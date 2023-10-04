Texans vs. Falcons injury report: starting defensive tackle misses practice

The Houston Texans are on a two-game win streak, heading to Atlanta to take on the Falcons this weekend.

Houston was projected by many to be one of the worst teams in football, but throughout the first four weeks of the season, that is far from the truth.

The Texans have been severely banged up, but are still managing to play good football on offense, defense, and special teams. Here is a look at Wednesday’s injury report:

Did Not Participate:

Defensive Tackle Maliek Collins (Abdomen)

Safety Jimmie Ward (Rest Day)

Wide Receiver Robert Woods (Rest Day)

Limited Participation:

Left Tackle Josh Jones (Hand)

Right Guard Shaq Mason (Ankle)

Running Back Dameon Pierce (Knee)

Cornerback Steven Nelson (Rest)

Left Tackle Laremy Tunsil (Knee)

Full Participation:

Center Michael Dieter (Chest)

Right Tackle Tytus Howard (Hand)

Punter Cam Johnston (Calf)

Linebacker Denzel Perryman (Hand)

Defensive Back Tavierre Thomas (Hand)

The Texans are relatively healthy for the first time all season. The only player that is in danger of missing Sunday’s game is defensive tackle Maliek Collins, and his injury is not considered serious. We will have to see how he progresses this week.

The Texans are 2-2, and have a very winnable game this Sunday against the Falcons.