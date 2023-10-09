Houston Texans’ C.J. Stroud sits alone at the top...

Even though your Houston Texans fell to the Atlanta Falcons yesterday, 19-21, the day still had some wins. For those following rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud’s rise through the NFL record books, yesterday was a banner day for several reasons.

The most obvious of those reasons? Stroud is now the sole owner of the “most pass attempts without an interception to start an NFL career” record.

NFL Communications

Houston rookie quarterback C.J. STROUD completed 20 of 35 pass attempts for 249 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions in Week 5. Stroud has recorded 186 pass attempts without an interception this season and surpassed DAK PRESCOTT (176 pass attempts in 2016) for the most consecutive pass attempts without an interception to begin a career in NFL history. Stroud has 1,461 passing yards this season and is the fourth player in NFL history with at least 1,400 passing yards and no interceptions in his team’s first five games of a season, joining PATRICK MAHOMES (1,831 passing yards in 2019), DREW BREES (1,658 in 2018) and RUSSELL WILSON (1,409 in 2019).

Even better? Stroud knocked a member of the Dallas Cowboys off the hill to do it.

177 from CJ7️⃣



History made pic.twitter.com/X7l8lc4auz — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 8, 2023

As of this morning, Stroud has 114 completions on 186 attempts, 1461 yards, a 7.8 yard per pass average, 7 touchdowns, 0 interceptions and a 98.4 passer rating.

To further cement his place in the record books:

Stroud is the only quarterback ever with no interceptions in his first five career starts (minimum 30 attempts in each start).

So, while the Texans fell to 2-3 on the season yesterday, struggling against a middle of the road competitor in ways a championship team wouldn’t, the future is bright.

Next week brings on the New Orleans Saints and another chance to get head coach DeMeco Ryans moving towards the coveted winning record.

In the meantime, for all of us Texans’ fans, let's just continue to throw up blinders and fixate on Stroud’s passing skills. The rest is up to Ryans, his coaching staff and the other 52 men on the roster.

Congrats to C.J Stroud on breaking the record for most passing attempts without an INT to start a career pic.twitter.com/lOO4pFglSP — Drew (@IndepthTexans) October 8, 2023