SB Nation Reacts Results: Texans fans ‘surprised’ by Steelers win?

The Houston Texans are getting ready to play their Week 5 road contest against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. After coming off a big home win against the Pittsburgh Steelers, optimism is at an all-time high.

Let’s see what SB Nation Reacts surveyors think about the team.

A whopping 99 percent of surveyors approve the direction in which the team is going, which makes sense considering how well C.J. Stroud played last week. To the other one percent, what do the Texans need to do in order for you to feel confident about their direction?

Even though Texans fans are optimistic about the team, they may not have imagined that they would have beaten the Steelers last week. There were 68 percent of surveyors surprised by the big win a week ago.

The Texans begin their NFC South tour for the next month, playing all four teams in that division in as many weeks. Fans believe the team will do well, as 56 percent of surveyors think the team will go 3-1 while 14 percent believe the team will go undefeated. Just 29 percent think the team will repeat its 2-2 start.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.