Thursday Night Football Open Thread: Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders

Hello, good evening, and welcome to Week 5 of the 2023-24 NFL season. Tonight, we have an NFC matchup that promises to be one for the record books. Keep in mind they keep records for really terrible things too.

The Chicago Bears travel to our nation’s capital, which is apparently somewhere in Maryland that I can’t be bothered to look up, to take on the inappropriately named Washington Commanders (see, it’s inappropriate because they’re not in Washin—I don’t wanna get into it).

The Bears are trying to get their first win of the season (heh, good luck) while the Commanders look to get above .500 after dropping their last two games against legitimately good teams.

As of this writing, the Commanders, unsurprisingly, are a (-6) point favorite against the Bears. Under normal circumstances, I’d be tempted to take the Bears and the touchdown head start. But they’re in...wherever Maryland and the offense the Bears have displayed, starting with Justin Fields who has looked absolutely beaten down psychologically of late, does not offer much in the way of optimism that the Bears will cover.

So take the Commanders on the points, the moneyline, and probably the under for the O/U because the Commanders, while better than the Bears, are not a team worth writing home about.

Personally, if you REALLY need to watch Bears compete, might I suggest voting in the National Park Service’s Fat Bear Week competition, instead?

Here are the details for watching tonight’s game.

Who: Chicago Bears (0-4) at Washington Commanders (2-2)

What: Thursday Night Football

Where: FedEx Field, Landover, MD

When: Thursday, October 5, 2023 at 7:15 p.m. CST

Why: Because Amazon doesn’t own the rights to Fat Bear Week and this is the best they could do.

Channel: Amazon Prime

And here are my picks for tonight’s game brought to you by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Enjoy the game, y’all. And go vote for some fat bears.

Update: Also, rest in peace Hall of Fame Bears linebacker Dick Butkus, who passed away today at the age of 80.