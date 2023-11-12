Houston Texans open as solid favorites at home against Arizona Cardinals

Wow, what a day. It was such a roller coaster of emotions between the opening touchdown the Houston Texans gave up to the Cincinnati Bengals to the offensive outpouring all the way up to the game winning field goal.

This team is nothing like any of us were expecting to see this season. By now, you’ve probably gotten tired of hearing us say this but it’s true, and I’m not tired of saying it so too bad.

As a result, the Texans are now 5-4 and have an above .500 record for the first time since week one of the 2021-22 season.

On to the Arizona Cardinals, who are decided not above .500 this year and have our pick this year in the draft, are not too concerned about the whole winning thing right now.

Fortunately for the Cards, the Texans open as five point favorites against the Cardinals on Sunday, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Opening Odds for Week 11

Points

FAVORED: Houston Texans (-5)

UNDERDOG: Arizona Cardinals (+5)

Note: For those of you who aren’t aware of the meaning, the points are a handicap system. So in this case, imagine the game and before the kickoff even happens, someone has spotted the Cardinals five points.

So basically a point line, in this case, is giving the Cardinals a 5-0 head start. And the Cardinals have to win by at least five points to beat the spread. If they beat them by less than five points, the Cardinals win the bet. Since the spread is a whole number, if the Cardinals lose by five points in the game, the bet would end with a push (or draw).

Over/Under: 48.5

Note: This one is pretty straightforward. You decide whether you think the total combined score will be more or less than 46.5 points.

Moneyline:

Houston Texans (-218)

Arizona Cardinals (+180)

Note: This one is a little more complicated. The best way to imagine it is if you have $100 to bet initially. If you bet your $100 on the Cardinals and they win the game, you get $280 (your initial $100, plus the $180 from the win). If you take the Texans moneyline, you have to bet $180 to win $100 for a total of $280 ($130 initial bet, plus the $100 you get from the win).

For entertainment purposes only. Please do not take financial advice from a football blog.

Go Texans.