Thursday Night Football: Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears

Hello, good evening, and welcome to Week 10 of the NFL season. Tonight we have a game that only a draft degenerate could love.

Tonight we have the one-win Carolina Panthers, never mind who that win came against, against the almost equally hapless two-win Chicago Bears in a game that not even a mother could love.

Two teams with a combined 3-14 record and only one of these teams is expected to have their first round pick this season and it’s not the team with one win. In fact the team currently in possession of the Panthers’ first rounder is the Bears, who are currently slated to hold both the second and third overall picks in the draft.

That sounds almost familiar (except for the possessing the third overall pick going into the draft).

Here’s what you need to know to watch/listen to tonight’s game.

Who: Carolina Panthers (1-7) at Chicago Bears (2-7)

What: Thursday Night Football

Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:15 p.m. CST

Why: Because, uh, I got nothing here. Because Bryce Young will show why he shouldn’t have been the first overall pick last year?

Channel: Amazon Prime

And here are my picks for tonight’s game brought to you by DraftKings Sportsbook.

For entertainment purposes only, please do not take financial advice from a football blog.

Enjoy the game, y’all.