Texans quiet as trade deadline passes

So how about those trades that the Houston Texans made at the deadline, right? What a whirlwind that was...wait...I’m getting an update. We’re getting reports that the Texans did not, in fact, make any deal at the 3 pm CDT deadline.

There had been some discussion among Texans fans about whether the team should have made a splash during the trade deadline for, oh, I don’t know, another offensive lineman or a bolster to the running game since the running game just can’t seem to get going.

Speaking personally, I could see a case being made for it, but it was probably the right move in the long term to stand pat. The Texans are better than before but they still have a long way to go. The team could still contend for the AFC South crown, but there are still a lot of gaps in the team that need to be filled before the Texans can go shopping for the one guy to make the difference.

There was no “Justin Verlander to the Astros” types of deals to be had out there, so it makes more sense to hang on to the team’s draft capital rather than spend it now on a team that’s only just turned out of the skid.

As for the rest of the league, there were quite a few deals to be had, some ranging from the jaw-dropping (Chase Young to the San Francisco 49ers for a third round pick) to the confusing (Montez Sweat to the Bears for a second round pick).

Today’s Trades

Buffalo Bills get CB Rasul Douglas, 2024 fifth round pick

Green Bay Packers get 2024 third round pick

Detroit Lions get WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

Cleveland Browns get 2025 sixth round pick

San Francisco 49ers get Chase Young

Washington Commanders get 2024 third round pick

Jacksonville Jaguars get G Ezra Cleveland

Minnesota Vikings get 2024 sixth round pick

Minnesota Vikings get QB Josh Dobbs, conditional 2024 seventh round pick

Arizona Cardinals get 2024 sixth round pick

Chicago Bears get DE Montez Sweat

Washington Commanders get 2024 second round pick

Atlanta Falcons get DL Kentavius Street, 2025 seventh round pick

Philadelphia Eagles get 2024 sixth round pick

Seattle Seahawks get DL Leonard Williams

New York Giants get 2024 second round pick and 2025 fifth round pick

Philadelphia Eagles get S Kevin Byard

Tennessee BESFs get S Terrell Edmunds, 2024 fifth round pick, 2024 sixth round pick

Kansas City Chiefs get WR Mecole Hardman

New York Jets get 2025 sixth round pick, 2025 seventh round pick

Atlanta Falcons get WR Van Jefferson, 2025 seventh round pick

Los Angeles Rams get 2025 sixth round pick

San Francisco 49ers get DE Randy Gregory, 2024 seventh round pick

Denver Broncos get 2024 sixth round pick

Miami Dolphins get WR Chase Claypool, 2025 seventh round pick

Chicago Bears get 2025 sixth round pick

New England Patriots get WR J.C. Jackson, 2025 seventh round pick

Los Angeles Chargers get 2025 sixth round pick

Minnesota Vikings get RB Cam Akers, 2026 conditional seventh round pick

Los Angeles Rams get 2026 conditional sixth round pick

