Hair of the Dog Week 9: Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Houston Texans

Houston 39 - Tampa Bay 37. Just a mere two-point win for the home team at the midway point of the 2023 season. A result that moved the Texans to 3-1 at home, 4-4 on the season, still two games back of Jacksonville for the division lead.
That is one way to look at it.
Or...you can dig a little deeper and see a game that had:
- Houston come back from a 10-point deficit in the second half to lead by seven and three at various points in the fourth quarter;
- The Houston defense facing its fourth straight game with a fourth quarter lead with two minutes left in the game, and for the third time in four games, allowing the opposing team to score to take the lead;
- CJ Stroud set the NFL rookie record with 470 yards passing on 30 completions over 42 attempts and five TDs with zero official INTs;
- Which included a 15-yard TD pass to Tank Dell with less than 10 seconds left to win the game after the Texans trailed by four after Tampa Bay scored on a TD with 46 seconds left;
- Three Texans receivers (Tank Dell, Noah Brown, Dalton Schultz) logging over 100 yards receiving each;
- The Texans using their fourth string running back as the emergency kicker, handling six second half kick-offs, to include three touchbacks, and kicking a go-ahead 29-yard FG in the fourth quarter.
Yeah, this game was way more than the final score. Factor in a defense that lost more safeties, a running game that was perhaps the worst the Texans have had this decade and for the first time this decade, a fired up home crowd for the Texans that was actually making a difference, and you had one of the great games in franchise history. Sustainable? No. Plenty of issues to work on, but also, signs that there are legitimate reasons to cheer for this team again, after years in the realm of apathy.
As always, your Battle Red Masthead had their real-time takes on the action this past Sunday. Given the emotional roller-coaster this game went on, there was more than a lot of “creative” language involved, which we edit as always for classic work decorum.
With that, on to the ‘Dog:
HAIR OF THE DOG: VOLUME 21, ISSUE 9, TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS @ HOUSTON TEXANS (or, it would be nice to have a 3-game home winning streak)
vballretired
Another NFC South opponent and another HOTD brought to you by #Bartesian. Listen, this game helps decide if we are looking at a playoff team or waiting another season. Bucs fans are in the exact same boat. Fire up the Bartesian and toast your cross country opponents and brothers in mediocrity. Tequila? Yup. Whiskey? You betcha. Rum? They got it. Gin? Si senor. Vodka? Da comrade. They have mixers for all of them and more. As per usual, those of us at Battle Red Blog and it’s parent company SB Nation remind you to use Bartesian responsibly.
Joe
I think it would only make sense for the Texans to beat the NFC South’s best defense today after losing the the division’s worst defense last week
Regardless of what they do it can’t be more disheartening than that Dolphins v. Chiefs ending
I think the Dolphins completely forgot how to play football each time they crossed midfield
vballretired
Chiefs can actually play defense
Houston with the ball first
Joe
Here we go!
l4blitzer
HOU POSSESSION
vballretired
Tough start
Joe
Well I appreciate the confidence with Stroud to open up the game
But yeah still a tough start
vballretired
Boy this sucks [KITTEN]
Joe
WELP
that was great
SHOOT
SCHULTZ WITH THE FUMBLE IN HOU TERRITORY: TB BALL
vballretired
Yippee and [KITTEN]
l4blitzer
…and the Texans with another patented pre-snap penalty
vballretired
Is that patent or copyright?
l4blitzer
Yes
vballretired
Can it be both
l4blitzer
I’ll allow it
vballretired
I wrote my books on computer. I had them copyrighted but don’t think I could patent the technology
MCCLAUGHLIN WITH THE 35 YD FG: TB 3 - HOU 0; 12:56, 1ST
vballretired
Good defense overall
HOU POSSESSION
vballretired
I’m thinking a lot of these guys on offense won’t like their mid season grades after this one
l4blitzer
Usually a good thing to not fumble a reception, no?
vballretired
That’s advanced strategy there
Joe
Hoping for a good game from Devin Singletary
l4blitzer
Bucs DL Vita being compared to a planet…dude is rather massive
vballretired
Okay, now we are cooking
Joe
Here we go!
vballretired
Ok, running the ball is just not working
Dell on the carry but their determination to run the ball is going to run them right into a field goal
l4blitzer
Good scramble throw by Stroud there
vballretired
Stroud coaxed a penalty
l4blitzer
Wait, the Texans don’t corner the market on dumb penalties…ok, it is just the pre-snap (c) ones
Collins loves him some home cooking
vballretired
Touchdown Nico!!!!!!!
