Texans activate OL Tytus Howard, P Cam Johnston

On Saturday afternoon, the Houston Texans announced that they have activated right tackle Tytus Howard and punter Cameron Johnston from the Injured/Reserve list:

These two activations come along with more transactions the Texans released on Saturday, including elevating cornerback D’Angelo Ross and linebacker Garret Wallow from the practice squad for tomorrow’s game, signing defensive end Derek Rivers to the practice squad, and releasing defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth from the practice squad.

This is welcome news before Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. The Houston Texans’ offensive line has been afflicted by injuries since training camp, during which Tytus Howard suffered a broken hand that put him on injured reserve on September 6. Now, a month later, Howard is set to make his season debut in Atlanta, protecting star rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud. A first round selection by Houston in 2019, Howard had arguably his best season last year, when he proved a formidable pairing with fellow tackle Laremy Tunsil - who still remains questionable for tomorrow’s game.

Punter Cameron Johnston was placed on injured reserve on August 31 after a calf muscle injury suffered in training camp. Signed by the Texans back in 2021, Johnston averaged a net 42.4 yards per punt last season for Houston, the second highest of his career.

Both players were some of the few bright spots during Houston’s 2022 campaign, so it will be a welcome sight to see them making their 2023 debut on a much improved Texans roster. We’ll see them in action tomorrow at 12:00PM CST as the Houston Texans face the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.