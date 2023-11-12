Sunday Night Football Open Thread: New York Jets at Las Vegas Raiders

New York Jets (4-4) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (4-5), October 29, 2023, 7:20 p.m. CDT

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

TV: NBC | KPRC 2

Radio: SPORTS RADIO 610 | 100.3 THE BULL | MEGA 101

I’m still coming down off of that win against the Cincinnati Bengals this afternoon. So what do we have in store to help you come down from your victory high? A mid-off between two also-ran teams, one of which the Houston Texans will face later this season.

It’s the New York Jets in the desert against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Anyway, here’s your thread for tonight’s SNF game.

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.