Texans vs. Bengals injury report: starting wide receiver ruled OUT

The Houston Texans bounced back in a major way this past Sunday, beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a last second touchdown pass from quarterback C.J Stroud to wide receiver Tank Dell.

The Texans will be flying to Cincinnati this Sunday to take on quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals.

Here is a look at the Texans Friday injury report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE:

Fullback Andrew Beck (Ankle, Elbow, Shoulder) OUT

Kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn (Quad) OUT

Linebacker Jake Hansen (Hamstring, Hand) OUT

Cornerback Steven Nelson (Back, Neck) QUESTIONABLE

Tight end Brevin Jordan (Foot) OUT

Running back Dameon Pierce (Ankle) OUT

Safety Jimmie Ward (Hamstring) OUT

Wide receiver Nico Collins (Calf) OUT

Linebacker Henry To’oTo’o (Concussion) OUT

FULL PARTICIPATION:

Left guard Josh Jones (Hand)

Right tackle Charlie Heck (Back)

Linebacker Christian Harris (Hand)

Wide receiver John Metchie III (Ribs)

Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (Knee)

Defensive end Will Anderson (Knee)

Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (Hamstring)

Defensive end Jon Greenard (Shoulder)

Left guard Tytus Howard (Knee)

Defensive end Myjai Sanders (Knee)

Right tackle George Fant (Knee)

Left tackle Laremy Tunsil (Knee)

Linebacker Blake Cashman (Knee)

The Houston Texans are going into this weekend without several starters that will include wide receiver Nico Collins, running back Dameon Pierce and safety Jimmie Ward.

The good news is that the Texans will be getting back wide receiver Robert Woods, along with potentially former third-overall pick Derek Stingley Jr, who returned to practice this week. The talented cornerback is fully healthy, and could make his debut this weekend, although his status is still up in the air, according to Texans Reporter Aaron Wilson.

The Texans will need all the help they can get this weekend against the Bengals in Cincinnati.