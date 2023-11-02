Texans vs. Buccaneers injury report: starting running back dealing with injury

The Houston Texans are coming off a devastating last second loss to the Carolina Panthers, who most thought would lose the game.

The Texans are looking to bounce back at home this Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here is a look at Thursday’s injury report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE:

Running Back Dameon Pierce (Ankle)

Wide Receiver Robert Woods (Foot)

Tight End Brevin Jordan (Ankle)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION:

Left Tackle Laremy Tunsil (Knee)

Defensive Tackle Sheldon Rankins (Knee)

FULL PARTICIPATION:

Linebacker Blake Cashman (Wrist)

Tackle George Fant (Foot / Shoulder)

Cornerback Ka’Dar Hollman (Ankle)

Right Tackle Tytus Howard (Knee)

Tackle Josh Jones (Hand)

Linebacker Denzel Perryman (Hand / Wrist)

Defensive Back Tavierre Thomas (Hand)

The Houston Texans are expected to be without running back Dameon Pierce on Sunday, and will be replaced by Devin Singletary and Mike Boone.

Wide receiver Robert Woods is also expected to miss his second game in a row, dealing with a foot injury. Expect to see a lot of Noah Brown.