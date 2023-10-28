The Houston Texans are kicking their feet up this week on bye, but fans are still chiming in about the team.

Let’s see what SB Nation Reacts surveyors think.

A whopping 98 percent of surveyors approve the direction in which the team is going, a sign that the Texans are impressing. And the confidence in the team extends beyond the bye week.

A massive 95 percent of surveyors think the Texans will beat the winless Panthers on Sunday. Every team in the NFL has won at least two games apart from the Panthers, which adds emphasis on Sunday’s game needing a win.

Sunday marks a battle between the top two picks in the draft, Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud. While many fans wanted Young over Stroud before the draft, Texans supporters are more than happy with Stroud given his early-season success. In fact, only 14 percent of surveyors think Young would have had the same success if the two switched teams.

