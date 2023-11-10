It’s no secret that Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has been an exceptional rookie. A record-breaking rookie. In fact, Stroud has broken more than just a couple records, he’s broken A LOT of records. He’s been on a ruthless, serial record rampage of monstrous proportions, seemingly targeting practically any record that can be broken by a rookie quarterback. So many records have already been broken that it can be difficult to keep track of them all. How are we to celebrate our savior without the ledger of his greatest acts? How can we stand in awe of his accomplishments without a trophy room to display them?
Fear not! It is here where I seek to compile all of C.J. Stroud’s records and greatest achievements. This article will function as a list of all of C.J. Stroud’s records and awards he earns during his 2023 rookie season. Right now, we’re sitting at eight records and two AFC Player of the Month/Week awards, but you know both of those are going to go up!
Here’s a list of all of C.J. Stroud’s records and awards he’s earned thus far in his NFL career:
RECORDS:
- Most passing touchdowns in a single game by a rookie quarterback: 5 (tied with Ray Buivid, Matthew Stafford, Jameis Winston, Deshaun Watson, and Daniel Jones) (vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, week 9 2023)
- Most passing yards in a single game by a rookie quarterback: 470 (vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, week 9 2023)
CJ STROUD.— NFL (@NFL) November 5, 2023
470 PASSING YARDS (NFL rookie record)
5 TOUCHDOWNS
GAME-WINNING DRIVE WITH 46 SECONDS LEFT. pic.twitter.com/aFJY6eEr1B
- Most passing attempts without an interception to start a career: 192 (previous record broken vs. Atlanta Falcons in week 5, ended vs. New Orleans Saints in week 6)
- Most passing yards with 0 interceptions in first 2 career starts: 626
CJ Stroud's NFL records:— Pro Sports Outlook (@PSO_Sports) November 6, 2023
- Rookie PASS YDS (455) in 1 game
- PASS YDS (626) with 0 INT in 1st 2 career GS
- 900+ PASS YDS & 0 INT in 1st 3 career GS https://t.co/0EOyfOisnk
- First quarterback to have at least 900 passing yards, 4 passing touchdowns, and 0 interceptions in first 3 career starts.
CJ Stroud is the first player in NFL history to have at least 900 passing yards, 4 passing touchdowns and 0 interceptions in his first three career starts.— Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX) September 25, 2023
- Youngest player ever with 450+ passing yards and 5 TDs in a single game. (passes up Patrick Mahomes)
CJ Stroud surpassed Patrick Mahomes as the youngest player ever with 450+ pass yards and 5 TD in a game pic.twitter.com/F0dhedOK2N— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 6, 2023
- Highest NFL Next Gen Stats passing score of any quarterback in the 2023 season (96, week 5 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
- Highest single-game passer rating by a rookie quarterback (minimum 30 attempts) in NFL history.
What CJ Stroud accomplished Sunday:— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 6, 2023
His 147.8 passer rating is the highest single-game passer rating by a rookie quarterback (minimum 30 attempts) in NFL history.
His 470 passing yards are the most passing yards by a rookie in a game in NFL history.
Became the youngest… pic.twitter.com/lvqKulw7fX
AWARDS:
- Offensive Rookie of the Year (inevitable)
- Offensive Rookie of the Month - September
#Texans QB CJ Stroud has been named the NFL’s Offensive Rookie Of The Month for September— Apollo Texans (@ApolloTexans) September 28, 2023
pic.twitter.com/5ZAkOfs9Ev
C.J. Stroud - Week 9 AFC Offensive Player of the Week— Evert Geerlings (@E_Geerlings) November 8, 2023
- Most passing yards by a rookie in NFL history
- Highest passer rating by rookie QB in NFL history
- 6th player ever with 450+ passing yards, 5 TD passes with no INTs
And here, an all-time iconic pic from @TheZeeTee pic.twitter.com/uMlzKrbA6p
As of right now, this is where the list ends…but fret not, as we will be updating this page when C.J. Stroud inevitably smashes another record on his way to the best rookie quarterback season of all time. Stay tuned!
Loading comments...