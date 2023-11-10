It’s no secret that Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has been an exceptional rookie. A record-breaking rookie. In fact, Stroud has broken more than just a couple records, he’s broken A LOT of records. He’s been on a ruthless, serial record rampage of monstrous proportions, seemingly targeting practically any record that can be broken by a rookie quarterback. So many records have already been broken that it can be difficult to keep track of them all. How are we to celebrate our savior without the ledger of his greatest acts? How can we stand in awe of his accomplishments without a trophy room to display them?

Fear not! It is here where I seek to compile all of C.J. Stroud’s records and greatest achievements. This article will function as a list of all of C.J. Stroud’s records and awards he earns during his 2023 rookie season. Right now, we’re sitting at eight records and two AFC Player of the Month/Week awards, but you know both of those are going to go up!

Here’s a list of all of C.J. Stroud’s records and awards he’s earned thus far in his NFL career:

RECORDS:

CJ STROUD.



470 PASSING YARDS (NFL rookie record)

5 TOUCHDOWNS

GAME-WINNING DRIVE WITH 46 SECONDS LEFT. pic.twitter.com/aFJY6eEr1B — NFL (@NFL) November 5, 2023

CJ Stroud's NFL records:

- Rookie PASS YDS (455) in 1 game

- PASS YDS (626) with 0 INT in 1st 2 career GS

- 900+ PASS YDS & 0 INT in 1st 3 career GS https://t.co/0EOyfOisnk — Pro Sports Outlook (@PSO_Sports) November 6, 2023

CJ Stroud is the first player in NFL history to have at least 900 passing yards, 4 passing touchdowns and 0 interceptions in his first three career starts. — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX) September 25, 2023

CJ Stroud surpassed Patrick Mahomes as the youngest player ever with 450+ pass yards and 5 TD in a game pic.twitter.com/F0dhedOK2N — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 6, 2023

What CJ Stroud accomplished Sunday:



His 147.8 passer rating is the highest single-game passer rating by a rookie quarterback (minimum 30 attempts) in NFL history.



His 470 passing yards are the most passing yards by a rookie in a game in NFL history.



Became the youngest… pic.twitter.com/lvqKulw7fX — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 6, 2023

AWARDS:

Offensive Rookie of the Year (inevitable)

Offensive Rookie of the Month - September

#Texans QB CJ Stroud has been named the NFL’s Offensive Rookie Of The Month for September



pic.twitter.com/5ZAkOfs9Ev — Apollo Texans (@ApolloTexans) September 28, 2023

C.J. Stroud - Week 9 AFC Offensive Player of the Week



- Most passing yards by a rookie in NFL history

- Highest passer rating by rookie QB in NFL history

- 6th player ever with 450+ passing yards, 5 TD passes with no INTs



And here, an all-time iconic pic from @TheZeeTee pic.twitter.com/uMlzKrbA6p — Evert Geerlings (@E_Geerlings) November 8, 2023

As of right now, this is where the list ends…but fret not, as we will be updating this page when C.J. Stroud inevitably smashes another record on his way to the best rookie quarterback season of all time. Stay tuned!