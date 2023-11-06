Hair of the Dog Week 9: Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Houston Texans

Houston 39 - Tampa Bay 37. Just a mere two-point win for the home team at the midway point of the 2023 season. A result that moved the Texans to 3-1 at home, 4-4 on the season, still two games back of Jacksonville for the division lead.

That is one way to look at it.

Or...you can dig a little deeper and see a game that had:

Houston come back from a 10-point deficit in the second half to lead by seven and three at various points in the fourth quarter;

The Houston defense facing its fourth straight game with a fourth quarter lead with two minutes left in the game, and for the third time in four games, allowing the opposing team to score to take the lead;

CJ Stroud set the NFL rookie record with 470 yards passing on 30 completions over 42 attempts and five TDs with zero official INTs;

Which included a 15-yard TD pass to Tank Dell with less than 10 seconds left to win the game after the Texans trailed by four after Tampa Bay scored on a TD with 46 seconds left;

Three Texans receivers (Tank Dell, Noah Brown, Dalton Schultz) logging over 100 yards receiving each;

The Texans using their fourth string running back as the emergency kicker, handling six second half kick-offs, to include three touchbacks, and kicking a go-ahead 29-yard FG in the fourth quarter.

Yeah, this game was way more than the final score. Factor in a defense that lost more safeties, a running game that was perhaps the worst the Texans have had this decade and for the first time this decade, a fired up home crowd for the Texans that was actually making a difference, and you had one of the great games in franchise history. Sustainable? No. Plenty of issues to work on, but also, signs that there are legitimate reasons to cheer for this team again, after years in the realm of apathy.

As always, your Battle Red Masthead had their real-time takes on the action this past Sunday. Given the emotional roller-coaster this game went on, there was more than a lot of “creative” language involved, which we edit as always for classic work decorum.

With that, on to the ‘Dog:

HAIR OF THE DOG: VOLUME 21, ISSUE 9, TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS @ HOUSTON TEXANS (or, it would be nice to have a 3-game home winning streak)

vballretired

Joe

I think it would only make sense for the Texans to beat the NFC South’s best defense today after losing the the division’s worst defense last week Regardless of what they do it can’t be more disheartening than that Dolphins v. Chiefs ending I think the Dolphins completely forgot how to play football each time they crossed midfield

vballretired

Chiefs can actually play defense Houston with the ball first

Joe

Here we go!

l4blitzer

HOU POSSESSION

vballretired

Tough start

Joe

Well I appreciate the confidence with Stroud to open up the game But yeah still a tough start

vballretired

Boy this sucks [KITTEN]

Joe

WELP that was great SHOOT

SCHULTZ WITH THE FUMBLE IN HOU TERRITORY: TB BALL

vballretired

Yippee and [KITTEN]

l4blitzer

…and the Texans with another patented pre-snap penalty

vballretired

Is that patent or copyright?

l4blitzer

Yes

vballretired

Can it be both

l4blitzer

I’ll allow it

vballretired

I wrote my books on computer. I had them copyrighted but don’t think I could patent the technology

MCCLAUGHLIN WITH THE 35 YD FG: TB 3 - HOU 0; 12:56, 1ST

vballretired

Good defense overall

HOU POSSESSION

vballretired

I’m thinking a lot of these guys on offense won’t like their mid season grades after this one

l4blitzer

Usually a good thing to not fumble a reception, no?

vballretired

That’s advanced strategy there

Joe

Hoping for a good game from Devin Singletary

l4blitzer

Bucs DL Vita being compared to a planet…dude is rather massive

vballretired

Okay, now we are cooking

Joe

Here we go!

vballretired

Ok, running the ball is just not working Dell on the carry but their determination to run the ball is going to run them right into a field goal

l4blitzer

Good scramble throw by Stroud there

vballretired

Stroud coaxed a penalty

l4blitzer

Wait, the Texans don’t corner the market on dumb penalties…ok, it is just the pre-snap (c) ones Collins loves him some home cooking

vballretired

Touchdown Nico!!!!!!!

Joe

WOOOOO NICO COLLINS!!! Tank Dell being great is good but man Nico Collins developing into this kind of #1 receiver is just fantastic

vballretired

Nico and C.J. will be getting good mid season grades

STROUD WITH THE 14 YD TD PASS TO COLLINS: HOU 7 - TB 3; 9:10, 1st

l4blitzer

Love the play fake design on that one. Might keep that around

vballretired

Telegram for Bobby Slowik: shelf the running game until maybe 2024

l4blitzer

But this a Shanahan offense. We have to run it a whole metric ton…all about the number of carries (allegedly)

vballretired

Sure. Makes sense.

