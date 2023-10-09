Hair of the Dog: Week 5, Houston Texans @ Atlanta Falcons

Well, another fall Sunday has come and gone for Houston. The Houston Texans came into this matchup 2-2 and feeling fairly confident about the chance to pick up their first 3+ game winning streak since 2018; let that sink in, five YEARS since a winning streak of at least three games (the nine-gamer). All they had to do was beat the Atlanta Falcons, a team that was undefeated at home, and coming off a bad road loss against Jacksonville at their London digs. Atlanta featured a potentially devastating ground game with Bijan Robinson, some talent at TE, allegedly, as they never seem to get used, and Desmond Ridder, a 2022 third round QB who, uh, has not played well to date.
If you had told me that Houston would hold Atlanta to 96 yards rushing and won the turnover battle 2-0 and Stroud didn’t throw a pick or get sacked and threw the go-ahead TD with under two minutes left, I might reply with “oh, a nice win for Houston then?” However, you would immediately counter by noting that Desmond Ridder went for 329 yards with two total TDs, no INTs and no sacks. You would throw in that the Falcons held an 11 minute edge in time of possession and that they went 7-14 on third downs, while Houston went 4-13, all of that to go along with 14 fourth quarter points to beat Houston on the final kick of the game (21-19). So it went, to the dismay of Houston fans.
There will be games like this, and your Battle Red Masthead sat through the good, bad, and ugly (mostly the latter two) to offer their near-real-time takes. As always, all questionable words are edited out for more “professional” work reading. Hopefully, as things move forward, these type of games become the exception, not the rule. However, with a young, evolving team, there is the likelihood we will see more these type of games before we move forward.
With that, on with the ‘Dog:
HAIR OF THE DOG: VOLUME 21, ISSUE 5; HOUSTON TEXANS @ ATLANTA FALCONS (really hoping this game does not go like 2015. Please and thank you)
l4blitzer
Something called a Jason La Canfora is singing the Texans’ praises in the Washington Post (legally obligated to always say owned by Jeff Bezos even if he is not part of the story), so the Texans are probably now screwed the rest of the way. Sorry
vballretired
Kenneth L.
Flying back from a wedding
vballretired
Cash bar or on the house?
No big surprises on the inactive list
Patrick
Jason Can’t Confirma?
Kenneth, give them [KITTEN] for having a wedding in fall on a Sunday.
(Conveniently ignoring fact that I got married on a Sunday in winter)
vballretired
We got married on the day Darryl Kile died
Patrick
Ooooof.
vballretired
Howard should at least be better than either Green.
vballretired
By the way gentlemen, our Houston Texans were actually a talking point for something other than dumpster fires on the CBS pregame show
Okay here we go on Fox yet again
Seeing Danny Devito dance is just very very wrong
Patrick
And yet it’s so right.
vballretired
Texans with ball first
FIRST QUARTER
FALCONS POSSESSION
vballretired
Flags down
Patrick
Wow, we’re wasting no time with the dumb [KITTEN] penalties this week.
vballretired
Falcons on offense first. Announcers get a ten yard penalty for unnecessary confusion
Kenneth L.
Well I had a UT wedding on Texas-OU weekend. Tough loom
vballretired
Decent tackling
Kenneth L.
Look
Patrick
Yikes.
A three and out to start. I could get used to this.
vballretired
No whammies no whammies no whammies
Texans start inside Falcons territory. You can’t draw it up much better.
TEXANS POSSESSION
Joe
ooh it looks like its a good start
vballretired
Five yards to Pierce
Patrick
Ooh, run angry Dameon.
vballretired
Dalton Schultz!!!!
Okay, we are distributing the football
Patrick
And Metchie, we’re gettin’ everybody involved today.
vballretired
Third and short coming up
Joe
id love to see more metchie
Patrick
Well, [KITTEN].
vballretired
Tonsil and Howard are in but it doesn’t matter on third down
TEXANS KICK FIELD GOAL, LEAD 3-0
Patrick
C’mon, go for it.
Or don’t. Whatever.
vballretired
Nope, here is the Hawaiian for an automatic three
Joe
would’ve been happy to see them go for it, but ill take points on the first drive!
Kenneth L.
Ugh both teams knew where that ball was going. Bad call
Patrick
That’s okay, we’ll get it back.
Kenneth L.
Why is Howard playing guard?
Patrick
Who would you put in his place?
vballretired
Okay, when your highest paid linemen are on the left side, maybe running right isn’t a good idea on third and one
Kenneth L.
