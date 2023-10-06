Texans vs. Falcons: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Okay...don’t panic, don’t panic, stay calm, stay calm. This is not a dream, this is really happening. We really might have struck football gold here. We might have a new and really great franchise quarterback that we’ve been missing since Matt Schaub AND NOBODY ELSE AFTER HIM.

We might have not one but two young inexpensive weapons at wideout and a young running back who hates everybody.

We might have a functioning offensive line and competent coaching and an opportunistic defense. We might have struck the mother[kitten]ing motherlode.

Gotta get a hold of myself.

There’s still a chance that this is just a good streak and don’t think it might not be fool’s gold?

Maybe. But I look forward to finding out.

Sorry. I’m rambling.

The Houston Texans hit the road again, this time on a five week tour of the NFC South. That tour starts in the Empire State of the South as the Texans take on the Atlanta Falcons. This game will see the Texans at the healthiest they’ve been since the season began, including the returns of Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard.

Let’s see who gets to find out if this team really is for really real. Time for the big board, brought to you by 506 Sports.

Fox Single

Blue: New York Giants at Miami Dolphins (Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma)

Green: Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions (Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston)

Yellow: Houston Texans at Atlanta Falcons (Brandon Gaudin, Mark Schlereth)

Red: Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams (LATE) (Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen)

Orange: Cincinnati Bengals at Arizona Cardinals (LATE) (Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez)

It’s the standard map, only west Texas and south Oklahoma will miss the game and most of the south will get the game as well.

Here’s what you need to know to watch/listen to the game on Sunday.

Who: Houston Texans at Atlanta Falcons

What: Week 5 of the NFL season

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

When: Sunday, October 8, 12:05 CDT

TV: Fox (Brandon Gaudin, Mark Schlereth)

Radio: KILT Sports Radio 610 AM

Game Odds:

Houston Texans (+1.5) (up from 2.5)

Atlanta Falcons (-1.5) (down from -2.5)

Over/Under: 41.5 (up from 42)

Texans +102 (up from +114), Falcons -122 (down from -135)

(per DraftKings Sportsbook)