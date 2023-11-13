Hair of the Dog: Week 10, Houston Texans @ Cincinnati Bengals

Just another Texans game this past Sunday. Houston won in Cincinnati 30-27, moving to 5-4 on the season, 2-3 on the road. Yeah, that is about all on that one, I think...well, if you don’t count:
- CJ Stroud passing for ONLY 356 yards and a mere 1 TD with his second INT on the season (arguably his worst throw as a Texans). Ok, he did have a rushing TD, but 3 less TDs and 114 yards less passing from last week;
- Houston rushing for a season-high 188 yards, the most since 2021 with Singletary getting the highest rushing total for a Texans player (150) since 2019;
- Houston falling down early 7-0, overcoming 2 first half turnovers in CIN territory (including the worst call against the Texans this season), only to outscore the Bengals 27-10 early into the 4th quarter, where the defense got 2 INTs off of Joe Burrow, only to throw a bad INT to let the Bengals get within 3 with less than 4 minutes left;
- The Texans playing their 5th straight game where they held a one-score lead at the 2 minute warning and the other team driving, letting Tyler Boyd go off on a 64 yard catch-and-run, only to get bailed out by Boyd dropping the go-ahead TD catch on 3rd and Goal;
- CJ Stroud then leading his second-straight game-winning walk-off drive, this time setting up Matt Ammendola (I know, you were expecting Ogunbolwale, but anyway) for the 38-yard FG to win at the final whistle.
Yeah, that about covers it. Oh, if you don’t factor that the Texans have their best win total since 2019 and there is half a season left to play. Also, there is the little matter that Houston holds a tie-breaker over the vaunted Bengals for an honest-to-[DURGA] playoff spot. So, some heady times for a Houston fan here.
As always, your Battle Red Masthead had their real-time takes on the contest at hand. As expected, quite a lot of...excitable...language. While the definition for “bad” words is shifting in modern journalism, we still hold to an older, more civilized standard. So, unlike those other dumb[KITTEN] organizations stocked with a bunch of stupid-heads with ugly faces, we will hold ourselves to better decorum and edit out the questionable language for more traditional business settings.
With that, on to the ‘Dog:
HAIR OF THE DOG: VOL 21, ISSUE 10, HOUSTON TEXANS @ CINCINNATI BENGALS (so you’re saying there’s a chance)
l4blitzer
In others news, job opening at A&M if anyone wants to submit a resume. Unrelated, the term “golden parachute” to be forever replaced by the term “a Jimbo Fisher” in business schools
vballretired
They pulled the trigger after a win? That’s ballsy.
l4blitzer
Probably waited until Bama clinched the west and all but ended the pipe dream of A&M making it to a SEC title game or even a New Years bowl. Still, did they make a deal with Elon Musk/Jeff Bezos, or is A&M going to host a whole lotta bake sales to off-set the “Jimbo Fisher”?
Joe
Almost time for the big game! I’m really nervous about today since the Bengals defense, especially their linebackers, have been fantastic the past few years. I’m hoping Stroud can keep this hot streak rolling, but the Bengals are a complete team and can pile on points fast. Texans looked amazing on offense last week, though, so I’m excited
talk about a big time matchup in november, the bengals are gonna give us a good idea of how good the texans are real fast
l4blitzer
Indeed
Patrick
Greetings from the motherland!
Joe
hahaha
hey patrick!
it’s time!
Patrick
Hi Joe.
Joe
Hoping that Stroud has another big game, or that singletary gets more involved as a rushing and receiving threat
I have a hard time believing they’ll be able to improve their rushing attack in this kind of game, but i could see them getting something defendable going if they get singletary and boone the ball out of the backfield or on short routes
here we go!
Patrick
One play in and it’s a flag for roughing the passer. Lovely.
Joe
COME ON
he was going for the deflection!
big hit by thomas!
ooh and we got kevin harlan on the call
right now he might be my favorite announcer
jeez
Patrick
He’s pretty good at the voice stuff.
Joe
He sure is
I like Houston-Carson but I also would like to see more or grayland Arnold and kadar hollman
perryman making up for the play earlier though
Patrick
Ugh...
Joe
My goodness
Patrick
Yuck.
I was starting to think this drive was taking too long.
Joe
NOOOOO
well we knew this was gonna happen eventually
Burrow has been on a heater recently
We can’t stop him from scoring
Patrick
TD Bengals, Bengals lead 7-0.
Joe
Alright, C.J. Stroud. Gonna have to resume the scoring streak immediately
BURROW WITH THE 32 YD TD PASS: CIN 7 - HOU 0; 9:43, 1st
l4blitzer
Not the return that Stingley was hoping for…or us, for that matter
Patrick
Okay, let’s get that one back.
