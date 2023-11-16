Texans vs. Cardinals injury report: starting running back remains OUT

The Houston Texans are on a roll heading into their matchup against the Arizona Cardinals at home.

Houston is fresh off their biggest win of the season, defeating the Bengals in Cincinnati. Here is a look at Thursday’s injury report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE:

Running Back Dameon Pierce (Ankle)

Wide Receiver Noah Brown (Knee)

Linebacker Henry To’oTo’o (Concussion)

Safety Jimmie Ward (Hamstring)

Linebacker Jake Hansen (Hand)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION:

Safety Grayland Arnold (Calf)

Wide Receiver Nico Collins (Calf)

Right Tackle George Fant (Hip)

Tight End Brevin Jordan (Foot)

FULL PARTICIPATION:

Defensive End Will Anderson Jr. (Knee)

Left Tackle Laremy Tunsil (Knee)

Wide Receiver Robert Woods (Foot)

Defensive Tackle Kurt Hinish (Knee)

Right Tackle Tytus Howard (Knee)

Tight End Dalton Schultz (Hamstring)

Fullback Andrew Beck (Ankle)

Right Tackle Charlie Heck (Back)

Defensive End Jonathan Greenard (Shoulder)

Defensive End Jerry Hughes (Back)

Cornerback Steven Nelson (Neck / Back)

The Texans look to be without their starting running back in Dameon Pierce once again, due to a lingering ankle injury. Backup running back Devin Singletary rushed for 150 yards and a touchdown last weekend against the Bengals, therefore things should be alright until the talented second-year player returns.

Wide receiver Noah Brown would be a huge loss to the Texans offense this weekend. The veteran receiver combined for 325 yards receiving and a touchdown, the past two weeks. Brown is currently dealing with a knee injury.

The Texans are still dealing with injuries, but most should be good to go for Sunday.