Joe
WOOOOO
NICO COLLINS!!!
Tank Dell being great is good but man Nico Collins developing into this kind of #1 receiver is just fantastic
vballretired
Nico and C.J. will be getting good mid season grades
STROUD WITH THE 14 YD TD PASS TO COLLINS: HOU 7 - TB 3; 9:10, 1st
l4blitzer
Love the play fake design on that one. Might keep that around
vballretired
Telegram for Bobby Slowik: shelf the running game until maybe 2024
l4blitzer
But this a Shanahan offense. We have to run it a whole metric ton…all about the number of carries (allegedly)
vballretired
Sure. Makes sense.
TB POSSESSION
l4blitzer
Uh…not quite the defensive start you want on that drive Houston
Joe
alright ive had enough of this baker mayfield thing
yeah id like to see some lane clogging if you know what i mean
but this buccaneers offensive line is very good so at least it’s a good team they’re losing to
vballretired
YAC is what kills us
l4blitzer
Apparently these are two of best 3rd down offenses in the league, so that is bearing out here.
I think TB about to get a cheap flag there
vballretired
Just stupid
l4blitzer
At one point, if someone had touched Mayfield, he would have been down for a sack, but the Texans not helping themselves
vballretired
Still would have had another flag
l4blitzer
Uh, where is the ball supposed to go here? It was never this bad in flag football officiating
Patrick
For those of you at home, yes that Texans penalty is as bull[KITTEN] live as it looked on TV.
I swear these [KITTENS] called the ALCS.
Joe
hi patrick!
hahaha
l4blitzer
Hey, is Angel Hernandez in the building?
vballretired
There was illegal contact also called
Joe
man its penalty time
alright!
good penalty
l4blitzer
Refs, we didn’t come to see you, okay?
vballretired
Makeup call
Joe
exactly
[DURGA]
vballretired
Mother[KITTEN]er
Joe
didn’t make a difference
come on int
l4blitzer
We just padded their stats on 3rd down. Unbelievable
vballretired
First from the foot
Joe
what happened to our coverage!
no!!!!!!!
greenard was so close!!!!
vballretired
Touchdown sea bandits
MAYFIELD TO OTTON FOR THE 3 YD TD: TB 10 - HOU 7; 2;13, 1st
Joe
mayfield can eat my [KITTEN]
sorry
l4blitzer
That was an infuriating defensive sequence. Especially that 3rd and 16…yuck
vballretired
More offense in this game than I thought
HOU POSSESSION
l4blitzer
Hmmmm…the Texans do know that the game has started? Some dumb mistakes here.
vballretired
Stop running the [KITTEN]ing ball
Joe
Man lavonte david is good
vballretired
That could have been six
l4blitzer
Frustrating sequence for Stroud and Dell.
vballretired
Maybe if Carmichael from Eagles fame was forty years younger
TB POSSESSION
Joe
Man Johnston came in spicy!
l4blitzer
Special teams making up for the earlier kickoff return derp
Frank Ross will not tolerate continued failure
vballretired
Wine baby!
Joe
Oh my goodness!
vballretired
It won’t count but it’s a hell of a catch
l4blitzer
Now why would TB do that? They should know that wasn’t needed against our secondary
vballretired
Maybe Nelson is different
END OF FIRST QUARTER: TB 10 - HOU 7.
vballretired
Stingley should be back any week now….for whatever it’s worth
Joe
I was just gonna ask what’s the status on stingley
I would hope he would be developing into a solid starting corner at this point, but who knows how much this injury has set him back
The defensive line is sucking against the run and just barely not getting there in time for the pass
They gotta take the notes of all the teams the played mayfield last year and just get their hands up when he drops back
vballretired
Okay third and long. You have to get off the field
That’s better
HOU POSSESSION
vballretired
There was some kind of car crash midfield
l4blitzer
Ya know, the idea is to move towards the OTHER end zone…not yours
vballretired
Please stop running the ball. I’m asking nicely here. Please stop.
Noah Brown is the guy I want on WR screens
l4blitzer
Sheesh…really want to test the defense and special teams right now, don’t we?
vballretired
Surrender offense
TB POSSESSION
l4blitzer
These penalties…they…they are not helping here.
vballretired
I’m going to say this as calmly as I can. All running plays are wasted downs. Just stop. You are essentially giving Stroud two plays to get ten yards. You might as well just signal the official scorer and say we are starting on second down.