Joe
Yeah I’d like to see something more from Stingley
At least Perryman and Thomas made some plays
HOU POSSESSION
Patrick
Taaaaaaaaaaaaaaank
Joe
LETS GO STROUD
stroud to Dell already!
LETS GO SINGLETARY
AAAAAA
finally a good run!!!
I’ve never seen something so beautiful
l4blitzer
Nice trucking of a defender by Singletary
Joe
Lou anarumo cam
Patrick
Well [KITTEN].
Joe
That might be the first drop of Xavier Hutchinsons career
oh man
That was close
Well not the hottest start
l4blitzer
Wooooooo…..that was too close
Joe
At least they got a few first downs, showed something and evaded the big mistake at the end
l4blitzer
A lot of traffic around him though.
Joe
Yeah that was a scary pass
CIN POSSESSION
l4blitzer
Ravens Edger Allen Poeing the Browns…kinda nice to see honestly
Joe
Interception right here
Nope
Okay well the tight ends are clearly the problem right now
l4blitzer
Burrow with that quick release. Gonna be tough if we can’t get pressure up the middle.
Patrick
Trying so hard to get that pick there.
Joe
yeah cincinnati’s offensive line is having their way
good tackle by christian harris
Patrick
They got him! Sorta!
Joe
hahaha
collective achievement
l4blitzer
Any 3rd down stop on Burrow you will take
Patrick
Gladly.
Joe
thank goodness for blake cashman
HOU POSSESSION
Patrick
I was about to say if we need to have the “we need to talk about Dameon” talk.
vballretired
Like I said, could just be the Bengals
Joe
I think if Singletary finishes this game as well as he’s starting it, there’ll be an open competition in practice for the starting position the next few weeks
l4blitzer
Awww…thanks CIN…so generous with the flag there
vballretired
Yeah, pretty obvious when the helmet comes off
Joe
Singletary getting a lot of touches now, though, and it’s working, but that means we could try using Mike Boone to see if he has similar success right now
Patrick
And now, we capitalize.
vballretired
Tank!!!!!!!!!!!!
Joe
TANK DELL TOUCHDOWN
STROUD TO DELL FOR THE 6 YD TD: HOU 7 - CIN 7; 10:33, 2nd
l4blitzer
Yeah, Watson doesn’t have a lot of good memories about playing at M&T…and will likely continue to be that way
vballretired
Tavierre Thomas with a nice tackle
Joe
He’s looking good!
CIN POSSESSION
vballretired
Another third down
Patrick
Christian Harris doing a better job of covering than Derek Stingley is.
Joe
Another stop!
vballretired
Lucky
Joe
Yeah haha
l4blitzer
Well, better lucky than good…
Patrick
You took the thought right out of my head.
l4blitzer
Although, Stingley probably drew the worst possible outcome to return to playing after an injury…facing Joe Burrow at CIN
HOU POSSESSION
vballretired
We might have a pair of longterm Alabama linebackers on our hands
Joe
Wouldn’t it be funny to have two starting Alabama linebackers being coached by a former Alabama linebacker
Patrick
Roll [KITTEN] tide, I guess.
Joe
Like how many do we need
l4blitzer
ROLL TI….ROLL T…ROL…nope, sorry, can’t do it. Just can’t say it
vballretired
It’s amazing how different three drafts look with a competent coaching staff
Joe
I’d feel better if there was some linebacker U representation, but Houston hasn’t drafted a Penn state linebacker yet
vballretired
Who was their last good one?
l4blitzer
Got some defensive linemen that might work…but that offense…yeah, less said about that, the better
Joe
Hahaha…yeah….
Patrick
That last pass completely fooled the cameraman
vballretired
Arrington?
Joe
NOAH BROWN
l4blitzer
Micah Parsons is probably the top one right now
Joe
Another big completion to Noah Brown!
vballretired
Now that we don’t automatically run on first down
Patrick
CJ Stroud has his 25th completion of 25+ yards, leading the NFL.
l4blitzer
Big Play Brown…baddest man in the whole [KITTEN]ed town
vballretired
And then…….
Patrick
Oh [KITTEN] [KITTEN] [KITTEN] [KITTEN] that looked bad.
Joe
Can you imagine this Texans team with Abdul carter or Curtis jacbobs though
That could be a complete defense
vballretired
Oooooh
Joe
Oh no
l4blitzer
Carter I don’t think is eligible, but Jacobs could be a fun one
Because only half the team was injured, now Tank is down…grrrreeeeeaaaaattttt
vballretired
The Jardiance song is annoying but people have been mean to that actress
l4blitzer
Just showed the replay…yeah, that hurt
Patrick
To the blue tent.
