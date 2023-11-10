 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Texans QB C.J. Stroud rewriting record books in rookie season

C.J. Stroud has broken many NFL and Houston Texans records.

By FizzyJoe
/ new
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Houston Texans Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

It’s no secret that Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has been an exceptional rookie. A record-breaking rookie. In fact, Stroud has broken more than just a couple records, he’s broken A LOT of records. He’s been on a ruthless, serial record rampage of monstrous proportions, seemingly targeting practically any record that can be broken by a rookie quarterback. So many records have already been broken that it can be difficult to keep track of them all. How are we to celebrate our savior without the ledger of his greatest acts? How can we stand in awe of his accomplishments without a trophy room to display them?

Fear not! It is here where I seek to compile all of C.J. Stroud’s records and greatest achievements. This article will function as a list of all of C.J. Stroud’s records and awards he earns during his 2023 rookie season. Right now, we’re sitting at eight records and two AFC Player of the Month/Week awards, but you know both of those are going to go up!

Here’s a list of all of C.J. Stroud’s records and awards he’s earned thus far in his NFL career:

RECORDS:

AWARDS:

As of right now, this is where the list ends…but fret not, as we will be updating this page when C.J. Stroud inevitably smashes another record on his way to the best rookie quarterback season of all time. Stay tuned!

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...