Also my flight is delayed so I am streaming this game in the airport.
And yes that means my data is democratized for all
Patrick
That’s hero [KITTEN] right there.
vballretired
Legalities are so murky. Laws change all the time.
Kenneth L.
No the hero is the flight attendant jumping from one plane to another (not in air) to help us get going soon
Patrick
Although it’d be really impressive if it was in the air.
FALCONS POSSESSION
vballretired
That’d make the news
Look at Anderson hustle on that [KITTEN]ty defensive effort
Patrick
I think this is their plan, a lot of jet sweeps and [KITTEN] like that to keep the defense unbalanced.
I don’t like this at all.
vballretired
Oooh razzle dazzle from the Falcons
Patrick
They’re emptying the entire bag of tricks for this game.
Oh no, the defense turned back into a pumpkin.
vballretired
Chunk yards from Robinson
This defense is just so inconsistent
Kenneth L.
The fact they are running double reverses right now is a good thing
vballretired
They look great at times but….
Patrick
It means they’re worried.
Maybe, I don’t know, cover someone in the secondary, just a [KITTEN]ing thought here.
Try it for a laugh!
FALCONS TD. FALCONS LEAD 7-3
vballretired
That was non competitive defense right there
Patrick
Sooooo, does this defense not understand the concept of a fake handoff or something?
Kenneth L.
Impressive drive by the falcons
vballretired
A LOT of misdirection on that drive
Kenneth L.
We lost all concept of contain
vballretired
So I have to remember how a skunky beer tastes? Can I remember anything else first?
Titanium is mined on earth. I have to keep repeating that for the Apple 15 folks.
TEXANS POSSESSION
Patrick
What say we try that [KITTEN] again, huh?
vballretired
There we go. That’s running that pill.
Patrick
Oh [KITTEN] me.
Joe
can we get a 40 yard pass to tank dell plz
vballretired
Ok, maybe running right isn’t a good idea
Patrick
Maybe, I dunno, have our extremely accurate quarterback throw a pass?
vballretired
To Dell but not quite 40 yards
Joe
woooo!
ill take it!
vballretired
Ok, it’s time for our first string punter
Patrick
That was...well, dog[KITTEN] seems to be accurate so I’ll go with that.
vballretired
I don’t know, dog[KITTEN] has a certain quality to it. That series had little quality.
FALCONS POSSESSION
Patrick
Okay defense, let’s get back on track.
vballretired
Okay, that was a good throw
Patrick
[DURGA] [KITTEN]ing [KITTEN].
vballretired
That was better
Flags
Patrick
THEY DON’T NEED YOUR [KITTEN]ING HELP, DEFENSE!
vballretired
Greenard with the flag
Joe
oh man
well its not a good start
vballretired
They blew that [KITTEN] up
Dropped so fourth down
Joe
alright!
there’s some good defense!
vballretired
This is phase two of the rebuild. We will see competence in spurts.
Falcons are in the same spot. This matchup is just interesting.
I’m not thanking Applebees for anything
Joe
I thought the falcons were expecting to be a little bit further in their rebuild
but ridder has certainly stymied some of their development
vballretired
Depending on what you think of Ridder
TEXANS POSSESSION
Patrick
Every Falcon fan I follow has been complaining about Ridder so I’m getting annoyed that he decided to show up today.
Taaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaank.
vballretired
Tank Dell half way to my prop bet
Joe
i was personally hoping to see ridder do good cuz i liked his cincinnati team and liked several of that weird 2022 qb class but i feel like he’s got a few weeks left to prove he’s good
me too
Patrick
Are we afraid of their secondary or do we just not respect their front seven and want to run it on them?
vballretired
It’s so refreshing to see WRs actually get yards after the catch
Joe
you’re so right haha
im loving the 49ers style offense
vballretired
STOP RUNNING TO THE RIGHT
Patrick
::snarling angrily::
STOP THAT [KITTEN].
Joe
hnng
SECOND QUARTER
vballretired
First quarter in the books
Joe
they still have to have their own version of the CHUM
vballretired
Someone is getting their [KITTEN] beat routinely on the right side. Either Mason and/or Fant are performing like trash
Patrick
My guess is Fant, but I don’t know.
FAIRBAIRN 46-YARD FG, FALCONS LEAD 7-6
vballretired
I don’t either but it’s annoying to see them still going that way
Good throw to Jim Sideline
Okay, manageable field goal
7-6 Falcons
Patrick
I miss it being easy like against Pittsburgh and Jacksonville. Can we do that again, please?
I would enjoy that forever.
