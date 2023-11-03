Texans vs. Buccaneers injury report: several players ruled OUT

The Houston Texans are coming off a devastating last second loss to the Carolina Panthers, who most thought would lose the game.

The Texans are looking to bounce back at home this Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here is a look at Friday’s injury report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE:

Running Back Dameon Pierce (Ankle) OUT

Wide Receiver Robert Woods (Foot) OUT

Tight End Brevin Jordan (Ankle) OUT

LIMITED PARTICIPATION:

Defensive Tackle Sheldon Rankins (Knee) QUESTIONABLE

FULL PARTICIPATION:

Linebacker Blake Cashman (Wrist)

Tackle George Fant (Foot / Shoulder)

Cornerback Ka’Dar Hollman (Ankle)

Right Tackle Tytus Howard (Knee)

Tackle Josh Jones (Hand)

Linebacker Denzel Perryman (Hand / Wrist)

Defensive Back Tavierre Thomas (Hand)

Left Tackle Laremy Tunsil (Knee)

The Houston Texans are set to be without running back Dameon Pierce, tight end Brevin Jordan, and wide receiver Robert Woods.

Houston should be fine without Pierce for this week, with veteran Devin Singletary expected to take the bulk of the carries. The run game for the Texans has been below average for most of the year.

Woods will be replaced this week by Noah Brown, who led the Texans in yards last week against the Panthers. The Texans need all the help they can get, with a big matchup this weekend against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home.