“Dallas” Cowboys at “San Francisco” 49ers - Sunday Night Football Open Thread

This is your Sunday Night Football open thread.

By Patrick.H
Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

“Dallas” Cowboys (3-1) vs. “San Francisco” 49ers (4-0), October 8, 2023, 7:20 p.m. CDT

Location: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

TV: NBC | KPRC 2

Radio: SPORTS RADIO 610 | 100.3 THE BULL | MEGA 101

The Arlington Cowboys of Southern Oklahoma look to grab a win today against the undefeated Santa Clara 49ers of who the [kitten] knows where.

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

  • Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
  • Remember Battle Red Blog is basically a non-profanity site
  • Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads
  • The commenting system was updated during the offseason. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.

BRB community, this is your thread for today’s game. Enjoy!

