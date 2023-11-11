The Houston Texans are back in action tomorrow as they visit the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. But before the two teams line up, we polled some surveyors to see how they feel about the team going into Sunday’s game.

After last week’s win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there are 98 percent of fans who believe that the Texans are going in the right direction.

In the win, quarterback C.J. Stroud set a record in the NFL with 470 passing yards, the most by a rookie in league history. His performance has 81 percent of surveyors thinking he is a top 10 quarterback, and 21 percent of those fans believe he may even be in the top five.

Despite playing one of the best teams in the league, 51 percent of Texans surveyors are confident that they can beat the Bengals on Sunday.

