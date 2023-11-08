Texans vs. Bengals injury report: multitude of starters NOT practicing

The Houston Texans bounced back in a major way this past Sunday, beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a last second touchdown pass from quarterback C.J Stroud to wide receiver Tank Dell.

The Texans will be flying to Cincinnati this Sunday to take on quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals.

Here is a look at the Texans Wednesday injury report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE:

Wide receiver Robert Woods (Foot)

Left tackle Laremy Tunsil (Knee)

Linebacker Blake Cashman (Knee)

Defensive end Will Anderson (Knee)

Fullback Andrew Beck (Ankle, Elbow, Shoulder)

Kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn (Quad)

Linebacker Jake Hansen (Hamstring, Hand)

Cornerback Steven Nelson (Back, Neck)

Tight end Brevin Jordan (Foot)

Running back Dameon Pierce (Ankle)

Safety Jimmie Ward (Hamstring)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION:

Wide receiver Nico Collins (Calf)

Defensive end Jon Greenard (Shoulder)

Linebacker Henry To’oTo’o (Concussion)

Right tackle George Fant (Knee)

Left guard Tytus Howard (Knee)

Defensive end Myjai Sanders (Knee)

Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (Hamstring)

FULL PARTICIPATION:

Left guard Josh Jones (Hand)

Right tackle Charlie Heck (Back)

Linebacker Christian Harris (Hand)

Wide receiver John Metchie III (Ribs)

Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (Knee)

This may be the largest Texans injury report we have seen in quite some time. It is too early to tell who will be able to suit up or not this Sunday, but we should have a better idea as the week progresses.