Joe
Jeez
vballretired
The ability to run the ball is the difference in this game. One team can. The other can’t.
l4blitzer
Meanwhile the Texans are losing DBs again…
Joe
Stewart is hurt and Houston-Carson is in
YOU GOTTA BE KIDDING ME
l4blitzer
Missed tackles…there is so little margin for error for this team
Joe
So close
WHITE WITH THE 1 YD TD RUN: TB 17 - HOU 7; 9:05, 2ND
Joe
We need to figure something out to get some more interior pressure on the Bucs offensive line
vballretired
They can get back in this game. Just open the offense up. Stop running the [KITTEN]ing ball.
l4blitzer
…and they must cut down the bad penalties.
HOU POSSESSION
vballretired
I feel like if we can get some sort of score here we can regroup. They need to make some adjustments. This could be an early test of Ryan’s’ coaching acumen.
l4blitzer
Apparently Anderson Jr. Is in the medical tent
vballretired
[KITTEN]
Joe
Oh no
vballretired
You just can’t overcome THIS many injuries
Joe
TAAAANK
l4blitzer
Houston needs a steady drive to let the D get some rest and figure out something
vballretired
Wow that was lucky
It’s a very good throw from Stroud
They are passing downfield but just not connecting
l4blitzer
Perhaps we go run-and-shoot, with a few draw plays to keep some semblance of keeping a D honest
vballretired
Huge play there
Joe
Great pass
Fantastic pass to Schultz
vballretired
DO NOT RUN THE BALL
Joe
Okay you’re right about that haha
I’ve been wanting them to keep feeding Singletary in hopes of something happening but I give up now
It’s just not happening
vballretired
See now you have third and long. Running on first down is killing you
l4blitzer
Best news, he avoided a 25 yard loss
vballretired
See. You just killed a drive
FAIRBAIRN WITH THE 50 YARD FG: HOU 10 - TB 17; 5:17, 2nd
l4blitzer
…and is Stroud shaken up?
Joe
Stroud landed on his knee but he walked off
l4blitzer
Sheesh…Houston is no longer allowed to have nice things, ever.
Joe
Not good either way
Well at least they got the field goal, as they always do
vballretired
Okay. You got points. That’s huge. Stop running the football. You had a great drive going and you absolutely killed the drive when you had the obligatory first down useless bull[KITTEN] carry. Stop. Just stop.
l4blitzer
A Shanahan disciple cannot stop the run. Regardless of situation or circumstance, it is in their nature. They. Must. Run. The. Ball. Even if it is ineffective, even if the O-line has a run-blocking scheme that would make a High School team laugh.
TB POSSESSION
l4blitzer
Welp, the Texans D doing something…or the Bucs trying to imitate us? You decide.
vballretired
A huge part of this feature is the humor but it also is a record of thinking in real time. It’s easy after the fact to explain things away. Now, we are in the midst of a one score game. I want to say 10,000 times so we collectively get it.
Good defensive series interrupting my rant
Joe
But play by Christian Harris!
l4blitzer
Ya know, I didn’t think anyone would outpunt Johnston, but, uh, Camarda is doing just that. Johnston hasn’t been bad, but Camarda is winning this one.
HOU POSSESSION
Joe
The linebackers were on the same page as Baker for that possession
This game is secretly a battle between punters haha
l4blitzer
Oh, now Fairbairn is injured?
vballretired
See, you can do this
How in the [KITTEN] was HE hurt?
[KITTEN]
l4blitzer
Stroud is trying for the big play…but we aren’t hitting those.
vballretired
Throw the ball away
Okay, get to the half down 17-10. Regroup and come up with a new plan. You can do this. One big play turns this whole thing.
l4blitzer
Bucs trying to out dumb us. Texans shouldn’t interfere
…and then we do that.
vballretired
Wow
l4blitzer
…and why do we still have Howard at guard? Got the attrition, but…you know what, let it go….let it go. Rafiki pose here. Don’t try to apply logic here.
Joe
Shoot
vballretired
Two huge sacks and you still have a chance. Don’t run the ball.
