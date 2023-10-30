Hair of the Dog: Week 8, Houston Texans @ Carolina Panthers

Well, that wasn’t all that much fun, now was it? The Houston Texans came into this game off of a bye, winners of three of their last four, and actually favored in a road game for the first time since 2020. Carolina came into this game in position to give Chicago an awesome draft pick and desperately seeking its first win. Young vs. Stroud, and most had Stroud as the clear cut winner. This had all the makings for a Texans win.
Except...Houston does not play well against Carolina. They just do not. From the franchise’s first hangover game against the Panthers in 2011, to the (late) Ryan Mallet’s first start for Houston coming up short, to whatever those performances were against Carolina in Houston in 2019 and 2021, the Multiverse has decreed that henceforth, Houston shall not beat Carolina. Welcome to this matchup. Sluggish offensive play, a defense that somehow managed to make Bryce Young look like Alabama Young and not the current starter for an 0-6 team and proving that defensively, they aren’t good enough to prevent a team from getting that last-second FG. Ergo, the Texans exit Carolina with their fifth straight loss to that franchise and a 3-4 record.
As always, your Battle Red Masthead had their real-time takes on whatever it was we witnessed on our screens yesterday. As you can expect, there was a liberal amount of questionable language thrown about, thus we edited that for classic work decorum. Hopefully, the Texans second straight last-second road loss will be the low-point of the week and everything is uphill from here.
With that, on to the ‘Dog:
HAIR OF THE DOG VOLUME 21, ISSUE 8: HOUSTON TEXANS @ CAROLINA PANTHERS (I.e. can a Houston professional team actually win a game after an 0-fer week?)
vballretired
l4blitzer
Gonna make a bold prediction here: no penalty in this game will equal the epicness of the Air Force-Colorado State game, where officials assessed a 15-yard penalty on the CSU fans for throwing snowballs, forcing stadium officials to clear out the student section…even if Carolina fans throw their mustard based BBQ sauce at Texans players, not going to see anyone top last night
vballretired
And nobody would eat that kitteny garbage
Joe
I’m excited to see the first overall pick and second overall pick go directly against each other, especially since Houston has so far been on the better side of the comparison
Patrick
Cowards, they should’ve made it a part of the game and if anyone hit the head ref they win, I dunno, the Publisher’s Clearinghouse or something.
l4blitzer
Really hope Houston can buck its current trend of derping against Carolina, but expecting a textbook Houston letdown
Joe
This should be the Dameon Pierce game, though! I’m hoping that even if CJ Stroud has a [KITTEN]y game, Pierce will just win the game for us
Patrick
And away we go.
vballretired
Pierce just hesitates too much.
HOU POSSESSION
vballretired
And we punt
CAR POSSESSION
vballretired
First penalty of the game on the not so glittery cats
l4blitzer
Hopefully not a preview of a stupid-ball/ref-ball game
vballretired
And it’s a sack
l4blitzer
Titans derp a turnover to the Falcons. Serves them right for the abomination of their Columbia Blue uniforms
vballretired
Cashman was shot out of a cannon
l4blitzer
Dude is impressing me at the LB spot. The LBs might be a little better than I thought
vballretired
Holding penalty for half a yard
l4blitzer
Uh, what I say about no stupid-ball/ref-ball
Patrick
Second one too.
vballretired
BY playing crikett apparently
Tavierre Thomas is back
l4blitzer
…and Young takes the lead in pass completion/yards over Stroud
vballretired
But -5 yards in total offense
HOU POSSESSION
l4blitzer
Nice run by Stroud.
l4blitzer
Guess Stroud can run a little, no?
Patrick
And that run basically took it all back.
vballretired
That will not help Singletary’s YPC
l4blitzer
We don’t need a living embodiment of “two steps forward, one step back”
Patrick
Tytus back at RT, thank Durga.
vballretired
I’d take that on this drive
Patrick
I thought Bryce Young was the short one.
CAR POSSESSION
vballretired
Another one batted down. Let’s see, Stroud running and getting passes batted down. Have they exchanged bodies?
Patrick
I’m getting real tired of 96 batting everything down.
vballretired
Someone needs to pancake that guy
l4blitzer
RedZone nothing but stupid-ball across the league. Our offensive sequence, the Vikings missed FG, the Colts doing whatever the [KITTEN] they thought would work for 4th and inches inside the Saints 10
More TFLs from Anderson, please
vballretired
Yup
Do they still decide ties on penetrations?
l4blitzer
Sleepy start for the offenses in this game.
