’re feeling feisty:

Houston Texans Total Points Bands 31-40 +380

As mentioned, this should be a hot game for the Texans offense. They’ve only put up more than 30 points once so far this season, when they dropped 37 on the Jacksonville Jaguars in week 3. However, the Panthers are in a tailspin, so it’s not hard to argue this could be a +30 game for H-Town.