Joe
i wouldnt mind that either haha
vballretired
Okay, get Scruggs back and move Howard back to tackle.
Joe
i feel like its too early to start complaining but….i would like to see more points….
yeah im really excited to see this offense with scruggs back
Patrick
Or get a less [KITTEN]ty left guard to patch it up until Scruggs returns.
vballretired
We knew this wouldn’t be completely smooth
Joe
i feel like the ground game can really improve with Scruggs, even though patterson has been doing an alright job at center so far
vballretired
Patterson center, Scruggs left guard, Howard right tackle
FALCONS POSSESSION
vballretired
Or Scruggs center, Patterson LG and Howard RT.
Either suits me.
Joe
wouldve been nice to have seen this lineup with Kendrick Green :(
vballretired
What’s encouraging is Stroud is still making good decisions. We just won’t dominate every week
Patrick
STOP [KITTEN]ING HELPING THE OTHER TEAM [DURGA] [KITTEN] YOU.
Joe
hahahaha
vballretired
Okay, that’s better
Much better
Patrick
That’s more like it.
Nice.
vballretired
Another punt
Patrick
Defense finally woke up.
Pitre with the sweet deflection there.
Joe
Good time too! The ridder comeback is over!
TEXANS POSSESSION
Joe
I wanna see taylor heinicke enter the game in the second half
vballretired
If #23 plays two or three more years does he get in the ring of mediocrity?
I can’t say his name
Joe
Haha
Bill Murray?
vballretired
Derrick Durray
Joe
It’s crazy he’s actually been on the Texans since 2020
That’s wild
vballretired
No kidding
Patrick
I had to look up his name because my brain refuses to remember his number on moral grounds.
Joe
I respect that
vballretired
Somewhere William O’Brien is laughing has [KITTEN] off
Patrick
He’s in Boston and getting his [KITTEN] handed to him by New Orleans.
vballretired
Unspellable!!!
Joe
Do you think he could possibly get fired this season
vballretired
Or somehow promoted
Joe
Lmao
vballretired
Oh [KITTEN] that was wide open
Patrick
I’ve seen more than one place suggest Belichick might be on the hot seat so that’s not impossible, just highly improbable.
vballretired
That was a bad throw. Throw that sucker into the third row.
Joe
I’ve seen this too but i just refuse to believe Belichick is really in danger this year
vballretired
But somehow the universe demands it
FALCONS POSSESSION
Joe
ugh
I can see their being plenty of drama and a potential for a firing like next year but I just don’t see him going down cuz the Mac jones era didn’t work out
vballretired
I think Belicheck retires but if they’re smart they go outside the Beicheck tree
Joe
Yes but what if he made bill obrien the head coach
And then obrien would get mad and have to resign on a napkin
Patrick
I would laaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaugh and laaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaugh
Joe
And it says I resign of hc of the ne and then he takes a job with the jets
Like it’s too perfect
vballretired
Universe demands it
Joe
I want that instead
vballretired
That was kitteny coverage
Patrick
I just want a win.
vballretired
Nice
Saints kicking some Patriots [KITTEN]
Patrick
To’oTo’o hurt. Wonderful.
vballretired
[KITTEN]
Patrick
I hate this game. Football is stupid.
Joe
Nooo!!!
This is terrible
vballretired
Stop jumping offsides you idiots
Patrick
::points at previous THEY DO NOT NEED YOUR [KITTEN]ING HELP posts::
vballretired
Bijan is really good
They are actually playing well against the run
Joe
The hard count with +15 rush yard at 6.5 fantasy points or whatever
vballretired
Nice blitz by Cashman
Patrick
Someone on the Falcons missed an assignment.
vballretired
Timeout Texans for some reason
Patrick
Toots is back out on the field.
vballretired
False start
Patrick
Finally some good news.
Joe
Thank goodness
I hope he’s alright
vballretired
Third and 16. You have to get off the field
No whammies no whammies no whammies
Joe
Speaking of which, is this the best Texans rookie class in the last 8 years? 9 years?
TEXANS POSSESSION
vballretired
Probably best ever depending on staying power
Patrick
I’m hesitant to say it because I know the minute I do it’ll all turn to [KITTEN] but this could be the best draft class we’ve had since 2006.
vballretired
You have to measure against 2006
Joe
2006!
