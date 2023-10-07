Top NFL prop bets for Texans vs. Falcons

The Houston Texans (+1.5) face off against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday for a chance to get above .500 for the first time since 2019. They face an Atlanta team also looking to get back over .500. While on paper this game isn’t the most anticipated matchup of the weekend, we’re here to provide a handful of bets from DraftKings Sportsbook that can pique your interest

Bijan Robinson anytime scorer (+115)

While the Texans have looked good overall and certainly looked good on defense last week, they are still struggling against the run. They are surrendering considerably more than four yards per carry. The Falcons will lean heavily on Robinson as their passing game has not been good. This is a recipe for Robinson to get in the end zone. They pay out isn’t terrific, but some high percentage bets can keep you from losing your wad on some more riskier bets.

C.J. Stroud over 1.5 touchdowns (-105)

As bad as the Texans run defense has been, the passing offense has been a revelation. He has two touchdowns in each of the pass three games and some of those defenses were better than the Falcons defense. This is one of those bets where you are covered either way. If Stroud is good you are likely to get there during the natural course of the game. If he isn’t or the team isn’t then he could get here during garbage time.

Tank Dell over 41.5 yards receiving (-125)

Yup, I’m sticking with easy bets. You will definitely see a difference in philosophy for each of us when we do this feature. Teams are going to struggle to double cover both Nico Collins and Tank Dell. With the way these two guys are going, he could probably get here with three catches. That feels like a safe bet to me as I feel the Falcons will key more on Collins than Dell.

Bijan Robinson 100+ rushing yards (+800)

Okay, this one is little more substantial in terms of payout, but it feels like a safe bet. Robinson has been one of the top five backs in football and the Texans haven’t faced anyone quite like him. They are still surrendering close to five yards a carry on the season. This feels like a solid bet.

Houston Texans Score between 31 and 40 points (+650)

This bet would have seemed ridiculous a few weeks ago, but now it feels like this is even dare we say probable. The +650 still gives you a good payout. Those first few prop bets make rolling the dice on this one pretty enticing. Plus, if the Bijan Robinson 100+ rushing pays out then you likely aren’t see this. The reverse is also true. It allows you to hedge and if by some miracle both happen you will be a very happy customer.