Joe
I think the only reason we have Howard at guard is cuz there’s nobody better left that’s healthy
Josh jones is healthy but he hasn’t been good at guard
Disaster drive
vballretired
All these [KITTEN] flags
l4blitzer
Refs, remember, we don’t pay to see you play
vballretired
Give them the second
l4blitzer
Welp, at least TB didn’t add to the lead.
HALFTIME: TB 17 - HOU 10.
vballretired
Are you kidding me? Another flag?
HALFTIME REACTIONS
l4blitzer
For all of the optimism this team engendered these past few weeks, this is still a young and not very deep squad. That is bearing out today. The running game is perhaps at its lowest point this decade, and that is saying something. Stroud has had his moments, but he is also a rookie. Tampa Bay is out-muscling the Texans across the board. All of that, and the game is still within one score.
vballretired
Okay, I think this team can get there but both coordinators need to make some adjustments. The Bucs have a good defense. If you abandon the run game they can easily pressure Stroud. I get it. You still have to. You have seven yards rushing on about ten carries total. It’s an embarr[KITTEN]ment. You keep throwing and hope Stroud can make better decisions in the second half. On defense you must pressure Mayfield. One big play turns this thing. Let’s go!
Joe
Terrible start for the defense, which got shoved around by the Bucs’ line and then diced up by Baker Mayfield. I was expecting difficultly defending the run, but I didn’t expect our linebackers and cornerbacks to get caught in poor coverage situations so often to start this game. Either way, they finished the first half better than they started, and Stroud has played well for the most part all game. Texans offensive line is also disappointing so far, basically inept in the rushing attack, and Singletary isn’t making plays happen, either. Texans need to figure out how to deal with Lavonte David and Devin White in the 2nd half in order to keep scoring
vballretired
Seven yards on seven carries. Is that good?
l4blitzer
David Culley concurs
Picture this. Ogumbolwe might be handling the kicking duties for the 2nd half.
[Insert Kevin Bacon from Animal House: REMAIN CALM!!!! ALL IS WELL!!!]
vballretired
Thank you sir and I’ll have another?
TB POSSESSION:
START OF SECOND HALF: KICKOFF COURTESY OF OGUMBOLWE
vballretired
Flag again
l4blitzer
Fairbairn is out (quad)
Joe
Oh my goodness
vballretired
Probably head to head contact
Joe
This is kind of a sight to see though
l4blitzer
Got to be smarter Houston. You don’t have any margin for error
Joe
I need to see the Ogunbowale fg attempt
vballretired
Ok
Fairbairn out
This just might be one of those games where you don’t have enough healthy bodies
l4blitzer
Don’t need to see that type of run defense again, either.
Joe
Ward and Stewart out as well!
Jeez everyone is hurt
vballretired
Nice play by Pitre
Joe
Wooo!!!
vballretired
Intended for Joe Popcorn Vendor
Get off the field
l4blitzer
Guess TB will go for it?
Or not
vballretired
Maybe
MCLAUGHLIN WITH THE 49 YD FG: TB 20 - HOU 10; 12:38, 3rd
vballretired
Looked like one of my drives
l4blitzer
Might be facing an interesting dilemma for Houston. Probably going to be limited to going for it on 4th down if inside TB territory.
vballretired
Okay, you gotta get points here. Preferably six since I don’t see an easy path to three
l4blitzer
And….if the Texans get TDs, does Houston just go for 2 the whole time, as the extra point is a 33-yard FG…not exactly an easy practice shot.
vballretired
Yeah I think so
What a [KITTEN] show
HOU POSSESSION
l4blitzer
Has Cam Johnston practiced place-kicking?
vballretired
Yes!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
l4blitzer
Welp, about to find out about the XP strategery
STROUD WITH THE 75 YD TD TO BROWN (2 Point Conversion Failed): HOU 16 - TB 20; 12:20, 3rd
vballretired
Does that count as an INT?
Johnston kick off?
l4blitzer
Guess they are going to stay with Dare
vballretired
That’s not an INT on the official stat line right?
l4blitzer
Not registering as such
TB POSSESSION
Patrick
I don’t think they count if it’s a 2 point play.
vballretired
Apparently not. This would be one [KITTEN] of a win.
l4blitzer
Box score online is not showing the INT
vballretired
Mine either
Suddenly the defense is spry
Interference
Enough with the flags
l4blitzer
Ah, mother[KITTEN]…ref ball will not be denied
Browns taking it to the Cards
vballretired
This is like the mega of all overcome games. Safeties out. Kicker out. Zebras playing for them: running game gone.
