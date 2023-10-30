The only thing worse than the Houston Texans losing is the Titans wearing Luv Ya Blue

There will be plenty to say about the Houston Texans allowing the Carolina Panthers to get their first win yesterday. C.J. Stroud struggled to get the offense moving. Dameon Pierce struggled to get the ball moving. In fact, other than Cameron Johnson’s record setting punt, there’s not much good to say about it.

Are you kidding, @Cam_Johnston?!



This 74-yard punt is the longest punt in Texans history pic.twitter.com/Nfd5WBoYva — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 29, 2023

But, even if the Texans lost 72-0 it wouldn’t compare to the disgusting travesty that occurred in Tennessee yesterday.

Titans bring out the Houston Oilers throwbacks



(via @jwyattsports)pic.twitter.com/HgBb8Pu3qH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 29, 2023

J.J. Watt does not approve of the Titans wearing Houston Oilers throwback jerseys https://t.co/nm4qLY7kYV — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 25, 2023

J.J. Watt

Having lived in Houston for 10 years and the people there and the connection that they have to Earl Campbell, to Warren Moon, these guys that wore those uniforms and what that meant when they played at the Astrodome. I lived and played in Houston and I wanted to wear those jerseys very badly. It hurts to not have been able to wear those in Houston and it hurts to see them being worn somewhere else.

Another former Texans great, DeAndre Hopkins, apparently didn’t have any issues with wearing them in Tennessee...

But, BESFs gonna BESF...

However, no matter what they do in “Sad that we can’t create our own legacy and have to steal one from H-Town” Ville, they’ll never have this: