Quick Hits: Arizona Cardinals vs. Houston Texans Preview

While it might not be a great time to root for the Arizona Cardinals (is it ever?) we’re certainly at a great moment in Houston Texans history.

️ New to the Pro Football Hall of Fame



The jersey that @HoustonTexans QB C.J. Stroud was wearing in Week 9 against Tampa Bay, when he set the NFL record for passing yards in a game as a rookie with 470.



Full Story: https://t.co/hXb8CeDh4X pic.twitter.com/SD5HNuGqBD — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) November 15, 2023

Coming off a Hall of Fame level performance, C.J. Stroud led the Texans into the Cincinnati Bengals stadium, with help from the full roster it seems, stole a win from the recent Super Bowl contenders.

The accolades for Stroud are well documented on this site. As they should be. And, last week’s offensive additions by tailback Devin Singletary earned him AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

All this could mean the Texans are on a hot streak that will continue as they handle the incoming Cardinals.

Or, it could be a set up for a letdown when Kyler Murray brings his birds to town.

Back to Back weeks with a Texan as the AFC Offensive Player of the week:



Week 9: C.J. Stroud

Week 10: Devin Singletary

•30 Carries

•150 Yards

•1 TD



Motor SZN pic.twitter.com/PBJ2OKUdde — Drew (@IndepthTexans) November 15, 2023

ARIZONA CARDINALS WEEK 10 STATS

QB KYLER MURRAY passed for 249 yards and had 24th-career rush TD in season debut in Week 10. Completed 20 of 28 attempts (71.4 pct.) for 261 yards and three TDs vs. INT for 121.3 rating in last meeting. Has 27 TDs (21 pass, six rush) and 98.4 rating in his past 11 road starts.

passed for 249 yards and had 24th-career rush TD in season debut in Week 10. Completed 20 of 28 attempts (71.4 pct.) for 261 yards and three TDs vs. INT for 121.3 rating in last meeting. Has 27 TDs (21 pass, six rush) and 98.4 rating in his past 11 road starts. RB JAMES CONNER rushed for 73 yards last week. Has 50+ scrimmage yards in 30 of 34 games with Arizona since 2021, including all 15 road games. Aims for his third in row vs. Houston with rush TD. Needs 63 rush yards for fifth-career season with 500+ rush yards.

rushed for 73 yards last week. Has 50+ scrimmage yards in 30 of 34 games with Arizona since 2021, including all 15 road games. Aims for his third in row vs. Houston with rush TD. Needs 63 rush yards for fifth-career season with 500+ rush yards. TE TREY MCBRIDE led team with eight catches and 131 receiving yards in Week 10, his first-career 100-yard game. Has 8+ catches and 95+ receiving yards in two of his past three.

led team with eight catches and 131 receiving yards in Week 10, his first-career 100-yard game. Has 8+ catches and 95+ receiving yards in two of his past three. WR RONDALE MOORE had season-high five catches last week.

had season-high five catches last week. WR MARQUISE BROWN needs seven catches for fourth-straight 50-catch season and 32 receiving yards for fifth-straight season with 500+ receiving yards. Had five catches in his only career game at Houston (9/20/20 w/ Baltimore Ravens).

needs seven catches for fourth-straight 50-catch season and 32 receiving yards for fifth-straight season with 500+ receiving yards. Had five catches in his only career game at Houston (9/20/20 w/ Baltimore Ravens). LB KYZIR WHITE led team with 11 tackles last week, his third game with 10+ tackles in 2023. Is one of two (Bobby Okereke) with 85+ tackles (87) and 9+ TFL (career-high nine) in 2023. Is one of six in NFL with 10 games of 5+ tackles this season.

led team with 11 tackles last week, his third game with 10+ tackles in 2023. Is one of two (Bobby Okereke) with 85+ tackles (87) and 9+ TFL (career-high nine) in 2023. Is one of six in NFL with 10 games of 5+ tackles this season. LB ZAVEN COLLINS aims for his third in row on road with TFL.

aims for his third in row on road with TFL. LB DENNIS GARDECK had fifth sack of season last week, his second-career 5+ sack season (seven in 2020).

had fifth sack of season last week, his second-career 5+ sack season (seven in 2020). LB B.J. OJULARI (rookie) set career highs with eight tackles and two sacks in Week 10, his first-career two-sack game.