MCLAUGHLIN WITH THE 55 YD FG: TB 23 - HOU 16; 9:23, 3rd
vballretired
You are about 30 seconds ahead of me.
l4blitzer
So weird with streaming/updates/etc.
Modern sporty-ball watching
HOU POSSESSION
vballretired
Isn’t there a rule that if your coms are out the other team can’t use them? Can we do the same with kickers?
l4blitzer
No, because Houston is evil and the world must beat down Houston as much as possible.
vballretired
I’m actually thinking there might be a bunker effect on this thing.
Joe
come on stroud!
hey finally a positive run
vballretired
Stop running the ball
l4blitzer
If nothing else, set up some play-action
That is about all we got for the running game.
vballretired
They have to actually believe you can run it
Joe
WOOOO COLLINS
l4blitzer
Vea is now downgraded from planet size to vending machine size.
That’ll do Stroud…that’ll do
vballretired
Lance machine?
Okay, I’ll relent on that one
l4blitzer
A 9 yard run…you can do that? On one play?
Joe
wooo singletary! there we go!
okay give it to him 10 more times now jk
vballretired
Come on Tank
l4blitzer
Another Houston speciality….the ill-timed holding penalty
Joe
alright! thank goodness
oh no not the flag
vballretired
[KITTEN] another [KITTEN]ing flag
Joe
oh my [DURGA]
worst possible penalty at worst possible time
vballretired
For the love of Durga
l4blitzer
…or, Slowick is playing 11-degree chess to help the passing game. You decide
Joe
SCHUTLZ!!!!
vballretired
Schultz!!!!!!!
Joe
LETS GO SCHULTZ
l4blitzer
Uh, not that I am complaining, but Tampa Bay…your pass defense? Or lack there of…
Joe
wWOOOOOO
AAAAAAA
vballretired
Tank!!!!!!!!!!
Joe
CJ STROUD IS FAMOUS
STROUD WITH THE 29 YD TD PASS TO DELL (2 Point Conversion Fails): TB 23 - HOU 22; 5:59, 3rd
Joe
come on give ogunbowale a chance!
vballretired
That would have been a one point lead with the Hawaiian
I think you are looking at what this offense needs to look like moving forward
Joe
oh jeez
TB POSSESSION
vballretired
[KITTEN]. This whole no kicker thing could be a slight factor in this game.
Referee ball in full swing
Joe
ill take it
there’s some good defense!
vballretired
Wow
Joe
tavierre thomas!
finally some pressure
l4blitzer
…and bad ref ball on top of that
Baltimore putting a beating on the Sea Chickens
vballretired
Something happened between half time and now on defense
Joe
the linebackers are spicing it up again!
l4blitzer
I’ll say Ryans threatened them all within an inch of their lives
Joe
WOOOOOO
vballretired
Yes!!!!!!!!!!
Joe
KHALIL DAVIS PRESEASON STAR
l4blitzer
Khalil, or Kali…either way, destroyers of worlds
HOU POSSESSION
vballretired
Ok, let’s do this!
Joe
Here we go!
vballretired
Another flag
Holding I’ll bet
On them!!!!!!!!
Joe
LETS GOOO
SINGLETARY!!!
l4blitzer
Positive yards…good thing
vballretired
We are in Dare range…….ok I can’t keep a straight face there
There we go
l4blitzer
So many Dare for Dare jokes here…but we’ll leave those alone
Joe
hutchinson first down!!!!
vballretired
Hutchinson!!!!!!!!!
The peanut vendor is QBing for the Cardinals. No one noticed.
l4blitzer
When did the Texans offense go into [DURGA]-mode?
vballretired
Schultz!!!!!
Why?
Joe
man now this texans offense is getting yards easy haha
END OF 3RD: TB 23 - HOU 22.
l4blitzer
Meanwhile, the legend of Josh Dobbs continues
vballretired
You cannot run the ball.
Tunes or the cotton candy guy in Arizona
Why!!!!!??????
What in the [KITTEN] are you doing?
The most inexplicable series of plays I’ve ever seen
Joe
AAAAAAA
OH MY [DURGA]
vballretired
Doesn’t matter. Schultz on beast mode
Slowik still has some splainin to do
STROUD WITH THE 9 YD TD TO SCHULTZ. HOU 30 (Two Point Conversion Good, Stroud run) - TB 23; 14:11, 4th
Joe
i love this texans team
they have fully awoken in this second half
TB POSSESSION
l4blitzer
Houston D is going to have to hold up here.
