Texans vs. Buccaneers: How to watch, TV schedule, and more

Things didn’t quite work out the way the Houston Texans had planned last week. Certainly, they didn’t work out how I planned it last week. But that’s what this week is for, a chance to get good once again.

Sunday, the Texans come home and end their NFC South gauntlet by taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the friendly confines of NRG Stadium.

And here’s the big board from 506 Sports to show whether it’ll be playing in your neck of the woods.

CBS SINGLE GAME

Red: Seattle Seahawks at Baltimore Ravens (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo)

Blue: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis)

Yellow: Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints (Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan)

Orange: Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns (Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta)

Green: Indianapolis Colts at Carolina Panthers (LATE) (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green)

So this week it’ll be Texas, Oklahoma, and most of Florida getting to watch this matchup. But at least we get the second team announcers for a change instead of the usual Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta.

And here’s what you need to know to watch/listen to the game.

Who: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans

What: Week 9 of the NFL season

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

When: Sunday, November 5, 12:05 pm CST

TV: CBS (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis)

Radio: KILT Sports Radio 610 AM

Current Game Odds:

Point Spread:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3) (opened at +2)

Houston Texans (-3) (opened at -2)

Over/Under: 40 (opened at 38.5)

Money Line Odds:

Buccaneers +130 (opened at +110)

Texans -155 (opened at -130),

(per DraftKings Sportsbook)