HOU POSSESSION
l4blitzer
Hewitt now on Frank Ross’ beat down list
vballretired
That’s better
Patrick
Whooo pretty grab by Collins there.
l4blitzer
Can we get home-field Collins on the road? That would be nice.
Joe
Nico Collins is so famous
i love him
Mike Boone!
l4blitzer
Moving the ball…that works
vballretired
As an aside I love Bradshaw talking about how he always passed in the middle of the field and that’s where his interceptions. Howie’s brain got there but Bradshaw is still thinking about it.
Joe
even though i want the dameon pierce show to get on the road, i’d love to see more touches for singletary and boone in this offense
vballretired
Tank Dell!!!
Patrick
TAAAAAAAAAAANK
Joe
TAAAANK
Patrick
I think he’s gonna be okay.
l4blitzer
A speedy Sherman, this Tank fellow…
vballretired
That’s two penetrations by the Texans
l4blitzer
Uh, there might be kids watching…
vballretired
True
l4blitzer
Ware is losing it in the booth…quite humorous honestly
Patrick
¡Caliente!
vballretired
Our run game is just not….what’s the word I’m looking for?…..um good
Patrick
Noice.
vballretired
I love Collins
l4blitzer
It is a work in progress (running game). Meanwhile, Collins gonna Collins
The offensive coordinator looks like he should be studying for freshman mid-terms
Oh great…Mayonnaise boy got his first TD pass in the abomination uniforms
vballretired
Tank Dell and Mike Boone are our rushing attack
END QUARTER ONE: HOU 0 - CAR 0
Patrick
The Cowturds fans here are one first down away from burning this bar down in joy.
Kenneth L.
Offense looks good. Defense looks strong. Need to get points out of this
l4blitzer
Yeah, Cow-Idiots will make the Metroplex sports fan even more insufferable than they already are…
Patrick
OH MY [DURGA] THAT CATCH
vballretired
How in the [KITTEN]?
Joe
HOW
l4blitzer
That’ll do Texans, That’ll do.
Patrick
The kid is a [DURGA][KITTEN] magician.
Joe
This texans team is actually good i dont even care anymore
they can make the playoffs
they are a good team
vballretired
That’s a rushing touchdown
l4blitzer
That was a frickin’ laser beam of a pass
Patrick
Dameon Pierce with the TD.
vballretired
Pierce actually gained positive yards on the goal line
Kenneth L.
TD!
Pierce drought over
I want a three and out now for the defense
l4blitzer
Review: Please stand by….please stand by….please stand by
Patrick
Minshew is hobbled for the Colts.
l4blitzer
Not a TD…another chance for the Texans to excel along the goal-line
Kenneth L.
Ughh
vballretired
I get computer issues. I’m more or less a government employee
No touchdown
l4blitzer
Who do the Ponies have for QB?
If they lose Minshew?
Patrick
Honestly I’m not sure.
vballretired
And Pierce still without a rushing touchdown
l4blitzer
Andrew Beck, please report to the end zone. Andrew Beck, please report to the end zone
vballretired
But Beck gets it
Patrick
Beck, our most powerful offensive weapon.
vballretired
And special teams
ANDREW BECK WITH THE 1 YARD TD RUN: HOU 7 - CAR 0; 13:13, 2nd
vballretired
That’s a nine minute drive. Damn.
l4blitzer
Glitter Kitties derping it in Yinzerland.
CAR POSSESSION
l4blitzer
Ross…not gonna be happy in the film session this coming week
Patrick
Oh sweet mother…the Colts third string QB: Sam Ehrlinger.
vballretired
I just threw up in my mouth a little seeing the Titans uniforms
l4blitzer
For that, we must all pray that ATL mud-stomps them to Hades to see their owner.
Bad penalty by the Texans there.
vballretired
Mayo boy with his first TD pass
Patrick
Gross on multiple orders of magnitude.
Double [KITTEN].
vballretired
Son of a motherless goat
l4blitzer
Oh, so now the offenses want to wake up, and the defenses want to take naps
Patrick
Is this how every game is going to go? The offense picks it up so the defense decides to play like butt on the next drive and vice versa?
vballretired
They were eyelashes away from two sacks
Fourth and goal
l4blitzer
Maybe the D is waking up…
Patrick
Wooooooow goal line stand.
