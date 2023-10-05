Quick Hits: Houston Texans vs. Atlanta Falcons Preview

It’s hard to imagine a matchup for a 2-2 team facing another 2-2 team is a possible “trap game”. However, based on the high of highs from last week’s win vs the Pittsburgh Steelers on J.J. Watt day, it’s easy to think this might be a set-up for a letdown for the Houston Texans. Will the Atlanta Falcons spring that trap? Meh ...

On the flip side, having all-pro left tackle Laremy Tunsil returning to the lineup should be huge for rising star C.J. Stroud and his record-breaking rookie run. If Stroud and his potent receiving corps can do what they’ve done behind a patchwork line, as the starters get healthy and return to pass block and road grade, the Texans offense should continue to improve. While right guard Tytus Howard isn’t back on the depth chart yet, that day is coming.

I wish i knew how to spell halleleiuah https://t.co/h1ViY8MMZl — Seth Payne (@SethCPayne) October 4, 2023

With this only the sixth meeting between the two teams (Houston leads the series 3-2), there isn’t even a lot of historical data to go off when trying to pick the winner of this one. But, #InDeMecoWeTrust prevails and my bet is on Coach Ryans until proven otherwise.

HOUSTON TEXANS STATS

QB C.J. STROUD (rookie) passed for 306 yards and two TDs vs. zero INTs with 111.3 rating last week. Ranks fourth in NFL with 1,212 passing yards this season, second-most ever by player in first four career games (Cam Newton - 1,386). Joined Gardner Minshew (2019) as only QBs ever with zero INTs in first four career starts (min. 30 atts. in each start). Aims for fourth in row with 2+ TD passes.

ATLANTA FALCONS STATS

QB DESMOND RIDDER passed for 191 yards and TD last week. Is 4-0 as starter at home with five TDs (four pass, one rush) and 96.6 rating. Has TD pass in four of his past five starts.

Podcast: @SeanTPendergast and @McClain_on_NFL wrap up the Texans' convincing win against the Pittsburgh Steelers before setting the scene for a showdown with the Atlanta Falcons. https://t.co/iXVZDyUGSS — SportsRadio 610 (@SportsRadio610) October 4, 2023

Will the high flying Texans turn 2-2 into 3-2? Does this Sunday land as day one of the DeMeco Ryans winning record as a head coach? Can C.J. Stroud continue his rookie record run? I say yes, what about you?