I’ll be surprised if we see him again today.
vballretired
As Collinsworth said on Sunday on Jemarr Chase. Tank will be crawling out of bed
Nice. Thanks Laremy
l4blitzer
Laremy Tunsil False Start has entered the chat
Joe
Oh boy
vballretired
Schultz!!!!!!!!
Joe
DALTON SCHULTZ
what a pass!
l4blitzer
Houston matriculatin’ that ball down the field, boys!
vballretired
Ok, we need to talk about running on first down
Patrick
Dell’s back on the field!
Joe
Oh wow that was fast!
vballretired
Smart pass by CJ
l4blitzer
Should be incomplete there…
Joe
That was incomplete!
vballretired
Arm going forward
CJ will be sore tomorrow
l4blitzer
Under Review…please stand by…please stand by….please stand by
Joe
Oh boy commercial break
This feels like a cursed commercial break
vballretired
Pretty obvious pass attempt
Joe
Please just give us a the field goal
Patrick
Stingley’s out again.
l4blitzer
MOAR injuries…Ross didn’t consult a cursed book again, did he?
Patrick
Call stands.
[KITTTTEEEEENNNNNN]
HOME FIELD CALL GIVES CIN THE BALL AFTER THE “FUMBLE”
vballretired
Terrible call
CIN POSSESSION
Joe
YOUVE GOT TO BE KIDDING
I knew it
I hate this
vballretired
Cashman is the most improved defender in the NFL
l4blitzer
“Cincinnati Screw Job???”
vballretired
Extracurriculars
Joe
They’re getting chippy!
vballretired
But short
l4blitzer
Do they go for it at this part of the field?
Guess so
Joe
Oh man
Patrick
There’s a case to be made, but probably not there.
vballretired
Ok, thank Durga
l4blitzer
Think CIN was trying to draw them off-side. Not a bad call given our problems with offside penalties
vballretired
Four straight stops
HOU POSSESSION
Joe
Houston should be running away with this game by now with how they’re defense is playing and how the offense has moved the ball
vballretired
Given our strife over the last four years I’m glad Billy O is this miserable
Joe
They just need to keep this momentum rolling into the 2nd half, and the points will come
l4blitzer
Well that is what one turnover and one screw job call will do to a team
vballretired
Makeup call in progress
l4blitzer
Off-setting penalties. A lot of sound and fury…for nothing
vballretired
Bull[KITTEN] offsetting penalties. Mentally strike my last comment
Patrick
Salutations, do you have a minute to listen to the good news about our lord and savior CJ Stroud?
l4blitzer
Mason with a good run block…miracles do happen
vballretired
I’m sure this ground has been covered, but getting Kevin Harlan is a huge step up
l4blitzer
Big Play Brown…x2
TWO MINUTE WARNING
vballretired
Dare we say Brown was a better signing than Woods?
l4blitzer
If HOU hadn’t derped against Carolina, you have to figure this game might have been worth moving to a prime time slot
Joe
Noah brown again!
Joe
You’re absolutely right
Houston might be considered a top 10 team if they would’ve beaten Carolina
vballretired
Considering the excrement the NFL has there this week you could argue it should have anyway
Patrick
Is the game down for anyone else?
vballretired
Nope
Patrick
[KITTEN], then it’s just this BWW.
vballretired
Ok, again with first down runs
Joe
At least the bad runs are defendable now since it was working earlier
vballretired
Just haven’t been on first down
l4blitzer
Cinny D bowing up here
vballretired
I’ll feature it this week
Big play Brown
Joe
NOAH BROWN AGAIN
what is this Noah brown resurgence game!
This is great!
l4blitzer
Hmmm…this Brown fella…he receiving good…let’s continue
Patrick
Nonononononononononononononononononono
vballretired
Ouch
Joe
NOOO
Please be okay stroud
l4blitzer
Oline gonna get some talking to at half for pass blocking
vballretired
Decent play
l4blitzer
Ok…no turnover in scoring position please
Joe
Yeah please no turnovers
Just run it honestly
HOU TIMEOUT
vballretired
Tunsil just not good enough in non-contract seasons
Joe
Keep stroud alive into the second half
l4blitzer
Commentators mad about time running…I think just getting a lead will be fine
vballretired
Nice throw but…….
Patrick
Whew, just barely made that kick.
vballretired
You’re ahead
Joe
Schultz can’t catch em all I guess
Yeah I’ll take the points
Finally get the cheap points
Patrick
I’m as surprised as anyone.
