HOUSTON TEXANS’ C.J. Stroud has another record setting performance!

While last weekend’s loss to Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers was disappointing, C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans bounced back yesterday against Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

And, by “bounce back” I mean Stroud made a statement game that’s landed him the NFL record books - again. Oh, and add in “come from behind” and “last drive heroics”.

470 passing yards.



That’s the @NFL record for a rookie QB pic.twitter.com/vhPOZCaYWQ — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 5, 2023

C.J. Stroud was out of his mind in the second half. My goodness.



15/19

313 Yards

4 TDs

158.3 QB Rating#Texans — Cody Stoots (@Cody_Stoots) November 6, 2023

And, just to set it straight, Stroud did this behind a patchwork offensive line, with a run game that offensive coordinator Bobby Slowick has yet to get in gear, with a backup kicker, against a Buccaneer defense that blitzes more often than all but 2 other teams.

Stroud didn’t do it all by himself, though. Wide receiver Noah Brown caught 6 passes for 153 yards and a touchdown. And fellow wideout Tank Dell helped Brown into the end zone.

Tank Dell's block on this TD was a masterpiece



@HoustonTexans pic.twitter.com/mAp3XUFiKl — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) November 5, 2023

Tight end Dalton Schultz caught 10 passes for 130 yards and a touchdown.

Dell himself grabbed 6 passes for 114 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Nico Collins caught 3 balls for 54 yards and a touchdown.

Oh, and running back Dare Ogunbowale KICKED a 50-yarder for 3 points, plus one point-after-touchdown.

But, none of that would have been possible without the 2nd overall draft pick.

CJ Stroud has thrown for 470 yards and 5 TDs without an INT and has a rating of 147.8. This is one of the greatest performances I've ever covered. He had no kicker in the second half and a running game that gained 53 yards. Amazing performance by Stroud and the passing game. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) November 5, 2023

While the 2023 Houston Texans aren’t likely to win the Super Bowl, Stroud is certainly showing that this young team has a TON of promise for better seasons ahead.

Nick Caserio and Demeco Ryans have done a great job of assembling a fantastic young core to this squad and with Stroud leading the way, it’s a fantastic time to be a Texans fan.

Enjoy it! And make sure to tell the world.