(rookie) set career highs with eight tackles and two sacks in Week 10, his first-career two-sack game. S BUDDA BAKER had 10 tackles last week, his 24th-career game with 10+ tackles, most among DBs since 2017. Had 13 tackles, two FF, two PD and FR in last road meeting (11/19/17).

The @HoustonTexans were supposed to be in rebuild mode, but now they are true contenders because of @CJ7STROUD.



All 22 Film Breakdown of CJ Stroud



Full : https://t.co/vv0rMdGe6c pic.twitter.com/5wK6mxrXkl — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) November 15, 2023

HOUSTON TEXANS WEEK 10 STATS

HOUSTON TEXANS last week became first team since Indianapolis Colts in 1998 with 350-yard passer (Stroud), 150-yard rusher (Singletary) and 150-yard receiver (Brown) in single game.

last week became first team since Indianapolis Colts in 1998 with 350-yard passer (Stroud), 150-yard rusher (Singletary) and 150-yard receiver (Brown) in single game. QB C.J. STROUD passed for 356 yards and had two TDs (one pass, one rush) last week, his third game with 350+ pass yards this season, tied-most in NFL and is third rookie ever with 350+ pass yards in three games (Andrew Luck and Cam Newton). Is second rookie ever with 350+ pass yards in consecutive games (Newton). Ranks second in NFL with 2,626 pass yards, third-most ever by QB in first nine career starts. Can become first rookie ever with 350+ pass yards in three straight games.

passed for 356 yards and had two TDs (one pass, one rush) last week, his third game with 350+ pass yards this season, tied-most in NFL and is third rookie ever with 350+ pass yards in three games (Andrew Luck and Cam Newton). Is second rookie ever with 350+ pass yards in consecutive games (Newton). Ranks second in NFL with 2,626 pass yards, third-most ever by QB in first nine career starts. Can become first rookie ever with 350+ pass yards in three straight games. RB DEVIN SINGLETARY rushed for career-high 150 yards last week, first 150-yard rusher by Houston since 2019 (Carlos Hyde).

rushed for career-high 150 yards last week, first 150-yard rusher by Houston since 2019 (Carlos Hyde). WR NOAH BROWN set career highs in catches (seven) and receiving yards (173) last week, most receiving yards by Houston player in a game since 2019. Joined DeAndre Hopkins and Andre Johnson as only players in franchise history with 150+ receiving yards in consecutive games.

set career highs in catches (seven) and receiving yards (173) last week, most receiving yards by Houston player in a game since 2019. Joined DeAndre Hopkins and Andre Johnson as only players in franchise history with 150+ receiving yards in consecutive games. WR NICO COLLINS has 50+ receiving yards in two of his past three. Has 448 receiving yards (112 per game) and four receiving TDs in four home games this season.

has 50+ receiving yards in two of his past three. Has 448 receiving yards (112 per game) and four receiving TDs in four home games this season. WR TANK DELL (rookie) aims for third in row with 6+ catches, 55+ receiving yards and receiving TD. Ranks second among rookies with five receiving TDs and fifth with 510 receiving yards.

(rookie) aims for third in row with 6+ catches, 55+ receiving yards and receiving TD. Ranks second among rookies with five receiving TDs and fifth with 510 receiving yards. TE DALTON SCHULTZ aims for third in row with 70+ receiving yards. Aims for fourth in row at home with TD catch.

aims for third in row with 70+ receiving yards. Aims for fourth in row at home with TD catch. DT SHELDON RANKINS had career-high three sacks and fifth-career FF in Week 10. Aims for third in row with 2+ TFL and sack.

had career-high three sacks and fifth-career FF in Week 10. Aims for third in row with 2+ TFL and sack. LB JONATHAN GREENARD had seventh sack of season last week. Has two TFL and sack in two of past three. Had two sacks and PD in last meeting.

had seventh sack of season last week. Has two TFL and sack in two of past three. Had two sacks and PD in last meeting. CB TAVIERRE THOMAS led team with eight tackles in Week 10.

led team with eight tackles in Week 10. S DEANDRE HOUSTON-CARSON had first INT of season last week.

Brought to you by DraftKings Sportsbook.