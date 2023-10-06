Texans vs. Falcons injury report: starting linebacker ruled OUT

The Houston Texans are on a two-game win streak, heading to Atlanta to take on the Falcons this weekend.

Houston was projected by many to be one of the worst teams in football, but throughout the first four weeks of the season, that is far from the truth.

The Texans have been severely banged up, but are still managing to play good football on offense, defense, and special teams. Here is a look at Friday’s injury report:

Did Not Participate:

Linebacker Christian Harris (Concussion)

Limited Participation:

Left Tackle Josh Jones (Hand / Out)

Cornerback Shaq Griffin (Calf / Questionable)

Defensive Tackle Maliek Collins (Abdomen / Questionable)

Linebacker Jake Hansen (Neck / Questionable)

Full Participation:

Left Tackle Laremy Tunsil (Knee / Questionable)

Center Michael Dieter (Chest)

Right Tackle Tytus Howard (Hand)

Punter Cam Johnston (Calf)

Linebacker Denzel Perryman (Hand)

Defensive Back Tavierre Thomas (Hand)

Right Guard Shaq Mason (Ankle)

Running Back Dameon Pierce (Knee)

Wide Receiver John Metchie III (Illness)

The Texans are getting healthier and healthier along the offensive line, with right tackle Tytus Howard coming back, there is also a good chance Houston will have Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil back as well.

Starting linebacker Christian Harris suffered a concussion in practice, and will be out this weekend. Expect Denzel Perryman, Henry To’oTo’o and Blake Cashman to be starting at linebacker.