HOU WITH A GOAL-LINE STAND. HOU POSSESSION
Patrick
Unreal.
vballretired
Holy Durga!
l4blitzer
Matt Burke playing 11-degree chess…let teams come so close to the end zone and then not score to maintain their excellent red zone numbers…
Kenneth L.
THOMAS WITH THE DEFENSE
WOW WE DO BE DOING THE DEFENSE
l4blitzer
A good CHUM there
Patrick
TAAAAAAAANK
l4blitzer
MOAR breathing room
vballretired
Man it’s a football team
Ohhh, almost picked
l4blitzer
Rain must really be playing with the Glitter Kitties…and yet, they play in Florida and London, areas of high humidity and rainy-type weather.
vballretired
Hmmmm
Patrick
[KIIIITTTTTEEEENNN].
l4blitzer
Oh, so now the Carolina D shows up? Now that D-line wants to play?
Patrick
Trusting Singletary to block? That’s a choice.
CAR POSSESSION
vballretired
It’s something
Kenneth L.
Brian burns is a problem
Stroud does make sacks much worse
Patrick
They get so close and come up empty, it’s so frustrating.
l4blitzer
When they do start to get home consistently, it will be something to behold
Joe
at some point will anderson will be able to close that gap
vballretired
But a flag
Patrick
Mother[KITTEN]er.
l4blitzer
The ever popular defensive holding. By no one’s request here.
Nice little back and forth going on in Indy right now
Patrick
Let’s not cover receivers that’s a great idea.
Kenneth L.
Their offense is cooking
Patrick
Now [KITTEN]ing what?
vballretired
Encroachment
l4blitzer
Ah, road stupid-ball returns to Houston
TWO MINUTE WARNING
Patrick
I know they’re excited about the goal line stand earlier but let’s not make that a regular occurrence shall we?
l4blitzer
Taking the “Bend” part of “Bend but don’t Break” a bit too far here
…and Carolina shows why they are 0-6. Stupid-ball for all
Patrick
Finally a call against Carolina.
vballretired
And right back where we were
HOU TIMEOUT
vballretired
In all fairness, it’s easy to see why BY was the consensus top pick
l4blitzer
Has anyone done any statistical analysis of the teams with the highest pressure rates but lowest sack totals? It feels like the 2023 Texans would be among the leaders in that category
HOU TIMEOUT
vballretired
Touchdown Panthers
Patrick
Siiiiiiiiiiigh…
Well at least they missed the XP
YOUNG WITH THE 1 YARD TD PASS TO TREMBLE: HOU 7 - CAR 6 (MISSED PAT); 1:35, 2nd
l4blitzer
If not for the Def holding on 3rd and 10…que sera, sera
Metroplex sports fan insufferabilty level at maximum
vballretired
So early half time thoughts. It’s not hard to see why BY was so well thought of. He can make plays off schedule. I’m glad to see Slowik getting creative with the running game but this team lacks something. Pierce just doesn’t feel like a fit for whatever reason. As usual, Stroud doing good things.
HOU POSSESSION
l4blitzer
Uh…not how you want to start the 2 minute offense here
Patrick
Did he forget he can throw the ball away?
The [KITTEN] was that, offense?
l4blitzer
Wow…this drive is vintage 2021-22 Texans…yuck.
Patrick
A 15 second drive. Woof.
l4blitzer
At least the special teams with some good help there
Ho hum…just a 74 yard gross punt/69 yard net for a punt
CAR POSSESSION
Patrick
Getting annoyed by all these catches.
l4blitzer
As long as they avoid the big play, I’ll take these short passes inbounds
Wait…did we…did we actually just complete a sack?
Patrick
If there’s a flag I’ll [KITTEN]ing kill them.
HALFTIME: The home of real BBQ sauces 7 - Home of that vile Mustard-based BBQ stuff 6
HALFTIME REACTIONS
Patrick
I think we should score more points and not let the Panthers do things on offense anymore.
l4blitzer
Well, figured that Houston was in serious danger of dropping this game. Their second quarter performance after the TD is affirming that fear. Stroud is not getting rid of the ball, the pass protection is not good against a dangerous D-line, and when the defense isn’t struggling to contain Bryce Young, they are killing themselves with penalties. All of that, and Houston is technically in the lead. Team is going to have to avoid their usual 3rd quarter swoons if they don’t want to lose their 5th straight to Carolina
START OF SECOND HALF: CAR POSSESSION
Patrick
The irritating part is Stroud is 10/14 which I think is his highest completion percentage so far this season and he’s only gotten 75 yards out of it.
l4blitzer
That yardage accounts for the 2 sacks for 21 lost yards, right?