Joe
After them getting stolen from us two times in a row
AMMENDOLA 45 YD FG GOOD: HOU 10 - CIN 7; 0:10, 2nd
vballretired
I paused a commercial to talk to Alexa
CIN POSSESSION
l4blitzer
Ogunbowale murdered Irwin on that one
Joe
Ogunbowale making special teams tackles a week after nailing a field goal
Patrick
Not often a kicker gets a tackle on special teams.
HALFTIME: HOU 10 - CIN 7, Refs: Still suck
HALFTIME REACTIONS
vballretired
Okay, as half time approaches there is a lot of good and a little bit of bad. Defensively this has been a great performance. You get off the field four times in a row. Those are almost like turnovers. This game could easily be 16-7 with a bad fourth down and bull[KITTEN] fumble call. These kinds of missed opportunities ALWAYS comes back to bite you. You get the ball first so you can set the tone in the second half.
Joe
Overall, great first half by the Texans! Besides the first drive by Cincinnati, the Texans defense has been sharp, sticky in coverage, and great at tackling. Tavierre Thomas, Denzel Perryman, and Blake Cashman are all having games. CJ is, again, looking very good, and is now being boosted by a resurgent rushing attack led by Devin Singletary. Singletary was one of my favorite players out of the 2019 draft cl[KITTEN], and one of my favorite signings by the team this offseason, so this makes me ecstatic. If it wasn’t for those killer turnover in the red zone. This game might already be over. How are the Texans this good?
l4blitzer
In one respect, the Texans are probably lucky to have a lead, given all the hits that Stroud is taking and that Tank Dell had the injury scare. Yet, the Texans can also say that they’ve left points on the field. The botched snap at the CIN 9 yard line on 4th and 1 hurts, and then the Cinny Screw Job on the “Fumble” (Which was really a pass, but anyway…). The Houston D is holding Burrow in check. Can that continue? Really encouraging that Singletary has 62 yards rushing right now, when the entire team only had 53 total yards rushing all last week. Thought Cinny would force Houston to beat them on the ground, but if Houston can keep rushing like this, that augers well for the second half.
l4blitzer
Joe, saw there was a job opening in State College as of this afternoon. Got any experience calling offensive plays?
START OF SECOND HALF. HOU POSSESSION
l4blitzer
Nice run by Singletary to start the half
Patrick
CJ Stroud is a wizard.
Joe
Hahaha I just saw this! I would tell them to give it to Kaytron Allen every down
I think cj stroud is officially durga
Brown again!
This is so funny
l4blitzer
Of course we all called this Stroud-Brown connection. Of course we did
Joe
Stroud and brown are actively diving up one of the best defenses in the league
Joe
This is one of the funniest things to happen this season so far
Patrick
With Singletary slicing up the ground.
Joe
Does it count as a Weird Game if your team is doing good
Patrick
If the circumstances behind the doing good is weird, then yes.
Joe
Holy [KITTEN] Devin Singletary!
Joe
This is a very weird game
Patrick
Metchie with his one catch of the game!
l4blitzer
Houston moving it forward…again
Joe
Woo!
METCHIE
FANTASTIC THROW
I think the Texans might be really good
l4blitzer
Yeah…I think the 49ers might have shaken off their malaise
Patrick
Oh. My. Durga. Y’all.
Joe
Man it’d be nice to have a touchdown here
l4blitzer
Is this gonna get waived off…illegal touch?
Joe
OH MY GOODNESS
OH MY [DURGA]
TOUCHDOWN
Patrick
Wow, they’re pulling out all the obscure rules for this game, huh?
Joe
give us the touchdown!
Oh I hate them
I HATE THEM
THEYRE EVIL
l4blitzer
Can’t see a replay if Woods stepped out…more home cooking?
Patrick
Aaaaand now it’s under review.
l4blitzer
Under review…please stand by….please stand by….please stand by….
Joe
Refs just want to twist the blade a little more into the ribs of Texans fans
l4blitzer
I assure you that we don’t need any assistance in that department
Call stands. Texans fans will now be looking into the bank accounts of these refs
Joe
I hate these refs
l4blitzer
AMMENDOLA WITH THE 23 YD FG: HOU 13 - CIN 7; 9:27, 3rd
Joe
Whatever, it’s points I guess
Patrick
It’s something.
Joe
I want to turnover here in the 3rd quarter so the Texans can put the bengals AND refs to bed early
l4blitzer
Still, that play which doesn’t count had some Randall Cunningham type action…quite fun to watch, even if the end result sucked
CIN POSSESSION
Joe
Yeah I mean what a mvp level play by stroud there
l4blitzer
Need to make sure we limit the broken tackles this half
vballretired
Nice drop
Yes!!!!!!!!!!!