TB POSSESSION

l4blitzer

Uh…not quite the defensive start you want on that drive Houston

Joe

alright ive had enough of this baker mayfield thing yeah id like to see some lane clogging if you know what i mean but this buccaneers offensive line is very good so at least it’s a good team they’re losing to

vballretired

YAC is what kills us

l4blitzer

Apparently these are two of best 3rd down offenses in the league, so that is bearing out here. I think TB about to get a cheap flag there

vballretired

Just stupid

l4blitzer

At one point, if someone had touched Mayfield, he would have been down for a sack, but the Texans not helping themselves

vballretired

Still would have had another flag

l4blitzer

Uh, where is the ball supposed to go here? It was never this bad in flag football officiating

Patrick

For those of you at home, yes that Texans penalty is as bull[KITTEN] live as it looked on TV. I swear these [KITTENS] called the ALCS.

Joe

hi patrick! hahaha

l4blitzer

Hey, is Angel Hernandez in the building?

vballretired

There was illegal contact also called

Joe

man its penalty time alright! good penalty

l4blitzer

Refs, we didn’t come to see you, okay?

vballretired

Makeup call

Joe

exactly

[DURGA]

vballretired

Mother[KITTEN]er

Joe

didn’t make a difference come on int

l4blitzer

We just padded their stats on 3rd down. Unbelievable

vballretired

First from the foot

Joe

what happened to our coverage! no!!!!!!! greenard was so close!!!!

vballretired

Touchdown sea bandits

MAYFIELD TO OTTON FOR THE 3 YD TD: TB 10 - HOU 7; 2;13, 1st

Joe

mayfield can eat my [KITTEN] sorry

l4blitzer

That was an infuriating defensive sequence. Especially that 3rd and 16…yuck

vballretired

More offense in this game than I thought

HOU POSSESSION

l4blitzer

Hmmmm…the Texans do know that the game has started? Some dumb mistakes here.

vballretired

Stop running the [KITTEN]ing ball

Joe

Man lavonte david is good

vballretired

That could have been six

l4blitzer

Frustrating sequence for Stroud and Dell.

vballretired

Maybe if Carmichael from Eagles fame was forty years younger

TB POSSESSION

Joe

Man Johnston came in spicy!

l4blitzer

Special teams making up for the earlier kickoff return derp Frank Ross will not tolerate continued failure

vballretired

Wine baby!

Joe

Oh my goodness!

vballretired

It won’t count but it’s a hell of a catch

l4blitzer

Now why would TB do that? They should know that wasn’t needed against our secondary

vballretired

Maybe Nelson is different

END OF FIRST QUARTER: TB 10 - HOU 7.

vballretired

Stingley should be back any week now….for whatever it’s worth

Joe

I was just gonna ask what’s the status on stingley I would hope he would be developing into a solid starting corner at this point, but who knows how much this injury has set him back The defensive line is sucking against the run and just barely not getting there in time for the pass They gotta take the notes of all the teams the played mayfield last year and just get their hands up when he drops back

vballretired

Okay third and long. You have to get off the field

That’s better

HOU POSSESSION

vballretired

There was some kind of car crash midfield

l4blitzer

Ya know, the idea is to move towards the OTHER end zone…not yours

vballretired

Please stop running the ball. I’m asking nicely here. Please stop. Noah Brown is the guy I want on WR screens

l4blitzer

Sheesh…really want to test the defense and special teams right now, don’t we?

vballretired

Surrender offense

TB POSSESSION

l4blitzer

These penalties…they…they are not helping here.

vballretired

I’m going to say this as calmly as I can. All running plays are wasted downs. Just stop. You are essentially giving Stroud two plays to get ten yards. You might as well just signal the official scorer and say we are starting on second down.