Wow
vballretired
It’s about longevity though
Joe
Still though, things are looking pretty great now
vballretired
Let’s focus on this good defensive effort
Patrick
What VB said, it’s too early to call but if the Texans can keep this up and these players stay consistent, you could make a legitimate case.
vballretired
Houston possession
The run game is very spotty…yeah I’ll stick with that…spotty
Patrick
Stroud’s receivers are NOT doing him any favors today.
vballretired
Woods has to catch that
Patrick
How do you not catc—see this is why Nico Collins is ahead of you Woods.
vballretired
Well kittens
FALCONS POSSESSION
vballretired
Is Woods the 2020s Kevin Walter?
Patrick
No because Walter could catch the ball when it mattered.
vballretired
But the Blocking…rolls eyes….
Patrick
Lowering expectations, please stand by...
vballretired
First down
These are two offensively challenged football teams
Not a whole lot of Robinson
Flag down
It’s third down boys
[KITTEN]
Patrick
Like [KITTEN]ing clockwork.
Now I remember what the last two years was like.
I hated that.
vballretired
For the love of Durga stop this [KITTEN]!
Patrick
STOP THAT MOTHER[KITTEN]ING IDIOTS.
vballretired
Almost a great catch by Pitts
Patrick
They’re so jittery today what the [KITTEN] is this?
vballretired
That was sexy run defense
TWO MINUTE WARNING
vballretired
The DTs have shown up today
Patrick and I might join forces on this BK thing
Okay, fourth down but flags
Patrick
Anthony Richardson is hurt for the Colts. Sounds like his shoulder.
vballretired
That was stupid
Richardson was my fantasy QB
Patrick
Do they still have spearing as a penalty? Because that was spearing by Atlanta.
vballretired
I guess so but they don’t call it that
Okay, do you go conservative or go for it. You get the ball first in the second half.
TEXANS POSSESSION
Patrick
Stop [KITTEN]ing around offense.
vballretired
Nice screen
Patrick
A working screen. The Texans can run screen plays.
I feel like a princess.
vballretired
Schultz
Joe
Wooo Schultz!
vballretired
Third catch today
Patrick
SCHULTZ!
Joe
I like seeing the Schultz and woods make plays
vballretired
Fourth catch
Joe
Even more good production from this year’s free agent class
vballretired
More flags on Falcons
Woods not exactly clutch
Tank!!!!
Patrick
Oh [KITTEN].
He landed on his head.
vballretired
Hit his head on the catch
Joe
Oh no
vballretired
He reaches the over on receiving yards though
Patrick
That stinks of a concussion.
vballretired
Yup
Patrick
But he’s not under the tent which I DESPERATELY hope is a good sign.
vballretired
They get the half to dust the cobwebs off
Joe
Oh man I hope he’s alright
What a catch
Talk about giving yourself up to secure the catch
Patrick
Pretty catch.
vballretired
Flag
Of course. You can’t have a play without one.
Patrick
If I wanted to spend three hours looking at zebras, I’d go to the [KITTEN]ing zoo, refs.
I mean I’m glad you’re calling fouls against Atlanta but my point still stands.
What was the flag for? I missed it.
Joe
Yeah what happened
vballretired
Delay of game
They didn’t let Collins get up
Patrick
Ahhhhh, that’s [KITTEN]ty of them.
vballretired
Ok, go for three now
Fairbairn: fantasy kicking legend
TEXANS FIELD GOAL. TEXANS LEAD 9-7
Patrick
GLORY TO ALL-FIELD-GOAL OFFENSE!
Joe
Hahahaha
I was waiting for you to say that Patrick
Patrick
Mrs. UT actually said it to me, funnily enough.
Joe
Theres a lot of new things in this Texans team, but this sure isn’t one
HALFTIME REACTIONS
TEXANS TO RECEIVE SECOND HALF KICKOFF
Joe
The glory is generational
Kenneth L.
I’ll take a lead into the half. We get the ball back
Joe
This has been a good, if somewhat slow first half. I was worried about Atlanta’s defense giving Houston problems, and it is, but Houston is still getting points and now have a lead at halftime. And the defense for the Texans has been the big story again, playing great and quelling the hot start the Falcons got to. It would be really, really nice to see the Texans’ interior offensive line block better so they could get some CHUMs, or DPUMs in, so that they can control the clock more. But if they need C.J. Stroud to play well all day in order to to beat the Falcons, I’ll take it.
vballretired
Okay, half time thoughts: this has been a good defensive effort. They’ve bottled up Robinson so far and made Ridder beat them. Ridder is playing well but not good enough to win. The offense has some issues, the right side of the offensive line has been horrible. Stroud has been good. He is really consistent and has worked through some drops. This is the state of the football team. They have a quarterback. What else do they have? We will find out in the second half.
l4blitzer
Well, a close matchup between two teams that are both competing for division leadership and are overall very young. The Texans brought the run defense, and Ridder has not shown enough to beat them that badly. (That and Atlanta is allergic to using the [KITTEN] out of their stupidly talented TEs). However, the Texans just can’t build on consistency, settling for FGs over TDs and/or seeing promising drives end due to some badly executed run plays. Should continue to be a tight one.
