Texans vs. Falcons injury report: starting running back practices fully

The Houston Texans are on a two-game win streak, heading to Atlanta to take on the Falcons this weekend.

Houston was projected by many to be one of the worst teams in football, but throughout the first four weeks of the season, that is far from the truth.

The Texans have been severely banged up, but are still managing to play good football on offense, defense, and special teams. Here is a look at Thursday’s injury report:

Did Not Participate:

Defensive Tackle Maliek Collins (Abdomen)

Linebacker Jake Hansen (Neck)

Wide Receiver John Metchie III (Illness)

Limited Participation:

Left Tackle Josh Jones (Hand)

Left Tackle Laremy Tunsil (Knee)

Cornerback Shaq Griffin (Calf)

Full Participation:

Center Michael Dieter (Chest)

Right Tackle Tytus Howard (Hand)

Punter Cam Johnston (Calf)

Linebacker Denzel Perryman (Hand)

Defensive Back Tavierre Thomas (Hand)

Right Guard Shaq Mason (Ankle)

Running Back Dameon Pierce (Knee)

It does not look good for starting defensive tackle Maliek Collins, who missed his second day of practice, dealing with an abdomen injury. As for everyone else on the injury report, the only other two in doubt would be wide receiver John Metchie III and linebacker Jake Hansen.

The Houston Texans seem to be getting healthier and healthier.