Patrick
I think that’s just a college football thing.
vballretired
No it doesn’t
Two of the four incompletions were batted down
l4blitzer
Wait, just checked. He has thrown for 75, but the Texans have 54 yards passing
vballretired
Yeah
l4blitzer
Let us hope we have made a few adjustments for the O
Patrick
And the D.
Much better.
l4blitzer
…great, now we have Young thinking he is back at Alabama
Patrick
Some day the Texans will remember to cover receivers and we will laaaaaaaugh and laaaaaaaugh.
vballretired
We are at least defending the run
l4blitzer
I think the Panthers have less than 25 yards rushing…but there is that whole pesky forward pass thingy
vballretired
Field goal time
Patrick
Finally a stop on defense.
vballretired
Is that legal?
l4blitzer
Not for the Texans prior to this season
Patrick
Too much to hope that they’d miss it again.
PINEIRO ONLY MAKES KICKS WORTH MORE THAN ONE POINT WITH THE 46 YARD FG: CAR 9 - HOU 7; 10:46, 3rd
Patrick
Depends on who’s doing the passing.
HOU POSSESSION
l4blitzer
New goals for offense. More positive yards than negative on an offensive drive
Patrick
[KITTEN] me.
vballretired
Mother [KITTEN]er. We are going to lose this game aren’t we?
Patrick
Sure looks like it.
BECK FUMBLES THE BALL AND CAROLINA RECOVERS AND RETURNS TO HOU 27, CAR POSSESSION
l4blitzer
There is always something about Carolina that makes Houston play down several levels
Patrick
Eh, it’s only been three [KITTEN]ing years since we’ve been over .500, I’m sure this will be [KITTEN]ing fine.
PINEIRO WITH THE 37 YARD FG: HOU 7 - CAR 12; 7:58, 3rd
Patrick
Okay let’s try to move the ball forward this time please if that’s not too much trouble.
What the [KITTEN] is going on with these batted passes?
HOU POSSESSION
vballretired
Huge play in this game
Patrick
I don’t know how they pulled that off but I’m glad they did.
They needed that first down.
And of course that won’t count.
l4blitzer
Welcome to this offense
vballretired
Too much dancing
Finally
Joe
this is tank dell’s face every time he gets the football
Patrick
Nice!
What the [KITTEN] just happened?!
vballretired
Wow
l4blitzer
Nice Jack-O-Lantern
Joe
lets go singletary!!!
man is he fast
Joe
thank you!
its always hard making the sharp teeth without them falling out
vballretired
That Beck isn’t going to work again
Pierce still can’t get in the end zone
Patrick
Tush push?
vballretired
Geez, I have no faith they can gain a yard but….
Stroud with a touchdown so far
Joe
id be happy with multiple tush pushes
Patrick
Getting a little chippy at the game.
vballretired
Yup. Takes three carries to gain a yard and Pierce still can’t get it done. It’s just sad watching what’s happened to him
STROUD WITH THE 1 YARD TD RUSH. 2 POINT ATTEMPT FAILED: HOU 13 - CAR 12, 0:35, 3rd
CAR POSSESSION
l4blitzer
…now special teams is failing?
FOURTH QUARTER
l4blitzer
Ok…we are defensing again.
Patrick
I can only hope, maybe with a bit of decent blocking and a nice bomb from Stroud.
l4blitzer
Some run progress. At this point, if it can set up a nice PA pass, I will take it
Patrick
And then they do that and I’m disgusted again.
Okay, we gotta talk about the batted passes.
l4blitzer
Is JJ Watt a Carolina consultant without us knowing?
Patrick
Sigh…
l4blitzer
A decent punt at least.
CAR POSSESSION
l4blitzer
Levis-Hopkins connection in Columbia Blue Abominations…I feel ill for some reason
Patrick
I won’t give the trolls the satisfaction of being upset by the infidels.
l4blitzer
Probably the right attitude, but my sporty-ball fandom has taken a lot of hits lately, so the shields are not as strong
Patrick
Spite can be a very powerful motivator.
l4blitzer
Uh…I think the Texans pass rush is..uh…motivated
Patrick
I should hope like [KITTEN].
l4blitzer
Did we secretly replace our defense with the ‘84 Bears pass rush?