Joe
WOOOOO
LETS GO SHELDON RANKINS
l4blitzer
The Most Interesting Defense in the World, led by the Most Interesting Defensive Coordinator in the World is defensing pretty solid here.
HOU POSSESSION
vballretired
The weekly third quarter plea…..no turtling please
Joe
I think this defense might officially be fixed
vballretired
Like most teams that’s likely a week to week thing
Patrick
The most “well no [KITTEN]” flag of the day.
Joe
I don’t know, Houston’s linebackers have been pretty trustworthy all season, which was their biggest problem the last few years
vballretired
Are you sure?
l4blitzer
Home cooking can’t help Bengals there
vballretired
I’m still behind and Fubo has caught up
Joe
Yes
vballretired
Are you sure on the PI BTW
l4blitzer
Nice slant to Singletary there
vballretired
Wasn’t disagreeing on the Lbs
Patrick
And now we get the running game in on the scoring!
Joe
ohhh i see sorry haha
LETS GOOOOO
SINGLETARY
l4blitzer
Hey, how bout that…a rushing TD
vballretired
Holy Durga! That’s a rushing TD BY A RB!!!!!!!
Patrick
This game is going sooooooo well and I don’t know how to react to it.
Joe
i dont know either haha
i have no idea how to react to this team perfectly executing their gameplan against one of the best teams in the league
vballretired
I’m finding as much wood as I can to knock on
SINGLETARY WITH THE 6 YARD TD RUN: HOU 20 - CIN 7; 7:08, 3rd
Joe
I just can’t believe it!
l4blitzer
Gonna need at least one more TD I think. 4th quarter Burrow…scary business
vballretired
Yup
No turtling allowed
Joe
like the great passing, yes. The solid defensive coverage and some three and outs, yes. But, the defensive line? the successful running with singletary? Huh? What is this team?
l4blitzer
Massive TD by the Ravens…and I think that Watson had another injury in that game
Patrick
Tragic. Really. Much unfortunate.
vballretired
With no sarcasm intended, you cannot underestimate the importance of competent coaching.
CIN POSSESSION
vballretired
Maybe he can go on IG and……
You cannot hold down Burrow forever.
l4blitzer
Yep…good pressure too, but this Burrow guy is kinda good at football
Joe
i smell a fumble coming on
Patrick
Just when I was starting to relax.
l4blitzer
Relaxing…with the Texans leading on the road?
vballretired
I haven’t smelt anything since getting COVID last spring
Patrick
I should know better, I know.
Yikes.
vballretired
[KITTEN]
Joe
Oh jeez and now they’re gonna forget how to tackle
vballretired
Holding on the Bungles
Yeah
Pretty blatant
l4blitzer
Need to avoid those missed tackles here
vballretired
Solid defense there
Ok, tackling is better
Need a sack
Joe
I almost can’t watch I’m so nervous
Patrick
A sack is good.
Joe
Idk how the Texans are this good right now
vballretired
And a sack is delivered
I’ll be here all week
l4blitzer
Greenard stepping up with the much needed sack
The Most Interesting Defense in the World with the hold
vballretired
Ok still a two score game.
Joe
Greenard and Anderson!!!
vballretired
Need one of those 17 play, ten minute drives
While I’m hot at calling my shots
MCPHERSON 50 YD FG GOOD: HOU 20 - CIN 10; 3:00, 3rd
vballretired
They are going to make this interesting
Joe
Man…
CIN POSSESSION
Joe
Now I’m nervous
vballretired
Wow
[KITTEN]
Joe
Maliek collins just like ate Tyler boyd for lunch
l4blitzer
Of course…wondering when those yellow thingys would return.
Joe
They just HAD to come back
vballretired
Look at the Horned Frog
Patrick
[KITTTTEEENNNNNNN]
vballretired
And it’s a game again
Patrick
Maybe y’all want to make some adjustments, I dunno, just a thought.
Joe
Oh man
vballretired
Time for Stroud to shine. NO FIRST DOWN RUNS.
BURROW WITH THE 64 TD PASS TO CHASE: HOU 20 - CIN 17; 0:10, 3rd
Joe
Well they kept Burrow from making explosive plays for most of the game up until this point, which is admirable, but now Stroud has to match him
l4blitzer
Well, there is a reason why Burrow is arguably the best QB in the league (depending on what Mahomes is doing)
Joe
[KITTEN]
l4blitzer
Well, Watson is back in for the Browns.
HOU POSSESSION
l4blitzer
Ok…a positive 1st down run. It’s…something
END OF 3rd: HOU 20 - CIN 17…ANOTHER NAIL-BITTING ROAD GAME FOR THE TEXANS…WHO KNEW THIS COULD HAPPEN?
