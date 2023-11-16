Texans vs. Cardinals injury report: starting running back remains OUT

The Houston Texans are on a roll heading into their matchup against the Arizona Cardinals at home.
Houston is fresh off their biggest win of the season, defeating the Bengals in Cincinnati. Here is a look at Thursday’s injury report:
DID NOT PARTICIPATE:
- Running Back Dameon Pierce (Ankle)
- Wide Receiver Noah Brown (Knee)
- Linebacker Henry To’oTo’o (Concussion)
- Safety Jimmie Ward (Hamstring)
- Linebacker Jake Hansen (Hand)
LIMITED PARTICIPATION:
- Safety Grayland Arnold (Calf)
- Wide Receiver Nico Collins (Calf)
- Right Tackle George Fant (Hip)
- Tight End Brevin Jordan (Foot)
FULL PARTICIPATION:
- Defensive End Will Anderson Jr. (Knee)
- Left Tackle Laremy Tunsil (Knee)
- Wide Receiver Robert Woods (Foot)
- Defensive Tackle Kurt Hinish (Knee)
- Right Tackle Tytus Howard (Knee)
- Tight End Dalton Schultz (Hamstring)
- Fullback Andrew Beck (Ankle)
- Right Tackle Charlie Heck (Back)
- Defensive End Jonathan Greenard (Shoulder)
- Defensive End Jerry Hughes (Back)
- Cornerback Steven Nelson (Neck / Back)
The Texans look to be without their starting running back in Dameon Pierce once again, due to a lingering ankle injury. Backup running back Devin Singletary rushed for 150 yards and a touchdown last weekend against the Bengals, therefore things should be alright until the talented second-year player returns.
Wide receiver Noah Brown would be a huge loss to the Texans offense this weekend. The veteran receiver combined for 325 yards receiving and a touchdown, the past two weeks. Brown is currently dealing with a knee injury.
The Texans are still dealing with injuries, but most should be good to go for Sunday.
