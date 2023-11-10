Texans vs. Bengals: How to watch, TV schedule, XXX, XXX and more

And here we are again, back to being .500 on the cusp of being above that mark for the first time in years, blah blah blah. I’d say more except the Houston Texans go on the road to face a non NFC South team, for once! How novel!

What’s that? They’re facing the Cincinnati Bengals? That, uh, that’s not great for our chances there.

Anyway, let’s take a look at the big board from 506 Sports to find out who will get to watch the game where.

CBS SINGLE GAME

Blue: Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis)

Green: Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green)

Yellow: Tennessee BESFs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan)

Red: Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Chargers (LATE) (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo)

Orange: Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals (LATE) (Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta)

So it looks like the usual suspects get to watch the Texans game: the Cincinnati area, all of Texas, Southern Oklahoma (real and disputed territories), and a chunk of Louisiana.

And here’s what you need to know to watch/listen to the game on Sunday.

Who: Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals

What: Week 10 of the NFL season

Where: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

When: Sunday, November 12, 12:05 pm CST

TV: CBS (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green)

Radio: KILT Sports Radio 610 AM

Current Game Odds:

Point Spread:

Houston Texans (+6.5) (opened at +7)

Cincinnati Bengals (-6.5) (opened at -7)

Over/Under: 47 (opened at 46.5)

Money Line Odds:

Texans +230 (opened at +270)

Bengals -285 (opened at -340),

(per DraftKings Sportsbook)