Any bets that DeMeco reads the DLine the Riot Act and or executes a choke slam on the next DL-man that jumps off-sides?
Patrick
Oh he is probably howling at them for such a lack of discipline on the LOS.
l4blitzer
BE-SFs learning that generally, getting the ball to Nuk results in good things.
Joe
Isn’t it crazy how far this run defense has come in a year? I remember complaining week after week last year about how Houston couldn’t do anything to stop the run
I mean I don’t wanna jinx them but this competent performance against a good running team is truly alien to me
l4blitzer
If you can improve a defensive aspect of your team by over 50 yards/game, like the team has done with the run defense, that usually bodes well. It is early in this game/season, but at least the team is not going to let other squads completely “run” all over them.
Wow…is Belichick just mailing it in in NE? Is he angling to become the new defensive coordinator for Deion at Colorado?
Patrick
I think he’s remembering what life was like before he had Tom Brady.
THIRD QUARTER
TEXANS POSSESSION
Patrick
I want to watch Jerry Rice play bocce ball in his retirement castle.
Auspicious start complete to Metchie there.
Let’s never do that again.
vballretired
Ok, back from scheduling the child for shots. We will all be zombies.
Schultz
Six catches
Patrick
SCHULTZ!
l4blitzer
Looks like we will have to rely on the passing game for the rest of the day…which is not a bad fate right now
Patrick
Just saw on Twitter, Robert Woods now has four dropped passes this year, half of them have come from today’s game.
vballretired
What’s a normal amount of drops?
Patrick
Not sure, but the fact that half of them come from today is interesting.
l4blitzer
Geesh…is Richardson from Indy ever going to play a full game without a major injury?
vballretired
This running attack sucks
Patrick
We can stop running the ball now. It’s clearly not working.
vballretired
That was rough
Joe
Man
Patrick
That was just a bad throw.
vballretired
Running plays are just wasted downs at this point
FALCONS POSSESSION
vballretired
Buckle up boys (says in Jonathan Gannon voice). It will be a battle fight
Patrick
Dell being evaluated for concussion per the Mothership.
l4blitzer
Oline starts to get healthy…now let’s test the playmaker depth…the scriptwriter for the Texans has a bad sense of humor, no?
Patrick
I’ll take that deflection.
vballretired
Greenard with the tip
Patrick
What the [KITTEN] was that?
vballretired
Robinson with the cheat code juke
Patrick
I am going to burn Burger King to the ground if they continue to use that jingle.
vballretired
Fumble!!!
Patrick
WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!
I NEVER DOUBTED THEM!
vballretired
We have a turnover ladies and germs
ROBINSON WITH THE FUMBLE: TEXANS POSSESSION
vballretired
TCU showing up
Patrick
Why are we running the ball again? We’ve been over this.
Joe
WOOOOO
FUMBLEEE
Patrick
Ibid.
vballretired
Ultra conservative third quarter offense
l4blitzer
That wasn’t a terrible 1st down run
vballretired
Damn another drop
Here comes Fairbairn
Patrick
He should’ve had that.
vballretired
Thats a common line from today
Patrick
We really are going all field goal offense this week, aren’t we?
vballretired
Fairbairn is a fantasy stud
FAIRBAIRN WITH THE 41 YARD FG: TEXANS 12 - FALCONS 7; 9:35, THIRD QUARTER
Joe
Lmao
Fairbairn on a heater today
Patrick
Y’know Texans, when I made the “all field goal offense” joke, that was not an indication that you should continue to do that.
Joe
I think they really liked that joke Patrick
vballretired
Just three more and we seal this thing
Joe
Maybe too much
This is an ugly stupid game we’re somehow winning.
vballretired
I’ll take it any way I can get it
FALCONS POSSESSION
vballretired
Woods is out with ribs or KFC fingers. Take your pick
Patrick
We don’t feel like we need to cover receivers, I guess.
l4blitzer
IIRC, the record for FGs in a game is 8…which I think the BE-SFs set against us.
vballretired
Will Anderson beast mode
Patrick
I don’t want to remember that game.
l4blitzer
Well, the Texans are out to force Ridder to beat them…he’s had his moments
Patrick
Oh [KITTEN] you defense.
vballretired
Pitts seems to be uncoverable
l4blitzer
I’m pretty sure the Falcon fanbase has been saying that for about a year or so.
