The Houston Texans host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 12 noon on Sunday. Here are a few bets from DraftKings Sportsbook that should be considered:

In terms of how the odds are displayed, +100 means that if you bet $100, you would win an additional $100 dollars (be returned $200) if your bet wins. If it’s -150, it means you need to bet $150 dollars to win $100 (be returned $250).

C.J. Stroud Over 246.5 Pass Yards (-115)

Stroud is looking for a bounce-back performance after struggling against the Carolina Panthers last week. If he can let his frustrations out on the Bucs with Dameon Pierce out with an injury, he could easily surpass the 246.5-yard mark that’s been set for him.

Devin Singletary First TD Score (+700)

The Texans will look to establish the run early and often, and Devin Singletary should get majority of the carries out of the backfield with Dameon Pierce out with an injury. While the Texans running backs have struggled to find the end zone this season, their chances of finding it at home are much better and Singletary is the likeliest candidate.

Dalton Schultz Over 37.5 Rec Yards (+100)

With Robert Woods out with an injury, C.J. Stroud could look to rely more on Dalton Schultz as his veteran pass-catcher. Schultz surpassed 37.5 yards in each of the three games before the bye, but struggled to do so last week against the Panthers. Look for him to meet that mark early Sunday against the Bucs.

John Metchie III to score anytime / Texans win parlay (+900)

John Metchie III has yet to find the end zone this season. However, with Robert Woods out for Week 9, his chances to score are higher than they normally are. If he were to score in a Texans win, that could get you a pretty nice payday if you were willing to place your bets on the second-year pro from Alabama.