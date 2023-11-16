Thursday Night Football: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

Hello, good evening, and welcome to Week 11 of the NFL season. Tonight on Thursday Night Football, we have an all AFC North matchup between our last opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals and, an opponent I’m sure the Houston Texans would love another shot at, the Baltimore Ravens. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Ravens has 3.5-point favorites in this one.

This game could have a potential impact on the Texans [reads from cue card] playoff...chances, as the Ravens currently hold the second spot in the AFC playoffs and the Bengals are currently on the bubble with the “eighth” spot, just below Houston.

So I guess the question for you is, which team would you rather see lose, the Ravens or the Bengals?

Here’s what you need to know to catch tonight’s game:

Who: Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) at Baltimore Ravens (7-3)

What: Thursday Night Football

Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:15 p.m. CST

Why: Because it could affect the Texans playoff chances. Yes, I wrote that. Yes, on purpose.

Channel: Amazon Prime

Enjoy the game, y’all.