Joe
Ridder stop having a game challenge
vballretired
Geez, maybe going conservative might come back to bite them
Patrick
I’m pretty sure the Texans haven’t successfully tackled an opposing player in like 15 years.
They’ll hit them but tackling just seems to [KITTEN]ing elude them somehow.
vballretired
That was a good one on second down but not third done
They successfully make tackles but only 50 percent of the time
Patrick
Oh great what now
l4blitzer
Our 3rd quarter lull is in full effect
vballretired
Holding
Ok back to second and ten
Another fumble!!!!
Patrick
LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL
vballretired
Pitre!!!!
PITRE WITH THE FUMBLE RECOVERY: TEXANS POSSESSION
vballretired
The marksmanship on the bullet to the big toe is remarkable
l4blitzer
Classic defensive struggle at PIT…or just a bad offensive game.
Joe
WOOOOO
Patrick
Lions are [KITTEN]stomping the Panthers.
Joe
let’s go!!!!!
l4blitzer
Hey Texans: You can score a TD and NOT bust…you’ll still be under 21
Since it seems like we are going with the Blackjack plan
Patrick
I’d prefer it if they did get 19 that they not stand there.
Joe
Let’s go grayland arnold!
l4blitzer
Beck…much better kick returner than fullback…at least based on this game
Patrick
2/10 on third down, absolutely not [KITTEN]ing acceptable guys.
vballretired
Man this offense is about as inspiring as a rice cake
FALCONS POSSESSION
Joe
That was too close
vballretired
Alright defense….apparently you are expected to score too
Joe
In my opinion cj stroud should be the first rookie quarterback to go all 17 games without throwing a single interception
l4blitzer
Looks like Pickett is back in at the game for PIT…but that’s about all the good news for him.
vballretired
One game at a time
Joe
Yeah, besides a few great George Pickens catches, it’s been another rough game for Pickett
Patrick
I’ve seen enough of this kind of defense the last three years, guys.
Joe
The announcers for the ravens/steelers game talked about it being less of a bone bruise and more of a calf injury, but he’s playing either way
vballretired
Good play by Pitre
Flag
l4blitzer
The problem with Complementary Football is that if any of the parts struggle, the whole system struggles…hence with the Texans today.
vballretired
Third down
Patrick
Offsetting penalties.
vballretired
No just declined
l4blitzer
Maybe Judge/Patricia weren’t the problem with the NE offense?
vballretired
Matriculating
Patrick
The words “regression to the mean” are floating through my head.
l4blitzer
Houston is great with pressure, but just…can’t…close the deal…with sacks
vballretired
[KITTEN]. They seem to be better at this whole offense thing
Joe
Tank Dell is now Out with a concussion
vballretired
Figured
END OF THIRD: TEXANS 12 - FALCONS 7…Birds driving
l4blitzer
Admittedly, that would be an awesome World Series score for Houston, but we aren’t playing that sport right now
vballretired
I’m having flashbacks from that Culley Miami debacle
Another first down
Patrick
I will not drink I will not drink I will not drink I will not drink I will not drink I will not drink I will not drink I will not drink I will not drink.
FOURTH QUARTER STARTS…WITH AN FALCONS CONVERSION FOR A FIRST DOWN
vballretired
Bartesian is available
Just saying
l4blitzer
Meanwhile, New Orleans obliterating New England 31-0
vballretired
Actually tackle him!
Patrick
[KITTEN] it, I’m drinking.
[Ed. Note: He did not, in fact, drink.]
l4blitzer
ATL with a 10-min advantage on Time of Possession. That doesn’t bode well here.
vballretired
Might I suggest Bartesian
Patrick
Falcons fan in the bar griping about the last play. I want to yell at him “relax you’re going to [KITTEN]ing win.”
l4blitzer
Yeah, too many tried for the hit, and forgetting that humans have the ability to make full use of their frontal limbs known as arms
ROBINSON TAKES THE 6 YARD SHUFFLE PASS FOR THE TD; ALLGEIER WITH THE 2 POINT CONVERSION FROM RIDDER: ATL 15 - HOU 12; 12:12, 4th
vballretired
Falcons now in front
I also hit on my second prop bet
Patrick
[KITTEN] this [KITTEN].