Joe

Jeez

vballretired

The ability to run the ball is the difference in this game. One team can. The other can’t.

l4blitzer

Meanwhile the Texans are losing DBs again…

Joe

Stewart is hurt and Houston-Carson is in YOU GOTTA BE KIDDING ME

l4blitzer

Missed tackles…there is so little margin for error for this team

Joe

So close

WHITE WITH THE 1 YD TD RUN: TB 17 - HOU 7; 9:05, 2ND

Joe

We need to figure something out to get some more interior pressure on the Bucs offensive line

vballretired

They can get back in this game. Just open the offense up. Stop running the [KITTEN]ing ball.

l4blitzer

…and they must cut down the bad penalties.

HOU POSSESSION

vballretired

I feel like if we can get some sort of score here we can regroup. They need to make some adjustments. This could be an early test of Ryan’s’ coaching acumen.

l4blitzer

Apparently Anderson Jr. Is in the medical tent

vballretired

[KITTEN]

Joe

Oh no

vballretired

You just can’t overcome THIS many injuries

Joe

TAAAANK

l4blitzer

Houston needs a steady drive to let the D get some rest and figure out something

vballretired

Wow that was lucky It’s a very good throw from Stroud They are passing downfield but just not connecting

l4blitzer

Perhaps we go run-and-shoot, with a few draw plays to keep some semblance of keeping a D honest

vballretired

Huge play there

Joe

Great pass Fantastic pass to Schultz

vballretired

DO NOT RUN THE BALL

Joe

Okay you’re right about that haha I’ve been wanting them to keep feeding Singletary in hopes of something happening but I give up now It’s just not happening

vballretired

See now you have third and long. Running on first down is killing you

l4blitzer

Best news, he avoided a 25 yard loss

vballretired

See. You just killed a drive

FAIRBAIRN WITH THE 50 YARD FG: HOU 10 - TB 17; 5:17, 2nd

l4blitzer

…and is Stroud shaken up?

Joe

Stroud landed on his knee but he walked off

l4blitzer

Sheesh…Houston is no longer allowed to have nice things, ever.

Joe

Not good either way Well at least they got the field goal, as they always do

vballretired

Okay. You got points. That’s huge. Stop running the football. You had a great drive going and you absolutely killed the drive when you had the obligatory first down useless bull[KITTEN] carry. Stop. Just stop.

l4blitzer

A Shanahan disciple cannot stop the run. Regardless of situation or circumstance, it is in their nature. They. Must. Run. The. Ball. Even if it is ineffective, even if the O-line has a run-blocking scheme that would make a High School team laugh.

TB POSSESSION

l4blitzer

Welp, the Texans D doing something…or the Bucs trying to imitate us? You decide.

vballretired

A huge part of this feature is the humor but it also is a record of thinking in real time. It’s easy after the fact to explain things away. Now, we are in the midst of a one score game. I want to say 10,000 times so we collectively get it. Good defensive series interrupting my rant

Joe

But play by Christian Harris!

l4blitzer

Ya know, I didn’t think anyone would outpunt Johnston, but, uh, Camarda is doing just that. Johnston hasn’t been bad, but Camarda is winning this one.

HOU POSSESSION

Joe

The linebackers were on the same page as Baker for that possession This game is secretly a battle between punters haha

l4blitzer

Oh, now Fairbairn is injured?

vballretired

See, you can do this How in the [KITTEN] was HE hurt? [KITTEN]

l4blitzer

Stroud is trying for the big play…but we aren’t hitting those.

vballretired

Throw the ball away Okay, get to the half down 17-10. Regroup and come up with a new plan. You can do this. One big play turns this whole thing.

l4blitzer

Bucs trying to out dumb us. Texans shouldn’t interfere …and then we do that.

vballretired

Wow

l4blitzer

…and why do we still have Howard at guard? Got the attrition, but…you know what, let it go….let it go. Rafiki pose here. Don’t try to apply logic here.

Joe

Shoot

vballretired

Two huge sacks and you still have a chance. Don’t run the ball.

Joe

I think the only reason we have Howard at guard is cuz there’s nobody better left that’s healthy Josh jones is healthy but he hasn’t been good at guard Disaster drive

vballretired

All these [KITTEN] flags

l4blitzer

Refs, remember, we don’t pay to see you play

vballretired

Give them the second

l4blitzer

Welp, at least TB didn’t add to the lead.

HALFTIME: TB 17 - HOU 10.

vballretired

Are you kidding me? Another flag?

