Texans vs. Cardinals injury report: starting running back remains OUT

A look at the Houston Texans Thursday injury report.

By Nickschwager
Houston Texans v Carolina Panthers Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The Houston Texans are on a roll heading into their matchup against the Arizona Cardinals at home.

Houston is fresh off their biggest win of the season, defeating the Bengals in Cincinnati. Here is a look at Thursday’s injury report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE:

  • Running Back Dameon Pierce (Ankle)
  • Wide Receiver Noah Brown (Knee)
  • Linebacker Henry To’oTo’o (Concussion)
  • Safety Jimmie Ward (Hamstring)
  • Linebacker Jake Hansen (Hand)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION:

  • Safety Grayland Arnold (Calf)
  • Wide Receiver Nico Collins (Calf)
  • Right Tackle George Fant (Hip)
  • Tight End Brevin Jordan (Foot)

FULL PARTICIPATION:

  • Defensive End Will Anderson Jr. (Knee)
  • Left Tackle Laremy Tunsil (Knee)
  • Wide Receiver Robert Woods (Foot)
  • Defensive Tackle Kurt Hinish (Knee)
  • Right Tackle Tytus Howard (Knee)
  • Tight End Dalton Schultz (Hamstring)
  • Fullback Andrew Beck (Ankle)
  • Right Tackle Charlie Heck (Back)
  • Defensive End Jonathan Greenard (Shoulder)
  • Defensive End Jerry Hughes (Back)
  • Cornerback Steven Nelson (Neck / Back)

The Texans look to be without their starting running back in Dameon Pierce once again, due to a lingering ankle injury. Backup running back Devin Singletary rushed for 150 yards and a touchdown last weekend against the Bengals, therefore things should be alright until the talented second-year player returns.

Wide receiver Noah Brown would be a huge loss to the Texans offense this weekend. The veteran receiver combined for 325 yards receiving and a touchdown, the past two weeks. Brown is currently dealing with a knee injury.

The Texans are still dealing with injuries, but most should be good to go for Sunday.