Joe
Here we go Singletary
Patrick
In Stroud we trust.
vballretired
If I had said we’d be up three with the ball in the fourt would you have taken it?
Big play Brown
l4blitzer
Hmmm…glad for Houston, but I would think that the Bengals might want to lock that guy down at this point?
Joe
LETS GOOOOO
NOAH BROWN
vballretired
Don’t give them ideas
l4blitzer
Hey, they are the pros, but if I am seeing this…
Joe
Houston is too good
l4blitzer
Tight coverage there
vballretired
Rare first down incompletion
Patrick
Even rarer second and long conversion on a running play.
vballretired
Singletary
Joe
Singletary!!!!
l4blitzer
Ladies and Gentlemen, we have a 100 yard rusher for the Texans
Joe
Best game of all time??? Again???
Joe
WOOOO
first time this decade?
l4blitzer
This season I think
vballretired
Durga you are the best!!!!!!!!!!
l4blitzer
Stroud to Singletary: Anything you can do, I can do better
Joe
LETS GOOOOO
WOOOOO
STROUD WITH THE 8 YD TD RUN: HOU 27 - CIN 17; 12:42, 4th
Joe
Bengals and Texans are just making big plays all over the place now
CIN POSSESSION
Joe
Here we go!
Burrow is in spicy mode now
It’ll be all about stopping him now
vballretired
Nice
l4blitzer
Ogunbowale…Special teams nightmare
Joe
Sheldon Rankins is just tearing burrow down today!
Man he needed everything to bring down burrow, too
vballretired
Way too open
Joe
Dang
vballretired
Intended for Bill Canaraman
What a time to miss a tackle
Patrick
PICK!!!
l4blitzer
Oh the Texans with a bad whiff. That was a surefire TFL
vballretired
Nice
l4blitzer
But that is a nice make up play
Joe
Yeah I just saw the Mixon play!
was about to be mad but the the pick happened!
LETS GOOOOO
CARSON WITH THE INT; HOU POSSESSION
vballretired
Now the uncomfortable balance between smart aggression and turtling.
l4blitzer
Well, the run game is actually working, so everything is in play. A good play-action bootleg would be real nice about now.
Joe
I can’t believe this is happening!!!
Do whatever you can to get 2-3 first downs, then just run it till the game is over
vballretired
Knock on wood please
Joe
I’m knocking
vballretired
There’s one.
l4blitzer
Some that Shanahan ground game will be nice here
vballretired
That looks more familiar
Joe
Devin Singletary again!!!!
Patrick since you went to that game last week the Texans have been like cured
vballretired
Another first down
Joe
128 yards rushing for Singletary
vballretired
Ok, I’m good running it on first down now. You gotta roll clock
Ok, need one key third down play
Patrick
That was not it.
l4blitzer
Commentators lamenting how we let Reader get away. Can’t disagree
vballretired
Thank Durga no pick there
Joe
Oh [DURGA]!!! Whyyyyy
vballretired
Rare off throw
l4blitzer
Well, he is still a rookie
vballretired
Ok, you pin them back and take time off the clock.
CIN POSSESSION
Joe
Man it would’ve been nice to get another first down and kick a field goal
Patrick
He shoulda had that!
Joe
That would’ve been just too perfect
vballretired
Cannot allow chunk plays
Darn Pitre
Ok
l4blitzer
Stingley having a not great day
vballretired
Burrow being Burrow
l4blitzer
Here we go again
Joe
Yeah maybe it was too early for stingley
My heart
He can’t get away with this
l4blitzer
I guess it is better than Ridder/Young doing this, but still
Great pressure, but have to get home on Burrow. He is too [KITTEN] good to miss
Patrick
Oh come ON
l4blitzer
….and your textbook Texans dumb-kitten 4th quarter penalty
vballretired
No. He’s going down you can’t expect a defender to suddenly change trajectory
l4blitzer
Ok…yeah, saw the replay. Yeah, not quite as dumb as usual for Houston
Joe
BOOOOO
REFS ARE CHEATING
Patrick
WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!
vballretired
[KITTEN] Patrick! Stop stealing my joy.
GRIFFIN WITH THE MUCH-NEEDED INT; HOU POSSESSION
Joe
WHAT
ANOTHER INT?!?!?!
LETS GOOOO
LETS [KITTEN]ING GOOOOO
l4blitzer
Would have figured Stroud to make the bad throw there, not Burrow
vballretired
Now you can turtle.
Joe
SHAQ GRIFFIN PUTS JOE BURROW AWAY
l4blitzer
CIN with its 1st time out
vballretired
Ok, key third down
l4blitzer
CIN 2nd TO
Patrick
BAD BAD BAD BAD BAD BAD BAD BAD BAD
Joe
NOOOO
vballretired
What are you doing?????????