Joe
Oh man
vballretired
15-12 Falcons
Patrick
Sigh...
Joe
We couldn’t contain Bijan Robinson forever
vballretired
Can we tie?
l4blitzer
11 minute TOP advantage to ATL.
vballretired
[KITTEN] the run. Hand it to Stroud and let’s go.
l4blitzer
Welp, Stroud really hasn’t worked on his 4th quarter comebacks…now would be a good time for a successful execution of that concept
TEXANS POSSESSION
vballretired
[KITTEN] guys. Maybe play action only works if they fear the run
Ok that’s nice but my commentary still stands
This offensive game plan needs to go into the circular file
l4blitzer
Don’t think that was a planned rollout…really what the D didn’t need
FALCONS POSSESSION
vballretired
Geez
l4blitzer
Welp, guess that Ridder was tried of all the “you suck” talk…answered the mail there
vballretired
A larger woman is starting to hum a few bars
l4blitzer
Defense is gassed here…but if you are losing the TOP by double digits, can’t say I am shocked
Joe
It’s not over yet
vballretired
This defense has performed
It’s not their fault
l4blitzer
Good coverage on that big pass play. ATL just making the better grabs/tackles today
vballretired
Maybe someone should cover Pitts…just a suggestion
l4blitzer
Don’t figure on Smith to make it a habit for ATL
vballretired
Let’s say we hold them to a field goal. Is this offense scoring a touchdown?
l4blitzer
Well, the thing with a guy like Stroud is that it only takes one play. He is capable. Can the line help him and the receivers catch…TBD
KOO WITH THE 33 YARD FG: FALCONS 18 - TEXANS 12; 6:57, FOURTH QUARTER
vballretired
Technically there’s a chance
l4blitzer
Meanwhile, a 10-8 game between BAL/PIT…speaking of baseball scores
vballretired
Don’t run the [KITTEN]ing ball
Joe
Joey Porter Jr just got his first interception in the end zone
TEXANS POSSESSION
vballretired
Ok, but my commentary still stands
l4blitzer
Well, maybe that one run.
Patrick
googles “is it legal for the Texans to run for a first down”
vballretired
[KITTEN]. Stop running the [KITTEN]ing ball
l4blitzer
At least we aren’t NE…now down 34-0
vballretired
Ok, that’s more like it
l4blitzer
Hey, trying to give the D some rest with the run…
vballretired
Ok, I’m taking a mental break
l4blitzer
Ware speaks truth about spreading out the ATL D here
Joe
Dameon Pierce the receiver!
l4blitzer
Of course, as the commentators say 18-12, the music for the overture immediately takes over as my life soundtrack
Joe
Hahaha
vballretired
Nice QB sneak. I actually like that call.
Patrick
It’s oddly fascinating to watch the Texans double commit to running the ball despite being down 6 with four-ish minutes to go in the game.
l4blitzer
Keep Matriculating That Ball Down the Field Boys…
Ok, like that sneak. Don’t think Stroud is the guy to try the Rugby-type sneak
vballretired
Ok, that’s more like it
Patrick
Glad you remembered how to hold onto the ball Woods.
A little late in the game but I guess it’s something.
l4blitzer
Steelers with the late TD…could be a sad weekend in Baltimore if the Os can’t take care of business later on this afternoon
vballretired
DO NOT RUN IT RIGHT
Patrick
Don’t you dare give me hope right now Texans, don’t you [KITTEN]ing dare.
l4blitzer
Wow…surprised that Pierce held on to that pitch
vballretired
Four down territory I guess. That’s the only reason to run it on 2nd and 13
Joe
The Texans always have to make it exciting!
TWO MINUTE WARNING
l4blitzer
There Vandermeer goes again…the cannons are roaring…
But, then again, this is Atlanta we are talking about…leads in ATL…
Patrick
This is not 28-3.
And we are not the New England Patriots.
l4blitzer
True, but have to find something to help here…
vballretired
Touchdown Schultz!!!!
Patrick
WLEITHSN;VLW3IR;HGN’PECOJQJKREPEVIWNELTIGHDKFJVWILGHW;OEEGN;CILWEJ!!!!!!!
vballretired
But ALOT of time left
Joe
KWKAKXKXNS
WHAT
AAAAAAAAA
Patrick
Yep. I’ve seen this movie before.
l4blitzer
Welp, Stoud maybe proving that you don’t need to be great all the time…just when you need to be.
