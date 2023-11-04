The Houston Texans are back in action tomorrow as they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium. But before the two teams line up, we polled some surveyors to see how they feel about the team going into Sunday’s game.

Despite last week’s loss against the winless Carolina Panthers, there are still 97 percent of fans who believe that the Texans are going in the right direction. There’s only a one percent decrease from the week before.

The Texans come into the game with a 3-4 record, but only 53 percent of surveyors are deeming Sunday’s game against the Bucs as a “must-win” for Houston.

One of the top performers on the defensive side of the ball is Jonathan Greenard, who is entering his fourth NFL season. Greenard has six sacks through seven games in arguably his best season to date. This has propelled 67 percent of surveyors to believe he deserves to make his first Pro Bowl appearance this year.