Just hit a popcorn vendor
STROUD WITH THE INT; CIN POSSESSION
Joe
WHYYYYY
vballretired
Lucky
Joe
WHY WOUKD YOU THROW
RUN WITH SINGLETARY
l4blitzer
Trying to go to Tank…CIN was going to eventually pick up on it
Joe
why in [DURGA]’s name
vballretired
Agreed
Penalty
Joe
[DURGA][DURGA]
Is Houston trying to lose
vballretired
That’s pretty blatant
l4blitzer
The Most Interesting Defense in the World continuing to live up to its name
vballretired
Perryman trying to win the flag award
Joe
Yeah I can’t argue with that one
MIXON WITH THE 1 YARD TD RUN: HOU 27 - CIN 24; 3:18; 4th
Joe
Now they just run the clock out
[DURGA] [DURGA]
vballretired
Ok, that’s what we figured would happen before our pick. You need two first downs.
Joe
Just had to be some theatrics at the end
Couldn’t just win it
HOU POSSESSION
Joe
Here We go
Let’s go cj stroud! I believe in you!!!!
You can do it!!!!
vballretired
Nice run
Get the first down and then kneel it down
Joe
Please
PLEASE
Patrick
Why. Why did you call THAT play?
l4blitzer
Incredible patience by Singletary
vballretired
Oh no
Joe
PLEASE LET SINGLETARY WIN IT
what happened
vballretired
Why that route at that time?
l4blitzer
I get the kill shot, but Tank was double covered
Joe
THEY PASSED IT
l4blitzer
Schultz mayhaps…anyway
Joe
are you kidding me
They’re gonna lose this game
vballretired
Do an RPO or something
Joe
WHY WOULDNT YOU RUN IT
CIN POSSESSION
Joe
Texans are choking BIG TIME
vballretired
Gee and a small lead in the fourth and our defense is out there. Am I watching Groundhog Day?
l4blitzer
Just the not as funny version
vballretired
Really not funny
Joe
This is awful
l4blitzer
Nightmare pass play there before the 2 minute warning
Joe
NOOOOO
TWO MINUTE WARNING
Joe
They’re choking!
They earned this after that interception and pass on 3rd and 2
l4blitzer
Ok…wonder if the Texans just decide to let the Bengals score now and then get Stroud the ball to try to win it
vballretired
Game on pause. [KITTEN] Fubo
Joe
They fully earned this [KITTEN] cake they’re eating
Joe
I think you have to do this
vballretired
I’m blaming Joe for premature celebration
l4blitzer
Yeah, that 3rd and 2 is going to haunt Stroud and the offense this week
…and Baltimore is doing the same thing as they just gave up a pick-six to get within one
Joe
I will take some blame….
l4blitzer
Huge hit for the D…better late than never, but where was that last play?
Joe
I just can’t believe they would even consider passing on 3rd down on two straight possessions when they’ve been running this good
Thank [DURGA] for Sheldon rankins
Patrick
[DURGA][KITTEN] Browns stop that!
Wow
l4blitzer
Collins with a Brock Lesner Suplex on Burrow there
Joe
At least that’s satisfying
vballretired
Do you trust Stroud now?
l4blitzer
Oh….the Bungles missed that one. It was right there….
Joe
YESSSS
EAT IT BENGALS
Joe
I have no idea
l4blitzer
MCPHERSON WITH THE 31 YD FG: HOU 27 - CIN 27
Joe
I truly have no idea
I guess we’re about to find out!
He better not blow this [DURGA][KITTEN] game
He needs to land the plane now
l4blitzer
Well, the first 3rd down throw was bad. However, the other one was great coverage. I’ll take my chances with him on the final drive
The Bengals should have caught that TD to take the lead. Maybe there is a chance after all
HOU POSSESSION
l4blitzer
Houston with 1 timeout
Joe
Here we go!
All the time in the world
l4blitzer
Tank…don’t you get butter fingers too
vballretired
Schultz!!!!!!
Joe
AGH
Patrick
See, now you’re caught up vball!
l4blitzer
Ok…that is good Schultz
Joe
I like good Schultz
l4blitzer
Steelers/Packers ending on a nice donnybrook
Patrick
ALWIEN;RGOLWIEFNE;LVKNH;ELIRTJFG;LKSJDFAL;KDGJAS;LDFKJG!!!!!
Joe
LETS GOOOO
WJDJXJENNWNQ
l4blitzer
Nice play by Houston. Great time management there
Patrick
I think I’m going to be sick.
Joe
In gonna throw up
I’m gonna throw up!
l4blitzer
The Most Interesting 4th Quarter Team in the World continues to be…The Most Interesting 4th Quarter Team in the World
Browns missed the PAT? How funny!!!