Joe
CJ STROUD MY HERO
STROUD WITH THE 18 YARD TD PASS TO SCHULTZ: TEXANS 19 - FALCONS 18; 1:49, FOURTH QUARTER
l4blitzer
19-18…not any specific music soundtrack for that one.
vballretired
Schultz best game as a Texan
l4blitzer
Do not let ATL hit 21…this is not Blackjack. Do not let ATL hit 21
Joe
You got that right!
This was the Schultz game
FALCONS POSSESSION
l4blitzer
ATL with all 3 TOs
vballretired
Robinson is next level
Joe
This Texans team is like a miracle
vballretired
I don’t like this
[KITTEN]!!!!
l4blitzer
Well, we have all 3 TOs
vballretired
Now two
l4blitzer
Welp…gonna have to do that now.
vballretired
Stupid penalty time
l4blitzer
Learning experience
Joe
Yep
vballretired
I had a feeling following that touchdown just too much time
Patrick
It’s the 2019 New Orleans game all over again.
vballretired
Come on dealer, let’s see that face card
l4blitzer
Ok Frank Ross. What do you got for us?
vballretired
Will Anderson hopefully
l4blitzer
Baltimore falls in PIT
vballretired
Game over. Good effort boys but just didn’t score enough when we had the chance.
Joe
Tj watt sacked Lamar to end the game
Patrick
[KITTEN]ing worthless-[KITTEN] team.
Joe
Man
What a hard way to lose
KOO WITH THE LAST SECOND 37 YARD FG: FALCONS HIT BLACKJACK WITH THE 21 - 19 WIN. HOUSTON FALLS TO 2-3
Joe
Poor guys
vballretired
The die was cast when you score three points off two turnovers. Way too much turtling
l4blitzer
A lot of wasted chances in the 1st half, particularly on that first drive when they were stopped at the ATL 20, and had all the momentum to put up 7 vs. 3. Also, the final defensive stand, where the Texans could not get any pressure on Ridder…a guy whose actually having a good day passing…well, that is going to happen.
vballretired
Good games from Schultz and Stroud. Slowik with a poor effort and some folks on the OL got their [KITTEN] kicked all day long.
l4blitzer
Longer term view, a young team like Houston is going to have games like this, where they are going to have to learn how to win. Stroud at least offered us a view into a QB that can rally the team in the 4th when it needs it.
Joe
Even though this was a loss, it was still a good game from the Texans since they showed their defense can play well against a run-heavy team, but getting diced up by Ridder is unacceptable. Also, the field goal offense is still in full swing, and it cost them this week as they lose by 2 points. Any of those first half possessions could have ended in a touchdown and the Texans would’ve won this game. But, what that means is this team is still growing, clearly ahead of schedule, but still not fully ready for prime-time action.
vballretired
He made good decisions most of the day. He only had two or three questionable throws. The receivers were no help today
Joe
Robert Woods was certainly one of the players that didn’t help
GAME BALLS:
- QB CJ Stroud. While the offense had issues with consistency, converting 3rd downs and scoring TDs in the Red Zone, Stroud at least gave Houston the chance to win. He, Pierce and Schultz did their best on the final drive to get Houston into a position to win with the go-ahead TD.
- TE Dalton Schultz also gets a game ball for his best performance as a Texan to date (7 receptions, 65 yards, 1 TD).
- S Jalen Pitre did his best when the defense was holding forth for 3 quarters, with 11 tackles (7 solo) and a fumble recovery.
- K Ka’imi Fairbairn also gets some consideration, given he provided 13 of Houston’s 19 points.
SHOULD BE FORCED TO NAVIGATE ATLANTA TRAFFIC, LOOKING FOR A SINGLE HOUSE WITH NO GPS, NO MAPS, AND WITH THE ONLY CLUE THAT THIS HOUSE IS LOCATED ON ‘PEACHTREE’ SOMETHING:
- WR Robert Woods. On a day decided by the slimmest of margins, mistakes get magnified. For an inconsistent offense, one that needed to sustain drives to help a solid but not great defense, two drops do not help the cause. With Tank Dell out and emphasis on covering Nico Collins, Woods needed to be that reliable veteran. He was not.
- The Texans Defensive Line: Normally, the Texans holding a team under 100 yards rushing should be a cause for celebration. However, they recorded no sacks of Ridder, got zero pressure on Ridder on the final drive and committed 4 encroachment penalties. Not great here folks.
With this loss, Houston falls to 0-3 lifetime in Atlanta and 2-3 on the season. The get another NFC South opponent next week, when they face off against the New Orleans Saints (3-2) at NRG Stadium. Kickoff currently set for noon Central Daylight Time. See you then.