HALFTIME REACTIONS

l4blitzer

For all of the optimism this team engendered these past few weeks, this is still a young and not very deep squad. That is bearing out today. The running game is perhaps at its lowest point this decade, and that is saying something. Stroud has had his moments, but he is also a rookie. Tampa Bay is out-muscling the Texans across the board. All of that, and the game is still within one score.

vballretired

Okay, I think this team can get there but both coordinators need to make some adjustments. The Bucs have a good defense. If you abandon the run game they can easily pressure Stroud. I get it. You still have to. You have seven yards rushing on about ten carries total. It’s an embarr[KITTEN]ment. You keep throwing and hope Stroud can make better decisions in the second half. On defense you must pressure Mayfield. One big play turns this thing. Let’s go!

Joe

Terrible start for the defense, which got shoved around by the Bucs’ line and then diced up by Baker Mayfield. I was expecting difficultly defending the run, but I didn’t expect our linebackers and cornerbacks to get caught in poor coverage situations so often to start this game. Either way, they finished the first half better than they started, and Stroud has played well for the most part all game. Texans offensive line is also disappointing so far, basically inept in the rushing attack, and Singletary isn’t making plays happen, either. Texans need to figure out how to deal with Lavonte David and Devin White in the 2nd half in order to keep scoring

vballretired

Seven yards on seven carries. Is that good?

l4blitzer

David Culley concurs Picture this. Ogumbolwe might be handling the kicking duties for the 2nd half. [Insert Kevin Bacon from Animal House: REMAIN CALM!!!! ALL IS WELL!!!]

vballretired

Thank you sir and I’ll have another?

TB POSSESSION:

START OF SECOND HALF: KICKOFF COURTESY OF OGUMBOLWE

vballretired

Flag again

l4blitzer

Fairbairn is out (quad)

Joe

Oh my goodness

vballretired

Probably head to head contact

Joe

This is kind of a sight to see though

l4blitzer

Got to be smarter Houston. You don’t have any margin for error

Joe

I need to see the Ogunbowale fg attempt

vballretired

Ok Fairbairn out This just might be one of those games where you don’t have enough healthy bodies

l4blitzer

Don’t need to see that type of run defense again, either.

Joe

Ward and Stewart out as well! Jeez everyone is hurt

vballretired

Nice play by Pitre

Joe

Wooo!!!

vballretired

Intended for Joe Popcorn Vendor Get off the field

l4blitzer

Guess TB will go for it? Or not

vballretired

Maybe

MCLAUGHLIN WITH THE 49 YD FG: TB 20 - HOU 10; 12:38, 3rd

vballretired

Looked like one of my drives

l4blitzer

Might be facing an interesting dilemma for Houston. Probably going to be limited to going for it on 4th down if inside TB territory.

vballretired

Okay, you gotta get points here. Preferably six since I don’t see an easy path to three

l4blitzer

And….if the Texans get TDs, does Houston just go for 2 the whole time, as the extra point is a 33-yard FG…not exactly an easy practice shot.

vballretired

Yeah I think so What a [KITTEN] show

HOU POSSESSION

l4blitzer

Has Cam Johnston practiced place-kicking?

vballretired

Yes!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

l4blitzer

Welp, about to find out about the XP strategery

STROUD WITH THE 75 YD TD TO BROWN (2 Point Conversion Failed): HOU 16 - TB 20; 12:20, 3rd

vballretired

Does that count as an INT? Johnston kick off?

l4blitzer

Guess they are going to stay with Dare

vballretired

That’s not an INT on the official stat line right?

l4blitzer

Not registering as such

TB POSSESSION

Patrick

I don’t think they count if it’s a 2 point play.

vballretired

Apparently not. This would be one [KITTEN] of a win.

l4blitzer

Box score online is not showing the INT

vballretired

Mine either Suddenly the defense is spry Interference Enough with the flags

l4blitzer

Ah, mother[KITTEN]…ref ball will not be denied Browns taking it to the Cards

vballretired

This is like the mega of all overcome games. Safeties out. Kicker out. Zebras playing for them: running game gone.

MCLAUGHLIN WITH THE 55 YD FG: TB 23 - HOU 16; 9:23, 3rd

vballretired

You are about 30 seconds ahead of me.

l4blitzer

So weird with streaming/updates/etc. Modern sporty-ball watching

HOU POSSESSION

vballretired

Isn’t there a rule that if your coms are out the other team can’t use them? Can we do the same with kickers?

l4blitzer

No, because Houston is evil and the world must beat down Houston as much as possible.

vballretired

I’m actually thinking there might be a bunker effect on this thing.

