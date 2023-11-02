Quick Hits: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Houston Texans Preview

Who would have thought in the midst of the “Tom Brady unretires” and “Deshaun Watson traded to the Cleveland Browns” news cycle that the Houston Texans would face the Baker Mayfield led Tampa Bay Buccaneers the following year?

Unpredictability, thy name is the NFL.

Just take a look at last week’s Texans tilt vs the Carolina Panthers. Houston should have won that game handily. But, the big cats pulled out a last second field goal, aided by a very questionable delay of game call and here we are...

This week’s matchup features two 3-4 teams struggling to get to the right side of the W-L stat line. It marks the sixth time the franchises have met on the gridiron, with the Texans winning four of the previous five games.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEER WEEK NINE STATS

had 2 PD last week. Aims for his 4th in row with 6+ tackles. Had INT in last meeting. S ANTOINE WINFIELD JR. aims for his 4th in row on road with PD. Has 11 sacks in 49 games, 3rd-most by DB in 1st 50 games since 1982

Baker Mayfield and the Tampa offense is only averaging 17.3 points per game at this juncture, while C.J. Stroud and the Texans are scoring an average 21.1 points per game.

Will Anderson Jr. has the best pass rush win rate (18.1%) among all rookie edge defenders this season pic.twitter.com/RWrIDzbDKJ — PFF HOU Texans (@PFF_Texans) November 1, 2023

Both defenses are averaging 18.3 points per game against.

If that were all it took to call a game, expect Houston to win by a field goal.

Unfortunately it doesn’t work like that.

HOUSTON TEXANS WEEK NINE STATS

had season-high 2 sacks last week, his 4th-career multi-sack game. Aims for 3rd in row with 0.5+ sacks. Has sack in 2 of 3 career games vs. TB. CB STEVEN NELSON aims for 3rd in row at home with INT.

C.J. Stroud: highest-graded rookie QB in the NFL this season pic.twitter.com/JyKtGnS3cV — PFF HOU Texans (@PFF_Texans) November 1, 2023

The H-Town ballers are due for a bounce back, and Baker Mayfield is due to Baker Mayfield. Expect the Texans to sit at 4-4 this time next week.

