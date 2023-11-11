The Houston Texans visit the Cincinnati Bengals at 12 noon on Sunday. Here are a few bets from DraftKings Sportsbook that should be considered:

In terms of how the odds are displayed, +100 means that if you bet $100, you would win an additional $100 dollars (be returned $200) if your bet wins. If it’s -150, it means you need to bet $150 dollars to win $100 (be returned $250).

C.J. Stroud Over 1.5 Touchdowns (+130)

C.J. Stroud threw for five touchdowns last week and has hit this over in five of his eight NFL starts so far. Meanwhile, the Bengals have allowed 17 touchdowns through eight games this year, an average of just over two.

Tank Dell First TD Score (+1200)

Tank Dell found the end zone for the first time since Week 3 in last week’s win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In fact, he found it twice. In a game where the Texans likely won’t be running away with the win, Dell could emerge as Stroud’s favorite receiver once again. Dell had a season-high 11 targets last week, and it’s possible one of those targets could turn into a touchdown against the Bengals.

Robert Woods Over 33.5 Rec Yards (+105)

Robert Woods hasn’t played since Week 6 against the New Orleans Saints, so he’s coming back after a two-game absence. He’s had three or more catches in all but one of his appearances this season, and if those passes go for an average of 11 or so yards, he’ll hit this over with ease.

Texans ML, Over 19.5 points, 2.5 total touchdowns parlay (+350)

The difficult part of this three-way bet is the Texans grabbing a win on the road against the Bengals, but crazier things have happened in the NFL this season. If they do win, the chances of them scoring at least 20 points and scoring three touchdowns is pretty likely.