Joe

come on stroud! hey finally a positive run

vballretired

Stop running the ball

l4blitzer

If nothing else, set up some play-action That is about all we got for the running game.

vballretired

They have to actually believe you can run it

Joe

WOOOO COLLINS

l4blitzer

Vea is now downgraded from planet size to vending machine size. That’ll do Stroud…that’ll do

vballretired

Lance machine? Okay, I’ll relent on that one

l4blitzer

A 9 yard run…you can do that? On one play?

Joe

wooo singletary! there we go! okay give it to him 10 more times now jk

vballretired

Come on Tank

l4blitzer

Another Houston speciality….the ill-timed holding penalty

Joe

alright! thank goodness oh no not the flag

vballretired

[KITTEN] another [KITTEN]ing flag

Joe

oh my [DURGA] worst possible penalty at worst possible time

vballretired

For the love of Durga

l4blitzer

…or, Slowick is playing 11-degree chess to help the passing game. You decide

Joe

SCHUTLZ!!!!

vballretired

Schultz!!!!!!!

Joe

LETS GO SCHULTZ

l4blitzer

Uh, not that I am complaining, but Tampa Bay…your pass defense? Or lack there of…

Joe

wWOOOOOO AAAAAAA

vballretired

Tank!!!!!!!!!!

Joe

CJ STROUD IS FAMOUS

STROUD WITH THE 29 YD TD PASS TO DELL (2 Point Conversion Fails): TB 23 - HOU 22; 5:59, 3rd

Joe

come on give ogunbowale a chance!

vballretired

That would have been a one point lead with the Hawaiian I think you are looking at what this offense needs to look like moving forward

Joe

oh jeez

TB POSSESSION

vballretired

[KITTEN]. This whole no kicker thing could be a slight factor in this game. Referee ball in full swing

Joe

ill take it there’s some good defense!

vballretired

Wow

Joe

tavierre thomas! finally some pressure

l4blitzer

…and bad ref ball on top of that Baltimore putting a beating on the Sea Chickens

vballretired

Something happened between half time and now on defense

Joe

the linebackers are spicing it up again!

l4blitzer

I’ll say Ryans threatened them all within an inch of their lives

Joe

WOOOOOO

vballretired

Yes!!!!!!!!!!

Joe

KHALIL DAVIS PRESEASON STAR

l4blitzer

Khalil, or Kali…either way, destroyers of worlds

HOU POSSESSION

vballretired

Ok, let’s do this!

Joe

Here we go!

vballretired

Another flag Holding I’ll bet On them!!!!!!!!

Joe

LETS GOOO SINGLETARY!!!

l4blitzer

Positive yards…good thing

vballretired

We are in Dare range…….ok I can’t keep a straight face there There we go

l4blitzer

So many Dare for Dare jokes here…but we’ll leave those alone

Joe

hutchinson first down!!!!

vballretired

Hutchinson!!!!!!!!! The peanut vendor is QBing for the Cardinals. No one noticed.

l4blitzer

When did the Texans offense go into [DURGA]-mode?

vballretired

Schultz!!!!! Why?

Joe

man now this texans offense is getting yards easy haha

END OF 3RD: TB 23 - HOU 22.

l4blitzer

Meanwhile, the legend of Josh Dobbs continues

vballretired

You cannot run the ball. Tunes or the cotton candy guy in Arizona Why!!!!!?????? What in the [KITTEN] are you doing? The most inexplicable series of plays I’ve ever seen

Joe

AAAAAAA OH MY [DURGA]

vballretired

Doesn’t matter. Schultz on beast mode Slowik still has some splainin to do

STROUD WITH THE 9 YD TD TO SCHULTZ. HOU 30 (Two Point Conversion Good, Stroud run) - TB 23; 14:11, 4th

Joe

i love this texans team they have fully awoken in this second half

TB POSSESSION

l4blitzer

Houston D is going to have to hold up here.

