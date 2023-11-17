Best NFL Prop Bets for Texans vs Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals face off against the Houston Texans this Sunday at noon. The introduction of Kyler Murray will make this an interesting matchup from an offensive perspective.

DraftKings Sportsbook has several prop bets on the game that will up the ante while you watch.

C.J. Stroud over 1.5 passing TDs (-166)

While Stroud only scored one passing touchdown last week, he’s done so five out of nine games so far this season. The Arizona Cardinals passing defense is among the worst in the league and have been extremely vulnerable to the long passes.

Tank Dell under 58.5 receiving yards (-115)

Houston’s offense has a lot of mouths to feed. He’s been below the 58.5 receiving yard mark five times this season and includes the last two games. He’s a big play threat and can reach this bet in a single play, but the emergence of Noah Brown and return of Nico Collins could push Dell’s targets down.

Dalton Schultz first TD scorer (+900)

Schultz has four touchdowns this season and is a critical player in the middle of the field. He faces a injured secondary and will have great matchups against linebackers. Look for Stroud to target Schultz in the red zone early in this game.

Arizona Cardinals +4.5 (-109)

The Texans are projected to win the game, but the Cardinals have their QB back and already look like a new team. The Texans will be without Denzel Perryman as he serves a two game suspension for his hits last week. Perryman would have been tasked with spying on the shifty QB. Houston has the better roster, but this game could go both ways and be close to the end of the game... something we’ve become used to in Houston.

