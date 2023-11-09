Quick Hits: Houston Texans vs. Cincinnati Bengals Preview

Before we dive into next week, let’s get one thing straight:

Sixth player in NFL history to pass for over 450 yards, five or more touchdowns and ZERO interceptions in a game.

As a rook.

Yes.

All day YES!

Anyway, time to stop living in the past. Is it really? Nah...

But, for the sake of this post, we’ll move on.

Maybe.

This weekend marks the 12th meeting of these two not-so-storied franchises, with the Houston Texans taking three of the past four matchups.

Two of those wins came in the playoffs.

Many great memories including T.J. Yates and more notably, J.J. Watt come to mind when thinking about the Bengals.

Hopefully Stroud, Tank Dell and Will Anderson Jr. can add to that family photo album of Bengal-killin’ goodness this Sunday.

Did someone say Tank Dell?

Most receiving yards by a Texans WR through their first 7️⃣ career games:



♦️ Andre Johnson - 495 yds ⁰♦️ Tank Dell - 454 yds ⁰♦️ DeAndre Hopkins - 416 yds pic.twitter.com/9E0z5QLL7q — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 8, 2023

Anyway, let’s get back on track here for this weekend.

HOUSTON TEXANS WEEK 10 STATS

QB C.J. STROUD completed 30 of 42 attempts (71.4%) for 470 yards and five TDs vs. zero INTs with 147.8 rating last week, most pass yards ever in a single game by rookie and highest-rating ever (min. 30 attempts). Became second rookie ever with 400+ pass yards and 5+ TD passes in a game (Matthew Stafford) and sixth player ever with 450+ pass yards, 5+ TD passes and zero INTs in a game. Has seven games with zero INTs this season, most among starting QBs. Leads rookies with 2,270 pass yards and 14 TD passes in 2023.

RB DAMEON PIERCE has 55+ scrimmage yards in two of his past three on road.

has 55+ scrimmage yards in two of his past three on road. WR NICO COLLINS had 54 receiving yards and TD catch last week.

had 54 receiving yards and TD catch last week. WR TANK DELL had six catches for 114 yards and career-high two TDs in Week 9, his second game this season with 100+ receiving yards and receiving TD, most among rookies. Has 55+ rec. yards in two of past three.

had six catches for 114 yards and career-high two TDs in Week 9, his second game this season with 100+ receiving yards and receiving TD, most among rookies. Has 55+ rec. yards in two of past three. WR NOAH BROWN had six catches for career-high 153 yards and TD last week. Aims for third in row with 55+ receiving yards. Had five catches for 91 yards and TD in his last game vs. Cincinnati Bengals (9/18/22 w/ Dallas Cowboys).

had six catches for career-high 153 yards and TD last week. Aims for third in row with 55+ receiving yards. Had five catches for 91 yards and TD in his last game vs. Cincinnati Bengals (9/18/22 w/ Dallas Cowboys). TE DALTON SCHULTZ set career highs in catches (10) and receiving yards (130) and had receiving TD last week. Has receiving TD in four of past five. Dell, Brown and Schultz last week became fourth trio of teammates in SB era each with 5+ catches, 100+ receiving yards and receiving TD in same game.

set career highs in catches (10) and receiving yards (130) and had receiving TD last week. Has receiving TD in four of past five. Dell, Brown and Schultz last week became fourth trio of teammates in SB era each with 5+ catches, 100+ receiving yards and receiving TD in same game. LB BLAKE CASHMAN led team with 10 tackles and two TFL last week. Aims for fifth in row with 5+ tackles and 2+ TFL.

led team with 10 tackles and two TFL last week. Aims for fifth in row with 5+ tackles and 2+ TFL. DE HENRY TO’OTO’O (rookie) had first-career FF in Week 9. Has 10+ tackles in two of past three on road.

(rookie) had first-career FF in Week 9. Has 10+ tackles in two of past three on road. DE WILL ANDERSON (rookie) had second-career sack last week. Aims for third in row on road with TFL.

(rookie) had second-career sack last week. Aims for third in row on road with TFL. S JALEN PITRE aims for fifth in row with 5+ tackles and third in row with TFL and PD.