Joe

NOOOOOOOO

l4blitzer

Not a TD, but Tampa Bay right at the door step

Joe

yea that was inevitable

WHITE WITH THE 1 YD TD RUN: TB 30 - HOU 30

Joe

mike evans is blowing this game up

l4blitzer

Our defense…they can play so well, but then, when they need to hold, they fold so quickly

HOU POSSESSION

l4blitzer

Stroud [DURGA]-mode continues

Joe

Stroud is just amazing he is in [DURGA] mode AAAAA

l4blitzer

An option play??? Sure!! Slowik has been sandbagging us. Refs were so mad about all of their flags being ignored that they went with a pre-snap penalty…or, a Texans special for penalties A blown up screen, and another injury

vballretired

Ugggg

Joe

WOOOOO he got it!!!!

OGUNBOWALE WITH THE 29 YD FG. THAT’S RIGHT, OGUNBOWALE WITH THE 29 YD FG!!!! HOU 33 - TB 30; 8:45, 4th

Joe

Dare ogunbowale got it!!!!!

vballretired

MVP! MVP! MVP!

Joe

This game is fantastic, just fantastic

TB POSSESSION

l4blitzer

Defense needs a strong hold here.

Joe

Here we go! 3rd down!!! I didn’t expect this game to be the best Texans game since 2019 but today was the day This team has come a long way since 2020 Flag! WOOOO it’s a penalty party in hereeeee

l4blitzer

The Houston crowd causing a penalty. That has been a while since that happened.

HOU POSSESSION

Joe

Great punt I think every pass Stroud has thrown has been a first down the past few minutes BOOOOOO

l4blitzer

Fant…another four letter work that starts with F comes to mind here.

Joe

Hey I’ll take a 6 yard run every here and there Anything for Devin Singletary tbh Another flag

l4blitzer

Tunsil…not earning your contract here dude

Joe

Kind of a white flag 2nd down play

l4blitzer

8 penalties again…this team really needs to resolve that.

Joe

Oh my goodness Okay well sometimes you have a bad possession

l4blitzer

The offensive line lost this possession

Joe

At least he didn’t get hurt You’re right

TB POSSESSION

Joe

Evans is hurt Houston is clinging to this lead, hope the defensive line can get some pressure here

l4blitzer

Think that TB is in 4 down territory for the rest of the game, even with 2 TOs and the 2 minute warning

vballretired

Where have we seen this before?

Joe

Don’t say it!

l4blitzer

At least if Houston gives up the FG, they don’t lose immediately

Joe

Thank goodness, too See they should’ve let Dare go for the extra point those last few possessions Could’ve been a 5 point lead now

vballretired

Or 2

Joe

WOOOO …or 2

l4blitzer

Pitre with the nice close out

TWO MINUTE WARNING

vballretired

Y’all are faster than google

l4blitzer

Maybe you let him try one, but I guess 30 yards is the limit for Dare today

Joe

Yea I understand not trusting him to make several field goals/extra points, but I would’ve liked to have seen one just for the hell of it Oh boy here we go My heart is racing now

l4blitzer

Texans drama…here we go again

Joe

Baker mayfield should chill out in my opinion Alright!!!

l4blitzer

Anderson out…again Man, the crowd is back in action

Joe

Oh my goodness Oh man here we go

l4blitzer

Expletive Deleted!!!!

Joe

NOOOOOOO

l4blitzer

Ibid Bucs TO

Joe

oh man my heart

l4blitzer

HOU TO

Joe

NOOOOOOOO oh my goodness couldnt someone wrap that ball up! oh my lord you’ve got to be kidding me

l4blitzer

Good grief…at some point you would figure this defense would learn…

Joe

oh my [DURGA] well whatever let them score early or force a fg

l4blitzer

No TOs for TB now, but given the situation, barring a turnover, TB should do no worse than a FG

Joe

NOOOOO oh my [DURGA] otton was just bigger than to’oto’o and just caught it over him jeez oh man its not over

MAYFIELD WITH THE 14 YARD TD TO OTTON; TB 37 - HOU 33; 0:46, 4th

Joe

Let’s go cj stroud! i believe!!!!