Joe
WOOOOOOOO
LETS GOOOO
TEXANS WIN!!!
Oh man!
Patrick
They beat the [KITTEN]in’ Bengals! THEY BEAT THE MUTHA[KITTEN]IN’ CINCINNATI BENGALS!
AMMENDOLA WITH THE WALKOFF FG: HOU 30 - CIN 27. HOUSTON MOVES TO 5-4 AND MY BLOOD PRESSURE IS STILL 300/250!!!!
vballretired
Yes
l4blitzer
They are…the MOST INTERESTING TEAM IN THE WORLD
Joe
They are absolutely the most interesting team in the world
This was, by far, one of the most entertaining football games ive ever watched. I don’t think there was any possession that ended normally. I think any unexpected, weird thing that could’ve happened in this game (besides more fumbles), happened. My heart has never raced so much in a short span of time, and i think im ready to go all in on the CJ Stroud MVP hype train.
GAME BALLS:
- The Houston “Triplets”: Two of the “Triplets” in QB CJ Stroud and RB Devin Singletary have already been discussed. However, the 3rd member is WR Noah Brown, who logged 7 receptions for 172 yards, including the huge 23 yard catch-and-run that set up Houston’s walk-off FG. Brown has logged back-to-back 150 yard reception efforts, which only Andre Johnson and DeAndre Hopkins have done in Texans’ history. Good company there.
- DT Sheldon Rankins: When facing a QB like Joe Burrow, a team is going to have to get pressure up the middle if they hope to disrupt such a dangerous QB. Enter Sheldon Rankins, who logged 5 tackles, 4 QB hits, 3 sacks, 2 TFLs and a forced fumble. DT has not exactly been a consistent strength on the Most Interesting Defense in the World, but on this day, he was huge against the dangerous Bengals’ machine. His 3rd sack game in the 4th quarter, pushing the Bengals further away from the goal-line in forcing just a game-tying FG. Oh, and his efforts were critical to holding the Bengals to a mere 66 yards rushing. You never saw numbers like that the last two seasons.
- RB/Special Teams Ace Dare Ogunbowale: So he didn’t actually kick the ball today, but K Matt Ammendola (3-3 FGs, 3-3 XPs, 4 TBs out of 6 kickoffs) did well enough...actually, let’s give him a game-ball, as he was on the “street” this time last weekend). Still, Ogunbowale logged two big Special Teams tackles, including a soul-crushing annihilation of Bengals’ return man Irwin to end the 1st half.
OGUNBOWALE’D pic.twitter.com/o8eDLLyhqb— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 12, 2023
SHOULD BE FORCED TO CONSUME ONLY SKYLINE CHILLI FOR THE REST OF THE WINTER:
- Houston’s late 4th Quarter Defense: This is getting to be quite the trend. For the 5th straight game, Houston’s defense faced a situation where they had a one-score lead, but the other team was driving down the field. On Boyd’s 64 yard catch-and-run, the pass coverage was bad, and the tackling was worse. No way should Boyd have been able to make that play. Burrow is good enough to make those type of plays, but he didn’t need that help. Additionally, the team was only bailed out by Boyd’s inexplicable drop. Yet, for the 4th time in those 5 games, the Most Interesting Defense in the World gave up a late score, albeit a FG that only tied the game and allowed Houston the chance to answer last. Not that it isn’t fun and exciting, but Houston cannot make a living winning games like that. The defense is going to have to hold on to those leads.
- The Refs (first half): Ok, the Texans have been a bad team for so long that whatever decisions the refs made didn’t matter in the slightest. Yet, the so-called “Fumble” in the 2nd quarter when Stroud’s arm was clearly going forward in a passing motion when the ball went forward was the worst call of the game. Thought replay was supposed to resolve those things, but, we have the case where it was missed...badly. Fortunately, the call didn’t alter the balance of the game. The refs also missed some “unnecessary roughness” hits on Tank Dell in the 1st half as well (at least based on the standard they are calling things this year). The second half, well, some penalties were called and I am sure both sides can look to missed calls, but they were not near as egregious. At least ref-ball didn’t screw that up (Houston and Cincinnati nearly did that at various points on their own).
- The Houston Texans: For not putting up warnings about how dangerous this season has been to Texans’ fans with weak heart conditions. Might need to start with those disclaimers.
Anyway, the Texans are on a two-game winning streak and have won 5 of their last 7. They return to NRG next Sunday for a noon CST kickoff against the Arizona Cardinals, where they will look to avoid the “trap” game. Yes, the Texans...look to avoid...a trap game...for them. Until then.
Loading comments...