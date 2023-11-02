Hello, good evening, and welcome to Week 9 of the NFL season.

The quest for getting above .500 continues unabated for the Houston Texans, unfortunately, as they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home on Sunday.

But that’s Sunday. This is Thursday.

Tonight, we have the [kitten] stepchild of the AFC South, the Tennessee BESFs playing against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Here’s what you need to know to watch tonight’s game along with us.

Who: Tennessee BESFs alias Tennessee Titans (3-4) at Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3)

What: Thursday Night Football

Where: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:15 p.m. CST

Why: Because:

Channel: Amazon Prime

And here are my picks for tonight’s game, from DraftKings Sportsbook.

No surprises here, because [kitten] the flaming thumbtacks.

Enjoy the game, y’all.