The Texans offense is averaging 23.4 points per game right now, while the Bengals are scoring a more pedestrian 19.4.

Houston’s defense is surrendering 20.6 points per game, while Cincinnati is slightly under that with 20.3 points against.

While C.J. Stroud has stolen the spotlight (deservingly so)

Will Anderson Jr. has been dominant and ESPN has him as a top tier EDGE



•Tied for 3rd in pass rush win rate (27%)

•1st in run stop win rate (39%)



Look at how powerful WAJ is pic.twitter.com/mvGpt1zkzN — Drew (@IndepthTexans) November 8, 2023

CINCINNATI BENGALS WEEK 10 STATS

QB JOE BURROW completed 31 of 44 attempts (70.5%) for season-high 348 yards and two TDs vs. zero INTs with 108.9 rating last week, his fourth-straight game with 2+ TD passes. Has two TD passes in three of four home games this season. Since Week 5, leads NFL with 75.8 comp. pct. and 111.2 rating.

RB JOE MIXON has 60+ scrimmage yards in eight games this season, most among RBs. Aims for third in row with rush TD. Has TD in seven of his past eight vs. AFC South.

has 60+ scrimmage yards in eight games this season, most among RBs. Aims for third in row with rush TD. Has TD in seven of his past eight vs. AFC South. WR JA’MARR CHASE has 5+ catches and 70+ receiving yards in five of past six. Ranks tied for fourth in NFL with 64 catches this season.

has 5+ catches and 70+ receiving yards in five of past six. Ranks tied for fourth in NFL with 64 catches this season. WR TEE HIGGINS led team with eight catches for season-high 110 yards, his 11th-career game with 100+ receiving yards. Aims for third in row with 5+ catches and 65+ receiving yards. Had six catches for 99 yards and TD in last meeting. Has 75+ receiving yards in five of six career games vs. AFC South.

led team with eight catches for season-high 110 yards, his 11th-career game with 100+ receiving yards. Aims for third in row with 5+ catches and 65+ receiving yards. Had six catches for 99 yards and TD in last meeting. Has 75+ receiving yards in five of six career games vs. AFC South. WR TYLER BOYD had season-best 56 rec. yards in Week 9. Has receiving TD in two of past three.

had season-best 56 rec. yards in Week 9. Has receiving TD in two of past three. TEs IRV SMITH JR. AND DREW SAMPLE both had first TD catch of season last week. Sample had first-career rec. TD in last meeting.

both had first TD catch of season last week. Sample had first-career rec. TD in last meeting. DE TREY HENDRICKSON has 0.5+ sacks in five of his past six and full sack in three of his past four. Had two sacks in only career game vs. Houston (9/9/19 w/ New Orleans Saints). Is one of two in NFL (Myles Garrett) with 8+ sacks in each of past four seasons.

has 0.5+ sacks in five of his past six and full sack in three of his past four. Had two sacks in only career game vs. Houston (9/9/19 w/ New Orleans Saints). Is one of two in NFL (Myles Garrett) with 8+ sacks in each of past four seasons. DE SAM HUBBARD has sack in two of past three. Had sack and FF in last meeting.

has sack in two of past three. Had sack and FF in last meeting. LB GERMAINE PRATT led team with 11 tackles and had second FF of season in Week 9. Aims for sixth in row with 5+ tackles.

led team with 11 tackles and had second FF of season in Week 9. Aims for sixth in row with 5+ tackles. CB CAM TAYLOR-BRITT had INT last week and has INT in three of past four. Has 6+ tackles in two of past three.

Did someone say J.J. Watt?

JJ Watt (@JJWatt) doing his weekly appearance with @PatMcAfeeShow, had this to say about the Houston #Texans just a few moments ago:



"Between those two guys [CJ Stroud & DeMeco Ryans] & the roster they're building.. In the next 2 or 3 years if they do these off seasons right, a… pic.twitter.com/fgTirBJaRI — Tyler Milner (@tmilrealdeal) November 8, 2023

J.J. Watt blows up the #Bengals center on the last play of Thursday Night Football. BRUTAL. #HOUvsCIN pic.twitter.com/jZMO7fka3e — Cole Topham (@crtopham_) September 15, 2017