Joe
NOOOOOOOO
l4blitzer
Not a TD, but Tampa Bay right at the door step
Joe
yea that was inevitable
WHITE WITH THE 1 YD TD RUN: TB 30 - HOU 30
Joe
mike evans is blowing this game up
l4blitzer
Our defense…they can play so well, but then, when they need to hold, they fold so quickly
HOU POSSESSION
l4blitzer
Stroud [DURGA]-mode continues
Joe
Stroud is just amazing
he is in [DURGA] mode
AAAAA
l4blitzer
An option play??? Sure!!
Slowik has been sandbagging us.
Refs were so mad about all of their flags being ignored that they went with a pre-snap penalty…or, a Texans special for penalties
A blown up screen, and another injury
vballretired
Ugggg
Joe
WOOOOO
he got it!!!!
OGUNBOWALE WITH THE 29 YD FG. THAT’S RIGHT, OGUNBOWALE WITH THE 29 YD FG!!!! HOU 33 - TB 30; 8:45, 4th
Joe
Dare ogunbowale got it!!!!!
vballretired
MVP! MVP! MVP!
Joe
This game is fantastic, just fantastic
TB POSSESSION
l4blitzer
Defense needs a strong hold here.
Joe
Here we go! 3rd down!!!
I didn’t expect this game to be the best Texans game since 2019 but today was the day
This team has come a long way since 2020
Flag!
WOOOO
it’s a penalty party in hereeeee
l4blitzer
The Houston crowd causing a penalty. That has been a while since that happened.
HOU POSSESSION
Joe
Great punt
I think every pass Stroud has thrown has been a first down the past few minutes
BOOOOOO
l4blitzer
Fant…another four letter work that starts with F comes to mind here.
Joe
Hey I’ll take a 6 yard run every here and there
Anything for Devin Singletary tbh
Another flag
l4blitzer
Tunsil…not earning your contract here dude
Joe
Kind of a white flag 2nd down play
l4blitzer
8 penalties again…this team really needs to resolve that.
Joe
Oh my goodness
Okay well sometimes you have a bad possession
l4blitzer
The offensive line lost this possession
Joe
At least he didn’t get hurt
You’re right
TB POSSESSION
Joe
Evans is hurt
Houston is clinging to this lead, hope the defensive line can get some pressure here
l4blitzer
Think that TB is in 4 down territory for the rest of the game, even with 2 TOs and the 2 minute warning
vballretired
Where have we seen this before?
Joe
Don’t say it!
l4blitzer
At least if Houston gives up the FG, they don’t lose immediately
Joe
Thank goodness, too
See they should’ve let Dare go for the extra point those last few possessions
Could’ve been a 5 point lead now
vballretired
Or 2
Joe
WOOOO
…or 2
l4blitzer
Pitre with the nice close out
TWO MINUTE WARNING
vballretired
Y’all are faster than google
l4blitzer
Maybe you let him try one, but I guess 30 yards is the limit for Dare today
Joe
Yea I understand not trusting him to make several field goals/extra points, but I would’ve liked to have seen one just for the hell of it
Oh boy here we go
My heart is racing now
l4blitzer
Texans drama…here we go again
Joe
Baker mayfield should chill out in my opinion
Alright!!!
l4blitzer
Anderson out…again
Man, the crowd is back in action
Joe
Oh my goodness
Oh man here we go
l4blitzer
Expletive Deleted!!!!
Joe
NOOOOOOO
l4blitzer
Ibid
Bucs TO
Joe
oh man my heart
l4blitzer
HOU TO
Joe
NOOOOOOOO
oh my goodness couldnt someone wrap that ball up!
oh my lord
you’ve got to be kidding me
l4blitzer
Good grief…at some point you would figure this defense would learn…
Joe
oh my [DURGA]
well whatever
let them score early or force a fg
l4blitzer
No TOs for TB now, but given the situation, barring a turnover, TB should do no worse than a FG
Joe
NOOOOO
oh my [DURGA]
otton was just bigger than to’oto’o and just caught it over him
jeez oh man
its not over
MAYFIELD WITH THE 14 YARD TD TO OTTON; TB 37 - HOU 33; 0:46, 4th
Joe
Let’s go cj stroud!
i believe!!!!