Patrick
I think that’s the best defensive stand of the game, and I’m including the goal line stand in that.
l4blitzer
Whatever motivational technique the DL coaches used for this squad, I want that bottled and shipped to me forthwith
…and Tank Dell redeeming the special teams
HOU POSSESSION
Patrick
And then we run the ball.
l4blitzer
At least it is forward progress
Patrick
Yeah I suppose.
l4blitzer
After the jack-[KITTEN]ery of the 2nd quarter when we went backwards on every drop back…
Patrick
Oh [KITTEN] Patterson’s hurt?
l4blitzer
Oh great, more injuries…
Patrick
Stop injuring our linemen we only have two left and they’re rentals.
l4blitzer
At this rate, our TEs will be lining up in the actual OL positions
Or Stroud can make 1st down passes
Patrick
Cowturds about to hang a 50 burger on the Rams.
l4blitzer
Meanwhile, Atlanta, in a role reversal, is making a comeback against the Fighitn’ Bud Adamses
If we don’t make the 3rd down, do we think about going for it on 4th?
Patrick
At the 40 it’s not unthinkable.
l4blitzer
Ah, the dumb-ball returns
Patrick
4th and 10 though maybe not so much.
l4blitzer
No…4th and 10…may as well punt it. The D is playing hot, but don’t offer the momentum to Carolina
CAR POSSESSION
l4blitzer
Maybe Johnston for player of the game?
Patrick
Yeah let’s not put ANYBODY on that side of the field. Brilliant.
vballretired
Ok, I’m back but might have to edit quickly
l4blitzer
Let’s knock it off with the mental penalties please
vballretired
It’s flag time
Patrick
Do they have money on the Panthers, is that what this is?
Joe
hahaha
vballretired
Terrible call
Joe
awful call
Patrick
OH GET THE LITERAL [KITTEN] OUTTA HERE WITH THAT CALL.
Joe
COME ONNNNN
let shaq griffin play!
l4blitzer
Refs making a play to be the Panthers MVP
or Greenard can increase their degree of difficulty
vballretired
No flag no flag no flag
Joe
SAAAACK
l4blitzer
Make up non-flag
Patrick
If they called a flag on that I’d have had a stroke.
vballretired
Fourth and short
l4blitzer
Panthers have to go for this one…
vballretired
Play of the game
Patrick
And of course they convert.
vballretired
How in the [KITTEN] did neither defender knock that down
l4blitzer
Welp…can they hold them to long FG decision time
How did that get through the D lines…that 4th down pass
TWO MINUTE WARNING
Kenneth L.
This doesn’t look good
Patrick
I think I’m gonna be ill.
HOU TIMEOUT
Kenneth L.
I hated that surrender punt
Patrick
When did they use the first timeout? I thought they had them all going into the two minute warning.
You’d have gone for it on 4th and 10?
l4blitzer
Houston down to zero TOs, and Carolina in the red zone
Patrick
And now they can’t stop the clock. What the [KITTEN]?
Joe
oh man
this is awful
shouldve known this was a trap game
l4blitzer
Don’t think the Texans can get away with allowing a TD to Carolina here
Carolina would probably not fall for it
Patrick
They don’t need one now, they just need a FG.
l4blitzer
True…just could see Houston trying to allow Carolina to score the quick TD to get the ball back…but yeah, not happening here
Kenneth L.
Here comes the L
TIMEOUT CAROLINA
ANOTHER CAROLINA TIMEOUT
vballretired
Just bad offense today
Patrick
[KITTEN] me we can’t have good things.
vballretired
Mother [KITTEN]er
Joe
4-3 would’ve just been too good for the Texans
l4blitzer
Oh…Houston with the offsides…cause…why not
Joe
lets get a flag on the panthers for looking too weird
vballretired
Offsides again
l4blitzer
Oh, why not just add to the penalty total?
vballretired
Trying to commit all his penalties in five seconds?
Rekick? I’d be pissed if I were a Panthers fan
l4blitzer
Well…maybe Ross is trying to play the system…can’t blame him
Patrick
Absolute [KITTEN]ups.
FINAL: CAROLINA 15 - HOUSTON 13. CAROLINA WITH ITS 5TH STRAIGHT WIN OVER HOUSTON. HOUSTON FALLS TO 3-4
Kenneth L.
