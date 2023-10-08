Texans regress to the mean, lose to Falcons 21-19

Somewhere deep in the back of my psyche, I suspected this game would come back to bite the Houston Texans. The appearance of competence the Texans had shown the last two weeks was long due to go back to the same ol’ Texans. It would’ve been nice if they hadn’t cratered against the Atlanta Falcons, losing by a score of 21-19.

It should’ve been better than what we saw. We were supposed to be the healthiest this team has been all season with tackle Tytus Howard (who played at left guard but let’s not talk about that) and punter Cam Johnston returning to the active roster.

But aside from the last second 18-yard touchdown from C.J. Stroud to Dalton Schultz to put the Texans up 19-18, the entire Texans offense was named Ka’imi Fairbairn, who kicked field goals from 38, 23, 48, and 42

So this is going to be an exceptionally short recap.

The Texans lost. They looked bad doing it. Like, same ol’ Texans bad.

Ka’imi Fairbairn scored 12 points from 38, 43, 28, and 42 yards out.

If we’re being honest, I blame myself for believing this team was legitimately turning a corner. But not only is that not what is happening. It’s probably for the best since we knew from the start that this team was going to have some growing pains this season.

Having expectations, especially of the Houston Texans, can be painful. It’ll rip your heart out nine times out of 10. But that 10th time makes it worthwhile.

The Texans just flat out failed to defend when it mattered most, giving up a winning field goal to Atlanta as time expired to put them up 21-19.

The house always wins. Always.

Go on, talk about the game.