HOU POSSESSION
Joe
schultz is just eating up yards
l4blitzer
HOU TO
Joe
oh man!
he wanted to run out of bounds but couldn’t
oh man
l4blitzer
Probably 2 or 3 more plays
Joe
TANKKKKK
AAAAAAAAA
OH MY [DURGA]
TANK DELL TOUCHDOWN
CJ STROUND TO TANK DELL JUST WON THE FOOTBALL GAME
CJ STROUD IS [DURGA]
STROUD TO DELL FOR THE 15 YARD TD; HOU 39 - TB 37; 0:10, 4th
Joe
[KITTEN] you, baker mayfield!!!!
l4blitzer
Smart…not [KITTENING] around with the 2 pt conversion
TB POSSESSION
Joe
oh my goodness this is the best football game i ever watched
This is the houston texans team i’ve been waiting for
l4blitzer
Stroud gets a game ball, but show some respect for Ogunbowale…big leg Dare
….AND IT IS OVER!!!! HOUSTON WITH THE 39-37 VICTORY!!! THEY MOVE TO 4-4, 3-1 AT HOME, AND LIKELY RESPONSIBLE FOR SEVERAL HUNDRED/THOUSAND HEART-ATTACKS
Joe
This was the best houston texans game i’ve ever watched. C.J. Stroud had the best rookie quarterback performance of all time, and emphatically cemented it with a game winning touchdown pass to tank dell with just seconds left. Just like any perfect drama, the Texans started out rough, and cleaned up their act in the second half to snatch victory out of the jaws of defeat behind what has to be the most exciting quarterback to have ever played for this franchise
my heart is still racing
I can’t imagine what it’s been like for Patrick haha
He has to go to every Texans game from now on
GAME BALLS
- QB CJ Stroud: If a team is faced with a situation where they are trailing, they have a diminished and ineffective defense, no running game and have a rookie quarterback, this is usually not a formula for NFL success. Then we had the actions from this past Sunday. Stroud has shown flashes of greatness, but he went thermo-nuclear in the second half of this game. 4 TDs, to include the game-winner. That last drive, where Houston went drove 75 yards in 6 plays, Stroud went 5-5 on actual pass attempts (he did clock the ball once). This is why Houston drafted him with the 2nd overall pick. Still a rookie an will likely have some of those head-scratching games, but he can deliver performances like this, when the team had nothing else to offer against Tampa Bay.
- RB/K Dare Ogunbowale: Coming into this game, Ogunbowale figured that if he was going to see the field, it was likely through special teams and/or attrition for the running backs who were without Dameon Pierce. About that special teams piece...how did Frank Ross figure that Ogunbowale had the best emergency leg for kicking? Teams typically don’t budget for the loss of a place-kicker in the middle of the game, but that happens. Thus, Ogunbolwale’s time in the spotlight. He would have 6 kickoffs, to include 3 touchbacks (granted, 2 of them game from kicking from the 50 yard line due to Tampa Bay penalties). Then, in the 4th quarter, Houston let him attempt a 29 yard FG with the game tied. The kick was true, and likely would have been good from 35 yards or so. In a 2 point game, that was signficiant.
SHOULD BE FORCED TO WATCH AN OLD TOM BRADY VIDEO EXTOLLING THE VIRTUES OF INVESTING IN FTX OVER AND OVER AGAIN:
- Houston’s late 4th quarter defense: The defense had their moments and held another opponent to under 100 yards rushing for a game, which is far better than last year. They did get some pressure on Mayfield. However, for the 4th straight game, the Houston defense took the field with a narrow, one-score lead and the chance to clinch the game. For the 4th straight game, that opponent got inside of the Texans’ 25 yard line. For the 3rd time in those 4 games, the Texans’ defense gave up the go-ahead score. At least it wasn’t the final play of the game. While the Stroud comeback drive was stellar, it should never have gotten to that point. This is a young team and they did have a lot of secondary injuries, but eventually, the defense is going to have to hold one of those leads.
Hopefully, everyone will use this week to get their heart-rates back in order. Next week, Houston is back on the road, and will actually play an AFC team: The Cincinnati Bengals, who sit at 5-3 and will likely be strong favorites. Then again, do they have a white-hot CJ Stroud and his band of weapons? See you next Sunday at noon Central.
Loading comments...