Texans vs. Cardinals injury report: starting safety ruled OUT

The Houston Texans are on a roll heading into their matchup against the Arizona Cardinals at home.

Houston is fresh off their biggest win of the season, defeating the Bengals in Cincinnati. Here is a look at Friday’s injury report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE:

Wide Receiver Noah Brown (Knee) QUESTIONABLE

Linebacker Henry To’oTo’o (Concussion) OUT

Safety Jimmie Ward (Hamstring) OUT

Linebacker Jake Hansen (Hand) OUT

Safety Grayland Arnold (Calf) OUT

Defensive End Will Anderson Jr. (Knee) QUESTIONABLE

LIMITED PARTICIPATION:

Running Back Dameon Pierce (Ankle)

FULL PARTICIPATION:

Left Tackle Laremy Tunsil (Knee)

Wide Receiver Nico Collins (Calf)

Tight End Brevin Jordan (Foot)

Wide Receiver Robert Woods (Foot)

Defensive Tackle Kurt Hinish (Knee)

Right Tackle Tytus Howard (Knee)

Tight End Dalton Schultz (Hamstring)

Fullback Andrew Beck (Ankle)

Right Tackle Charlie Heck (Back)

Defensive End Jonathan Greenard (Shoulder)

Defensive End Jerry Hughes (Back)

Cornerback Steven Nelson (Neck / Back)

Right Tackle George Fant (Hip)

Defensive End Dylan Horton (Knee) QUESTIONABLE

Although running back Dameon Pierce returned to practice, he is going to miss the game this weekend, and make his return against the Jaguars, according to Texans Reporter Aaron Wilson. Rookie defensive end Will Anderson Jr. is listed at questionable with a knee injury, he will likely be a game time decision.

The Texans can beat the good teams, now they have to prove that they can win the games that they should.