That’s embarrassing
I’m [KITTEN]ed
Patrick
Pathetic pathetic pathetic.
l4blitzer
Well, figured that Houston would somehow lose to Carolina. Was hopeful we could reverse that fear…was really hopeful, and at one point in the 4th, it seemed likely…but the universe will not tolerate a Houston win over Carolina. The next hope for a Houston pro team to win will be the Dynamo over Salt Lake later tonight
vballretired
No words
Joe
At some point the Stroud miracle would come to an end. It just sucks it had to happen against Bryce Young and the crummy Panthers. This defense had a mostly good game, but it’s clear we can’t be too elated about the team yet. Poor texans
Patrick
I think we have to accept that the Steelers and Jags games were aberrations at this point.
l4blitzer
10 Penalties for 70 yards…seems…significant
vballretired
We really need to fix the running game
Patrick
DeMeco has to be livid at this lack of discipline.
I mean that was David Culley era Texans [KITTEN] there.
vballretired
You can run Tank Dell and Andrew Beck all you want but this team needs a legit RB
Patrick
I’m not a film room guy but I’d kill for someone to do a breakdown of what happened to Pierce between last year and this one.
vballretired
Agreed
Singletary wasn’t good either
Patrick
They’re saying Patterson has an “ankle injury.”
So I think we better hope for Juice Scruggs to get better ASAP.
vballretired
I [hope] we see Juice Scruggs next week
GAME BALLS
- P Cam Johnston: Perhaps it says something that a punter was the MVP for the Texans in a game. However, where defenses and refs dominated (or offenses sucked, you decide), special teams can make the difference. For Houston, special teams was a mixed bag. They allowed some big Carolina returns (not the norm for a Frank Ross unit). Yet, the bigly yuuuuggggeee leg of Cam Johnston did all it could to win the game. 6 punts for a 48.7 yard average, including his usual complement of peak Jack Nicklaus sand wedges (4 inside the 20) pining Carolina deep, The marquee highlight: his franchise-setting mad bomber punt late in the 1st half that completely flipped the field, denying Carolina the chance to take the lead going into the half. A 74 yard punt...that was the gross. The net: 69 yards. Maybe punters don’t deserve a place in the game, you say? In some cases, yes. Yet, see that punt and the results, and then come back when you have a bit more enlightenment.
- DE Jonathan Greenard: For most of the game, the defense was the dominant force. The main driver for making a fair amount of Bryce Young’s day a tough one was the Texans’ pass rush. 6 sacks, including 4 in the second half. The leader of that horde of pain: DE Jonathan Greenard with 2.5 sacks, 2 TFLs/6 total tackles and 4 QB hits. Perhaps could and should have been more...but...well, more on that later.
- Houston Dynamo: Well, we are talking about Houston football...so a little bit of a liberal interpretation here. Still, since Oct 20th, when Altuve launched his game flipping homer against the Rangers to give Houston a 3-2 lead in the ALCS, Houston pro teams had gone a collective 2-6. The Astros: 0-2, the Rockets: 0-3, the Texans: 0-1, the Dynamo: 2-0. At least one team in this city still knows how to win.
SHOULD BE BANNED FROM EVER ENJOYING THE SUCCULENCE OF TEXAS BRISKET, SPENDING THE REST OF THEIR BBQ DAYS FORCE-FED WHATEVER IT IS THAT CAROLINA CALLS COOKED MEATS WITH THAT MUSTARD-BASED ABOMINATION FOR A SAUCE.
- EVERY SINGLE TEXANS PLAYER THAT COMMITTED A PRE-SNAP OR CRITICAL PENALTY: The team finished with 10 penalties for 70 yards. Perhaps the biggest: A defensive hold on 3rd and 10 late in the 1st half that negated a Young sack and allowed the Panthers to move down the field to score their only TD of the game; and a delay of game on 3rd and 5 on the Texans final drive of the game, moving the squad from the CAR 35 to the CAR 40 yard-line and leading to a punt, where, if the team had not backed up 5 yards, could have thought about going for it, or considered an not-unreasonable long FG to try to move the lead to where Carolina needed a TD. Throw in all of the pre-snap penalties on defense, and Ryans might set a record for throwing a film projector through a room in the pending film sessions.
- THE OFFENSE OUTSIDE OF THE 2 TD DRIVES: Setting aside the two long drives that Houston mustered to score its only points of the game, the squad could only muster 69 yards and 1 turnover. Carolina played solid defense, but the Texans did so much to help them out. Penalties, Stroud taking way worse lost yardages on sacks than necessary and Dameon Pierce unable to recapture his 2022 form. This game will not be pretty in the film session for the team.
Thus, the Texans fall to 3-4. They complete their NFC South set by hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Sunday, noon Central at NRG Stadium. See you there (hopefully with a better result).