HOU POSSESSION

Joe

schultz is just eating up yards

l4blitzer

HOU TO

Joe

oh man! he wanted to run out of bounds but couldn’t oh man

l4blitzer

Probably 2 or 3 more plays

Joe

TANKKKKK AAAAAAAAA OH MY [DURGA] TANK DELL TOUCHDOWN CJ STROUND TO TANK DELL JUST WON THE FOOTBALL GAME CJ STROUD IS [DURGA]

STROUD TO DELL FOR THE 15 YARD TD; HOU 39 - TB 37; 0:10, 4th

Joe

[KITTEN] you, baker mayfield!!!!

l4blitzer

Smart…not [KITTENING] around with the 2 pt conversion

TB POSSESSION

Joe

oh my goodness this is the best football game i ever watched This is the houston texans team i’ve been waiting for

l4blitzer

Stroud gets a game ball, but show some respect for Ogunbowale…big leg Dare

….AND IT IS OVER!!!! HOUSTON WITH THE 39-37 VICTORY!!! THEY MOVE TO 4-4, 3-1 AT HOME, AND LIKELY RESPONSIBLE FOR SEVERAL HUNDRED/THOUSAND HEART-ATTACKS

Joe

This was the best houston texans game i’ve ever watched. C.J. Stroud had the best rookie quarterback performance of all time, and emphatically cemented it with a game winning touchdown pass to tank dell with just seconds left. Just like any perfect drama, the Texans started out rough, and cleaned up their act in the second half to snatch victory out of the jaws of defeat behind what has to be the most exciting quarterback to have ever played for this franchise my heart is still racing I can’t imagine what it’s been like for Patrick haha He has to go to every Texans game from now on

GAME BALLS

QB CJ Stroud: If a team is faced with a situation where they are trailing, they have a diminished and ineffective defense, no running game and have a rookie quarterback, this is usually not a formula for NFL success. Then we had the actions from this past Sunday. Stroud has shown flashes of greatness, but he went thermo-nuclear in the second half of this game. 4 TDs, to include the game-winner. That last drive, where Houston went drove 75 yards in 6 plays, Stroud went 5-5 on actual pass attempts (he did clock the ball once). This is why Houston drafted him with the 2nd overall pick. Still a rookie an will likely have some of those head-scratching games, but he can deliver performances like this, when the team had nothing else to offer against Tampa Bay.

If a team is faced with a situation where they are trailing, they have a diminished and ineffective defense, no running game and have a rookie quarterback, this is usually not a formula for NFL success. Then we had the actions from this past Sunday. Stroud has shown flashes of greatness, but he went thermo-nuclear in the second half of this game. 4 TDs, to include the game-winner. That last drive, where Houston went drove 75 yards in 6 plays, Stroud went 5-5 on actual pass attempts (he did clock the ball once). This is why Houston drafted him with the 2nd overall pick. Still a rookie an will likely have some of those head-scratching games, but he can deliver performances like this, when the team had nothing else to offer against Tampa Bay. RB/K Dare Ogunbowale: Coming into this game, Ogunbowale figured that if he was going to see the field, it was likely through special teams and/or attrition for the running backs who were without Dameon Pierce. About that special teams piece...how did Frank Ross figure that Ogunbowale had the best emergency leg for kicking? Teams typically don't budget for the loss of a place-kicker in the middle of the game, but that happens. Thus, Ogunbolwale's time in the spotlight. He would have 6 kickoffs, to include 3 touchbacks (granted, 2 of them game from kicking from the 50 yard line due to Tampa Bay penalties). Then, in the 4th quarter, Houston let him attempt a 29 yard FG with the game tied. The kick was true, and likely would have been good from 35 yards or so. In a 2 point game, that was signficiant.

SHOULD BE FORCED TO WATCH AN OLD TOM BRADY VIDEO EXTOLLING THE VIRTUES OF INVESTING IN FTX OVER AND OVER AGAIN:

Houston’s late 4th quarter defense: The defense had their moments and held another opponent to under 100 yards rushing for a game, which is far better than last year. They did get some pressure on Mayfield. However, for the 4th straight game, the Houston defense took the field with a narrow, one-score lead and the chance to clinch the game. For the 4th straight game, that opponent got inside of the Texans’ 25 yard line. For the 3rd time in those 4 games, the Texans’ defense gave up the go-ahead score. At least it wasn’t the final play of the game. While the Stroud comeback drive was stellar, it should never have gotten to that point. This is a young team and they did have a lot of secondary injuries, but eventually, the defense is going to have to hold one of those leads.

Hopefully, everyone will use this week to get their heart-rates back in order. Next week, Houston is back on the road, and will actually play an AFC team: The Cincinnati Bengals, who sit at 5-3 and will likely be strong favorites. Then again, do they have a white-hot CJ Stroud and his band of weapons? See you next Sunday at noon Central.